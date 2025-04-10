AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:47 p.m. EDT

Scottie Scheffler off to a quick start at a Masters where Rory McIlroy is the sentimental favorite

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 89th edition of the Masters is underway at Augusta National. The 95 players represent the largest field in 10 years. All the attention is on two players. One of them is defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who got off to a quick start, playing the first nine in 3 under. The other is Rory McIlroy for sentimental reasons. He lacks a Masters green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson hit the honorary tee shots. All of them said they think this is the year McIlroy gets it done. Nicklaus says he had lunch with McIlroy last week to go over his strategy.

Fred Couples shoots 71 at the Masters. So much for the 65-year-old thinking he no longer belongs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Fred Couples shot a 1-under 71 in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday, the 65-year-old former champion proving to himself as much as anyone else that he still belongs. Couples had doubts after last year, when his back was bothering him and rounds of 80 and 76 caused him to miss the cut. His first round was highlighted by a chip-in for birdie at the first and a hole-out from 191 yards for eagle at the 14th. Couples became the second-oldest player to shoot a subpar round at the Masters behind Tom Watson, who was a month older when he shot 71 in 2015.

Player, Nicklaus and Watson hit ceremonial shots and joke about aging bodies to start the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters got underway at Augusta National on Thursday with Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson hitting the ceremonial opening tee shots. People watched from the clubhouse veranda, and the stately oak tree that serves as a popular meeting point on the course, as the three icons with their combined 11 green jackets striped their tee shots down Tea Olive, the scenic opening hole. The first official pairing was Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire, going off in a twosome before groups of three the rest of the day. The tradition of honorary starters began in 1963 with several players taking the role over the years.

The race for promotion to the Premier League has a US flavor and there’s $180M riding on it

Two more American-owned clubs are headed for the Premier League in what is shaping up to be an exciting finale to the second-tier Championship. The top three of Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United are separated by two points with five rounds remaining. Two of them will be making a quick return to the lucrative Premier League. That will ensure an estimated revenue uplift of around $180 million in projected matchday, broadcast and commercial revenue — and much more if they survive the first season back in the top flight. One of them will drop into the four-team playoffs and all of the end-of-season uncertainty that brings.

WNBA salaries still an issue with Paige Bueckers set to earn about what Caitlin Clark did

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers will receive roughly the same salary that Caitlin Clark got last year as the top pick in the WNBA draft as player salaries continue to be a topic of conversation. Talks between the league and players union are ongoing about a deal when the current collective bargaining agreement expires next season, though players have indicated there could be a lockout if their salary demands aren’t meet. The spotlight on WNBA player salaries got brighter following Clark’s and Angel Reese’s much talked about rookie earnings last season.

Mbappé’s legal team says he has seized 55 million euros from PSG’s accounts in their legal dispute

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s legal team is going on the attack to try and resolve the legal dispute between the World Cup winner and his former club Paris Saint-Germain. The France striker argues that PSG owes him 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages. His lawyers say they have asked the Paris court to start proceedings. Legal expert Thomas Clay says Mbappé has been authorized by a Paris court to make a precautionary seizure of the money from PSG’s bank accounts and that he proceeded with the move on Thursday. A legal hearing is scheduled for 26 May, he adds.

Jo Adell becomes first Angels player since 2012 to homer twice in an inning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jo Adell’s home run drought ended all at once as he hit two of the Los Angeles Angels’ four homers in an eight-run fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Adell hit Zack Littell’s first-pitch slider 408 feet out to center leading off the inning and ended it with a three-run shot to left off Mason Englert. In between Taylor Ward hit his second homer of the game and Mike Trout went deep for the first of two times as the Angels finished the fifth with a 10-1 lead. They won 11-1. Adell hit a career-high 20 homers last season.

Alan Huss will leave High Point to become coach-in-waiting at Creighton, AP source says

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — High Point coach Alan Huss will return to Creighton as the head coach-in-waiting for when Greg McDermott decides to leave or retire. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hire had not been announced. The 60-year-old McDermott just completed his 15th season with the Bluejays. Huss was 56-15 overall and 27-5 in the Big South in two years. The Panthers earned their first NCAA Tournament berth this past season. Huss was a six-year assistant under McDermott and played for the Bluejays.

Volkanovski hoped for different opponent as he tries to win back featherweight belt at UFC 314

Facing Diego Lopes wasn’t Alexander Volkanovski’s first choice. He hoped to get another shot at Ilia Topuria and avenge his loss from more than a year ago at UFC 298. But Topuria moved up to the lightweight division. That left the featherweight class vacant. In stepped Lopes to take on Volkanovski in UFC 314 on Saturday night in Miami. Volkanovski is competing in his 10th consecutive title fight. Lopes gets his first title shot after winning his five previous bouts.

Emaarion Boyd steals 6 bases without a hit, 1st minor league player to do it since at least 2005

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Emaarion Boyd became the first minor league player in at least 20 years to steal six bases in a game without getting a hit when he pulled off the feat for High-A Beloit against Cedar Rapids. Boyd reached on a fielder’s choice, walk and hit by pitch. He stole second and third base each time. Boyd was an 11th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 Major League Baseball amateur draft. He was part of a December trade that sent him to the Miami Marlins. The 21-year-old has 98 steals in 203 minor league games.

