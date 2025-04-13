AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:46 p.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy has masterful start at Augusta and closes in on career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is one round away from the green jacket and career Grand Slam. He got off to the greatest start in Masters history with six straight 3s on this card. He had another eagle late in the round for a 66. That gives him a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau going into the final round. DeChambeau made a 50-foot birdie on the last hole for a 69. They last met at the U.S. Open last year at Pinehurst No. 2 when DeChambeau beat McIlroy by one. McIlroy is trying to become the sixth player with the career Grand Slam.

Boston’s Crochet loses bid for no-hitter on 1-out single in the eighth

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet lost his bid for a no-hitter against his former team when Chase Meidroth hit a one-out single for the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning. Crochet was lifted after Meidroth’s grounder went into left field. He struck out 11 and walked one, throwing 65 of his 96 pitches for strikes. Crochet was traded from the White Sox to the Red Sox in December for a package of four prospects that included Meidroth. The Red Sox had a 2-1 lead over the White Sox after eight innings in the finale of the weekend set.

In Year 20, the Spurs’ Chris Paul starts all 82 games. And he made some history in the process

In Year 20, Chris Paul started all 82. And he made some NBA history in the process. Paul was in the San Antonio Spurs’ starting lineup for their season finale on Sunday, making him the first player to ever make 82 starts this deep into a career. The previous mark on that front was held by Utah’s John Stockton, who started all 82 games in his 19th and final season. Paul — who turns 40 in less than a month — is one of three players to have a season with 82 appearances at his age. He joins Stockton and Michael Jordan.

Celtics star Jaylen Brown received injections in right knee, coach Joe Mazzulla says

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has confirmed a report that Jaylen Brown received injections during the week to help his troublesome right knee that’s limited his playing time the past month. It was first reported by ESPN that Brown received pain management injections. The reigning Finals MVP sat out Friday’s victory over Charlotte and missed Sunday’s regular season finale win in the rematch against the Hornets. Mazzulla says it’s “just part of the rehab process for him to get back to be his absolute best.” In Boston’s run to the championship last spring, Brown was their main defender against the opponents’ top scorer.

Late Van Dijk goal sees Liverpool move to within six points of the Premier League title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Virgil van Dijk scored a late winner against West Ham to move Liverpool within six points of the Premier League title. A 2-1 victory at Anfield means Arne Slot’s team needs to win two more games to be certain of a record-equaling 20th English league title and draw level with Manchester United’s total. Liverpool had looked like dropping points when Andrew Robinson scored an own-goal in the 86th minute to level at 1-1 after Luis Diaz’s opener. But captain Van Dijk rose to head home in the 89th and ensure the league leader took advantage after second-placed Arsenal slipped up on Saturday by drawing 1-1 with Brentford. Man United dropped goalkeeper Andre Onana before losing 4-1 at Newcastle.

Antetokounmpo and most other top Bucks resting for regular-season finale with Pistons

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and most of the Milwaukee Bucks’ other top players will sit out Sunday’s regular-season finale with Detroit as both teams already are locked into their respective playoff positions. Other Bucks ruled out for Sunday’s game after playing Friday at Detroit include Brook Lopez, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr. and Ryan Rollins. The Pistons ruled out Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson. Stewart also didn’t play Friday.

Payton Pritchard scores 34 points in Celtics’ 93-86 regular-season ending victory over Hornets

BOSTON (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 34 points and the Boston Celtics swept consecutive home games against the Charlotte Hornets with a 93-86 victory despite blowing a 21-point first-half lead in a regular-season ending matchup of all reserves. Sam Hauser added 15 points for Boston (61-21), which begins the defense of its NBA title in the playoffs next weekend. Pritchard scored 12 in the final quarter. Josh Okogie and Jusuf Nurkic each scored 14 points for the Hornets (19-63), who lost their seventh straight. Neither team played any of their regular starters.

Pacers rally from 23-point deficit in 4th quarter to defeat Cavaliers 126-118 in double overtime

CLEVELAND (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 21 points, RayJ Dennis had seven in the second overtime and the Indiana Pacers rallied for a 126-118 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers after trailing by 23 points with 7:35 remaining in regulation. Tony Bradley added 14 points. His hook shot with 4:41 remaining in double overtime put Indiana up by two and gave it the lead for the first time since there was 4:21 left in the first quarter. Jaylon Tyson scored a career-high 31 points for Cleveland, which ended the regular season with three straight losses after clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ex-Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is transferring to NC State

Ex-Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is on his way to N.C. State. The Wolfpack shared one of Holloman’s social media posts Sunday that said he had committed to the school. Another social post from Holloman announced the move using song lyrics from rapper G Herbo that say, “When I was the underdog, still I put the bank on me.” Holloman averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists per game last season as a junior. He had developed into a captain under coach Tom Izzo, and was allowed by Izzo to “kiss the floor” on senior night as a show of his commitment to the program.

Bryson DeChambeau is trying to chase down Rory McIlroy again in a major. He has 18 holes to do it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has 18 holes to chase down Rory McIlroy at the Masters. He shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday, leaving him three shots back of McIlroy and playing in the same group with him Sunday. One year ago, DeChambeau trailed McIlroy by one with four holes left in the U.S. Open, but held things together when the Northern Irishman faltered, and was able to raise his second trophy in his nation’s championship. McIlroy shot 6-under 66 on Saturday and is 12 under for the tournament, and only those same 18 holes are separating him from winning the green jacket and completing the career grand slam.

