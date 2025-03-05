AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:45 p.m. EST

The Mets have spent more in Steve Cohen’s 4 years than Marlins, Pirates and Rays over the past 21

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets led the major leagues in spending for the third straight season in 2024 and have totaled $1.36 billion in payroll and luxury tax over four years under owner Steve Cohen, exceeding what the Marlins, Pirates and Rays each have spent on players in the past 21 seasons. The Mets established a $333.3 million regular payroll record, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball this week and obtained by The Associated Press. That topped the previous mark of $319.5 million set by the Mets in 2023, when they became the first team to exceed $300 million. New York totaled $430.4 million last year in payroll and luxury tax to set a cost record. The Mets paid $420 million the year before, including a $100.8 million tax.

Chiefs trading All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney to Bears for 2026 4th-round pick, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are trading two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the trade had not been finalized. The 32-year-old Thuney would have carried a salary cap number of nearly $27 million next season. Now, the Bears are likely to give him a contract extension as they try to better protect Caleb Williams next season. Chicago traded a sixth-round pick to the Rams a day earlier for offensive guard Jonah Jackson.

Lautaro Martinez sets Champions League goals record for Inter Milan in 2-0 win at Feyenoord

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Lautaro Martinez became Inter Milan’s all-time leading scorer in the Champions League after a 2-0 win for the Italian giant against Feyenoord. With his 18th goal in European club soccer’s most prestigious competition, Martinez overtook club great Sandro Mazzola’s record. Brazilian Adriano also scored 18 goals in the Champions League, but that included qualifying games. Martinez’s landmark goal is notable given some of the iconic forwards to have played for Inter, including Ronaldo, Christian Vieiri and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is having a cultural impact far beyond Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton’s impact stretches far beyond Formula 1 and his quest to win a record-breaking eighth world title with his new team. The partnership of F1’s cultural icon — and its only Black driver — with its biggest brand reaches people who don’t consider themselves F1 fans. Hamilton’s move is already a marketing triumph in some respects. His first race for Ferrari is set for next week in Australia. That follows 13 months of hype since he announced his decision to join the team from Mercedes before 2024 even began.

Eagles retain All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun before he tests free agency

All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun is staying with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl champions announced Wednesday they’ve agreed on a three-year deal with Baun through the 2027 season. A person familiar with the details told The Associated Press that Baun’s contract is worth $51 million, including $34 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the terms weren’t released. Baun, who mostly played on special teams for the New Orleans Saints, was a key part of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit last season in his first year in Philadelphia.

Raiders extend pass rusher Maxx Crosby’s contract

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders extended the contract of star defensive end Maxx Crosby, the club said Wednesday. The terms weren’t immediately announced. Crosby has been one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers with 59 1/2 sacks since being selected in the fourth round of the 2109 draft. He is on the verge of becoming just the third Raiders player to reach 60 sacks. Known for playing through injuries, Crosby nevertheless missed the final four games last season because he underwent ankle surgery.

Lightning acquire Gourde and Bjorkstrand and Panthers get Vanecek as NHL trade action heats up

The Tampa Bay Lightning have answered the cross-state-rival and defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers’ first couple of additions ahead of the NHL trade deadline with a big move of their own. The Lightning on Wednesday acquired forwards Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from Seattle in a three-team trade that also involved Detroit facilitating by retaining salary. They sent 2026 and ’27 first-round picks, a second-rounder this year and winger Mikey Eyssimont to the Kraken. Florida earlier in the day got goaltender Vitek Vanecek from San Jose.

Chase Briscoe wins appeal over modified spoiler during Daytona 500 pole-winning run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Briscoe and Joe Gibbs Racing won their appeal when the National Motorsports Appeals Panel said his Toyota did not have an illegally modified spoiler when he won the Daytona 500 pole. The victory restores the 100 points and 10 playoff points NASCAR had penalized Briscoe for the spoiler violation. The team also gets its 100 points and 10 playoff points back, and crew chief James Small’s four-race suspension was rescinded, as was the $100,000 fine to the team. Briscoe is now tied for 14th in the season standings with Carson Hocevar headed into Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway.

College hoops is full of versatile big men who could bust brackets in March Madness

Michigan’s Danny Wolf moves with the freedom of a guard in a 7-footer’s body, bursting off screens for catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, beating defenders off the dribble, using his vision to find open teammates over smaller players. Teammate and fellow 7-footer Vladislav Goldin is more bruising, setting brain-jarring screens, muscling his way inside while overpowering nearly anyone. The role of the big man has changed in basketball as players have become more skilled to fit a more free-flowing, 3-point oriented game. Once relegated to the paint around the basket, bigs could now stretch the floor with long-range shooting touch, catching and shooting off screens, dribbling with the skills of a guard.

Emma Raducanu says she struggled to breathe after seeing ‘fixated’ man in the crowd

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Emma Raducanu says she “couldn’t see the ball through tears” and struggled to breathe after spotting a man who was “fixated” on her during a match. The British tennis player and 2021 U.S. Open winner was left distressed during last month’s Dubai Championships by the presence of the man in the stands. Raducanu told the BBC that the incident “could have been dealt with better” but that security improvements have now been made. Raducanu faces Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday.

