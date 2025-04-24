AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:44 p.m. EDT

Long wait is over for Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and other draft prospects about to join the NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and 12 other prospects will walk the red carpet at Lambeau Field before going backstage at the NFL draft theater to wait for their name to be called Thursday night. All their hard work paid off. It’s time to enjoy the moment before joining their new teams to work even harder. Ward shouldn’t wait long. The Tennessee Titans are poised to select the Miami quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Hunter, the two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado, is likely heading to the Cleveland Browns with the second pick. Carter, a premier edge rusher out of Penn State, is a favorite to go third to the New York Giants.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is ready for more celebratory hugs that can turn into heavy lifting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nobody lifts more weight at the NFL draft than Commissioner Roger Goodell. His celebratory hugs with excited first-round picks originated 15 years ago and endured through his back surgery last year. Some players squeeze Goodell so hard they end up lifting him up in the air. Sometimes, the roles get reversed and Goodell does all the carrying. That’s hard work for a 66-year-old man, even one who is in shape. Last year, Goodell had surgery on his back a few weeks before the draft. He walking around gingerly in the days leading up to it and his chiropractor joined him in Detroit. He just had his one-year checkup after back surgery and is cleared for lift-off.

NBA set to announce defensive player of the year award winner

The NBA is set to announce this season’s defensive player of the year on Thursday night, with Atlanta’s Dyson Daniels, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Cleveland’s Evan Mobley the three finalists. Green won the award in 2017 and is bidding to become the 11th player in NBA history to win it at least twice. Daniels and Mobley have not previously won the award; Mobley finished third in the voting in 2023. Green is assured of a fifth top-three finish in the voting.

Swiatek rallies to avoid another upset against teenager Eala at Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — This time Iga Swiatek had the answers against teenage sensation Alexandra Eala. Swiatek lost to the rising star from the Philippines in the Miami quarterfinals last month. Swiatek on Thursday rallied to a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory in the second round of the Madrid Open. The second-ranked Swiatek is the defending Madrid champion. She is trying to reach her first final of the season. The 19-year-old Eala is a product of Rafael Nadal’s academy and she defeated Swiatek in straight sets during her breakthrough run in Miami.

Former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard makes pitch for Negro Leagues Baseball Museum expansion

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard and San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt announced their plans Thursday to join the Negro Leagues’ “Pitch for the Future” in bringing greater awareness to the legacy of the Negro Leagues with a museum expansion. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is fundraising for a new 30,000-square-foot facility and campus, aimed at advancing the museum’s mission of preserving the rich history of Negro Leagues baseball and its impact on social progress in the United States. The museum in Kansas City, Missouri, is trying to raise $30 million and open in 2027.

Friday’s NBA games: Bucks-Pacers, Magic-Celtics, Wolves-Lakers all set for Game 3s

The Orlando Magic have been here before. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been here before. And LeBron James, well, he’s been basically everywhere before. As the first full week of the NBA playoffs draws to a close, the matchups start to shift locations — with three Game 3s on tap for Friday night serving as the first home games for Orlando, Milwaukee and Minnesota. The Magic trail the Boston Celtics 2-0, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks trail the Indiana Pacers 2-0, while the Timberwolves are tied with James and the Los Angeles Lakers at a game apiece.

Chippiness heating up in the NBA playoffs. Familiarity breeds contempt in Bucks-Pacers series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The chippiness and chirping is beginning to heat up as it usually does during the NBA playoffs. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton gave a succinct explanation for what fans have seen in their playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks. These teams simply don’t like one another. It doesn’t seem there is much love lost between Golden State and Houston, or the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota. But for Milwaukee and Indiana, the animosity is about more than just one series. The Central Division rivals already have met 17 times over two seasons, including first-round matchups each of the past two years.

WNBA training camps opening. Here’s why not every draft pick will make her team’s roster

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA training camps are set to open this weekend and there’s no doubt that No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers is primed for a pro career in the league. Not all 38 selections from this year’s draft will have such assurances. The WNBA has potentially 156 coveted roster spots among 13 teams. Other options for pro careers in women’s basketball either in the U.S. or overseas are scarce. Teams can have up to 12 players on their rosters if they fit under the league’s salary cap, but most franchises carry only 11.

Larson begins second try at racing’s ‘double’ with bad luck as he hits the wall in Indy 500 testing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson experienced his first crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the second day that Indianapolis 500 drivers participated in open testing on the 2.5-mile oval. The 2021 NASCAR champion spun coming out of the first turn, hit the wall, bounced down to the warmup lane before tapping the wall a second time and eventually rolling to a stop. Larson blamed himself for the miscue on a day two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato also crashed early in the session and a potential multi-car crash was narrowly avoided Thursday afternoon. Larson and Sato were both checked at the infield hospital, cleared and released.

Spire Motorsports releases crew chief Rodney Childers after 9 races of NASCAR season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Spire Motorsports has parted ways with championship-winning crew chief Rodney Childers after only nine races with the team. Childers is one of the winningest active crew chiefs in the Cup Series and won the 2014 championship with Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas Racing. When that team closed at the end of last season, Childers moved to Spire to crew chief Justin Haley. The team is 23rd in the Cup standings and Haley’s best finish this year is 10th at Homestead. The team announced Thursday that competition director Ryan Sparks will be Haley’s crew chief for the rest of this season.

