AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:40 p.m. EST

Luka Doncic heads to the Lakers and Anthony Davis goes to the Mavs in blockbuster trade

Luka Doncic has been traded by the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The trade was announced Sunday after the teams got the required league approval on all the terms involved in the deal. Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are headed to the Lakers, while Davis and Max Christie are going to Dallas. The Utah Jazz are also involved in the deal. Doncic hasn’t played since Christmas, when he exited a game with a strained left calf. The trade may come at a serious price for the Slovenian star, who now can’t sign a five-year supermax extension this summer that could have been worth around $345 million. Davis has been out for the Lakers because of an abdominal injury.

Eagles land in New Orleans for Super Bowl week

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Eagles have landed. The Philadelphia Eagles’ charter flight touched down in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon, a week before their Feb. 9 Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City, who were slated to land about 90 minutes later. Players and staff descended from their plane onto the tarmac under sunny skies before boarding six buses bound for their downtown hotels. The players mostly wore back sweatsuits with a “Super Bowl LIX” logo across the chest and made their way to their buses without much fanfare.

Iowa honors Caitlin Clark by retiring her number and hanging it in the rafters

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark wasn’t back in her home arena to play a game. Still, the “butterflies,” the former Iowa guard said, were quite similar. Clark returned to Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday to have her jersey number 22 retired in a ceremony after the Hawkeyes’ 76-67 win over No. 4 USC, one season after she completed her historic college career. The jersey retirement concluded Clark’s chapter with the Hawkeyes, where she became college basketball’s all-time leading scorer while leading Iowa to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA national championship game the last two seasons.

Once the plucky underdog, the Kansas City Chiefs have become the NFL juggernaut fans love to hate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Not long ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were the plucky underdog that hadn’t been to the Super Bowl in five decades. But times have certainly changed around the NFL. Next week, the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game, trying to win the Lombardi Trophy for a record third consecutive year. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and even coach Andy Reid are showing up everywhere, whether it be television advertisements, made-for-TV events or even game shows. The result of the success and the oversaturation is this: That one-time underdog is suddenly the NFL juggernaut that NFL fans love to hate.

Fans at Raptors game continue trend of booing US national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Fans at a Toronto Raptors game have continued an emerging trend of booing the American national anthem at pro sporting events in Canada. Fans of the NBA’s lone Canadian franchise booed the anthem Sunday after similar reactions broke out Saturday night at NHL games in Ottawa, Ontario, and Calgary, Alberta. Those instances happened hours after U.S. President Donald Trump made his threat of import tariffs on America’s northern neighbor a reality. Trump declared an economic emergency in order to place taxes of 25% on imports from Canada. U.S. national anthem boos in Canada are rare, but not unheard of especially when tied to world events.

DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says DeWanna Bonner is headed to Indiana to join Caitlin Clark and the Fever. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. The six-time All-Star played in Connecticut the last five years, helping the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2022. She averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season and made the All-Star team. A move to Indiana reunites Bonner with coach Stephanie White, whom she played for in Connecticut the last two seasons.

South Carolina retires jersey number of three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had her South Carolina No. 22 jersey hung in the rafters at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday. The ceremony took place before No. 2 South Carolina beat Auburn. The latest honor for Wilson comes at the building where she became the program’s all-time leading scorer and a statue of her greets visitors. She helped South Carolina to its first national title in 2017. She also became the Gamecocks’ first No. 1 WNBA draft pick, chosen by the Las Vegas Aces.

Man City thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal and Man United loses at home again in Premier League

The pain has returned for Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier League. City conceded a goal inside two minutes and was overwhelmed in the second half in a 5-1 loss at Arsenal, which trimmed the gap to leader Liverpool to six points. United lost again at home, 2-0 to Crystal Palace. United now has seven defeats in 13 league games at Old Trafford this season and that’s something not seen since the 1890s. Tottenham ended a four-match losing run in the league by winning 2-0 at Brentford.

Connecticut Sun bring Tina Charles back to the franchise a decade after trading her

Tina Charles is going back to Connecticut. The free agent center signed a one-year deal with the Sun on Sunday. Charles was drafted by the Sun with the No. 1 pick in 2010 before getting traded to New York in 2014. She was the league’s MVP in 2012 and Rookie of the Year. The 36-year-old played last season with Atlanta, averaging 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds. She’s the league’s all-time rebounding leader and second all-time in scoring. Charles will join Marina Mabrey and Natasha Cloud as the core of the team. The Sun lost all five starters from last season’s squad through free agency or trades.

Fay Vincent, baseball commissioner during three years of turmoil, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Fay Vincent, who became baseball commissioner in 1989 and then was forced out three years later by owners intent on a labor confrontation with players, has died. He was 86. Vincent had undergone radiation and chemotherapy for bladder cancer and developed complications, according to his wife, Christina. He asked that treatment be stopped and died Saturday at a hospital in Vero Beach, Florida. As baseball commissioner, Vincent angered owners by becoming the first management official to admit the collusion among teams against free agents following the 1985, ‘86 and ’87 seasons. He suspended the Yankees’ George Steinbrenner, divided expansion fees among both leagues, attempted to force National League realignment and negotiated a settlement that ended a 1990 spring training lockout.

