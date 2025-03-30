AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:39 p.m. EDT

Houston’s defense carries Cougars into 7th Final Four with 69-50 March Madness win over Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Houston’s relentless defense confused and harassed Tennessee and carried the Cougars into their seventh Final Four and first since 2021, with L.J. Cryer scoring 17 points in a 69-50 victory. Emanuel Sharp scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime for top-seeded Houston, which extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 17 games. The Cougars had been eliminated as a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 in each of the past two years, but this time coach Kelvin Sampson’s team has a shot at the program’s first national title. The Cougars will face Cooper Flagg and five-time national champ Duke Saturday in San Antonio.

Defending champion South Carolina returns to Final Four, beating Duke 54-50 in March Madness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chloe Kitts scored 14 points and defending national champion South Carolina reached the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament for a fifth straight year, beating Duke 54-50. The top-seeded Gamecocks are two wins away from becoming the first team to repeat as champions since UConn won four straight from 2013-16. South Carolina will play the winner of the Texas-TCU game that takes place Monday night. The Final Four is in Tampa, Florida, on Friday night. Second-seeded Duke was looking to get to its first national semifinals since 2006. The Blue Devils women were also looking to join the men’s program in the Final Four.

Torpedo-shaped bats draw attention after Yankees hit team-record 9 homers in rout of Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — New torpedo bats drew attention when the New York Yankees hit a team-record nine homers that traveled a combined 3,695 feet. Using a strikingly different model in which wood is moved lower down the barrel after the label and shapes the end a little like a bowling pin, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in New York’s 20-9 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The bats are allowed under Major League Baseball’s rules.

Can Villanova rise into a championship contender again? Wildcats bank on Kevin Willard to lead them

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Villanova Wildcats have hired Maryland’s Kevin Willard as their new coach. Willard had been linked to the Villanova job throughout the NCAA Tournament, where the Terrapins earned a No. 4 seed and reached the Sweet 16 before losing to Florida. Maryland went 27-9 this season and 14-6 in the Big Ten Conference. Willard replaces Kyle Neptune, who was fired earlier this month after three straight seasons without an NCAA Tournament appearance.

New Mexico taps UC San Diego’s Eric Olen to replace Richard Pitino

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has hired UC San Diego’s Eric Olen as its next basketball coach. Olen will replace Richard Pitino, who left to become Xavier’s coach on Tuesday. Olen spent 21 years at San Diego, the last 12 as head coach, and guided the Tritons through their transition from Division II to Division I. San Diego qualified for the NCAA Tournament this season in its first year of eligibility after winning the Big West Conference regular-season and tournament titles. The Tritons lost to Michigan 68-65 in the first round. Olen is the school’s all-time leader in wins at 240-119. He takes over a Lobos program that reached the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons.

Man City rallies to beat Bournemouth and reach FA Cup semifinals but Haaland goes off injured

Manchester City could still end its disappointing season with a trophy after rallying to beat Bournemouth 2-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals as Erling Haaland inspired the comeback before being forced off injured. Haaland equalized in the 49th but hobbled off 12 minutes later. Omar Marmoush came on as Haaland’s replacement and scored the clinching goal to ensure City won in the quarterfinals for a record seventh straight season. Marcus Rashford scored his first goals for Aston Villa to help his new team beat second-tier Preston 3-0 and reach the semis for the first time since 2015. Villa will play Crystal Palace in the last four at Wembley Stadium while City will face Nottingham Forest.

Paige Bueckers and UConn hope to take next step toward title in Elite Eight rematch with USC

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — UConn coach Geno Auriemma caused a minor stir during last year’s NCAA Tournament when he proclaimed that his star guard, Paige Bueckers, was the best player in the country. It raised eyebrows given Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark’s stature, but Auriemma stood by his assessment. With a career-best 40-point performance in this year’s Sweet 16, Bueckers keeps proving that she’s one of the game’s top talents and perhaps the best player in the tournament this year. Now she’ll try to win the national title that eluded Clark and Iowa. Next up is an Elite Eight rematch with Southern California.

Blue Jays put 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer on IL because of right thumb inflammation

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put right-hander Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list Sunday because of inflammation in his right thumb. The move comes one day after the three-time Cy Young Award winner left his debut start with Toronto after three innings because of right lat soreness. Toronto recalled left-hander Easton Lucas and selected lefty Mason Fluharty, both from Triple-A Buffalo. Left-hander Richard Lovelady, who allowed four runs in relief of Scherzer and took the loss to Baltimore Saturday, was designated for assignment.

Battle for Texas: Former Big-12 foes TCU, Texas ready for Elite Eight showdown at women’s tourney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A little over a year ago, coach Mark Campbell’s TCU women had to forfeit a pair of games and hold open tryouts on campus because they didn’t have enough healthy players. The Horned Frogs added four walk-ons. They had an awful stretch in which they lost 11 of 12 games. Two of those losses were to Vic Schaefer’s Texas Longhorns, who TCU will meet Monday in the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Shohei Ohtani ramps up throwing program, but Roberts says MVP isn’t close to mound debut for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has thrown his first bullpen session since late February, but the reigning NL MVP still has plenty of work to do before he takes the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani threw more than 20 pitches in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium after throwing long toss in the outfield. He was also in his customary leadoff spot in the Dodgers’ lineup as the designated hitter for their series finale against the Detroit Tigers. Dave Roberts speculated earlier in the year that Ohtani might be able to make his pitching debut for the Dodgers by May, but there’s no firm timeline.

