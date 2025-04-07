AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:38 p.m. EDT

March Madness wraps in Florida-Houston matchup pitting tourney’s best defense vs best clutch player

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The national title game between Florida and Houston could come down to the NCAA Tournament’s best clutch player against the country’s best clutch defense. Walter Clayton Jr., leads the Gators into the final against a long-armed Cougars defense that has snuffed out every team it has seen over this run to its first title game since 1984. Houston has never won a title. The Gators are one win away from their third and first since they went back-to-back in 2006-07.

Ohtani, Betts and World Series champion Dodgers visit Trump at the White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump welcomed Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House on Monday to congratulate them for winning the World Series last season. Trump singled out several Dodgers for their achievements last season, praising Ohtani for becoming baseball’s first 50 home run-50 stolen base player, Japanese pitcher Yoshi Yamamoto and NL Championship Series MVP Tommy Edman. The trip came almost a month after a Department of Defense webpage describing Brooklyn Dodgers great and civil rights icon Jackie Robinson’s military service was restored after it had come down.

Practice is suspended at the Masters because of rain and a threat of severe storms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Practice at the Masters was suspended late Monday morning and spectators were pulled off the golf course because of worsening rain and the threat of thunderstorms. Augusta National had planned to close the course to fans earlier in the morning, but with only light rain falling, spectators were allowed onto the grounds for about 3 1/2 hours. Forecasts called for storms throughout the afternoon, with the potential for severe weather, and 1 to 2 inches of rain. Augusta National announced that the course would not reopen to spectators until Tuesday out of safety considerations, and that ticket holders for Monday’s practice session would get refunds.

WNBA mock draft: Paige Bueckers goes No. 1 to Dallas and Seattle selects French star Malonga 2nd

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s no doubt who’s going first in the WNBA draft next Monday with Paige Bueckers the consensus top pick. After that it gets interesting with Olivia Miles’ decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal instead of the draft. The Washington Mystics, with a new coach and general manager, control the direction of the draft with the third, fourth and sixth pick. Here’s a look at how the first round could look on April 14.

Hearing begins for $2.8 billion NCAA settlement, could lock in seismic changes for college sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The final hearing for a landmark $2.8 billion settlement that will impact every corner of college athletics opened with several athletes criticizing the sprawling plan for undervaluing them and leading to widespread confusion. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken already has granted preliminary approval of the settlement involving the NCAA and the nation’s five largest conferences and she gave no indication that anything has changed her mind. The changes would begin July 1, clearing the way for each school to share up to $20.5 million each with their athletes, but her final decision is not expected until later this month.

One combined Final Four? Talks of a joint NCAA Tournament showcase for the men and women resurface

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The conversation around a joint men’s and women’s Final Four has resurfaced. Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman sees a world where both premier events happen in the same place. It’s not a new conversation, but Ackerman believes the exponential growth of women’s basketball in a college basketball landscape long dominated by the men makes now an ideal time for a joint Final Four.

Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record brings joy to hockey and beyond sports

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goals record became the talk of the league a time of the season usually reserved only for playoff races. The “GR8 Chase” was a bigger deal because the Stanley Cup gets handed out once a year, and this record stood for 31 years until Ovechkin scored his 895th goal Sunday in the Washington Capitals’ game at the New York Islanders. The charismatic Russian superstar going after one of hockey’s hallowed records held by the “Great One” even transcended the sport and became a global story of joy with the world witnessing history.

Great starting pitching stretches not enough for the White Sox and Reds early this season

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox both got brilliant stretches from their starting rotations — and largely wasted them. Chicago’s starters did not allow an earned run through the first four games of the season, but the White Sox split those games and then lost five in a row once their rotation came back to earth. The Reds lost three straight games 1-0 from Tuesday through Thursday. The only other team in the live ball era to lose 1-0 in three straight games was the 1960 Philadelphia Phillies.

Red Sox’s Jarren Duran opens up about mental health, attempted suicide in Netflix documentary

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran said in an upcoming documentary series that two years before his 2024 All-Star season, the pressures of the sport led him to intense bouts of depression and an attempted suicide. The 28-year-old opened up in the fourth episode of an eight-part Netflix series titled, “The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox,” which will debut on Tuesday. The episode chronicles the journey of Duran, a seventh-round draft pick in 2018, to making his MLB debut in 2021. The national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

McLaren can be beaten, but Verstappen must be perfect: 5 takeaways from F1’s Japanese Grand Prix

McLaren remains the team to beat in Formula 1, but Max Verstappen’s victorious drive for Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix Sunday proves only excellence is good enough. 2nd and 3rd placed Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri still have the fastest all-round car for McLaren on the F1 grid. Verstappen’s win has shown just how hard it is to beat them. The four-time champion had to do almost everything perfectly in both qualifying and the race. Even then, McLaren came painfully close to taking the lead when Norris drove over the grass at the pitlane exit while trying to get past Verstappen.

