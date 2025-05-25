AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:35 p.m. EDT

Alex Palou makes history as 1st Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Palou came to the speedway Sunday with four wins through the first five races. But it was No. 6, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” that he had circled on his calendar. Without an Indy 500 win, Palou said his career resume would never be complete. Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, finished second for Andretti Global in a 1-2 finish for Honda. David Malukas was third for A.J. Foyt Racing and the highest-finishing Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson crashes out of Indy 500 near the midway point, ending his second bid for ‘the Double’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson has crashed out of the Indianapolis 500 near the midway point Sunday. That ended the NASCAR superstar’s second shot at finishing both “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” and the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte in the same day. His car wiggled in Turns 1 and 2 and Larson spun into the outside wall, ending his race after 91 laps. The Indy 500 had been delayed about 35 minutes by rain, but he would have had time to make it to Charlotte for the Cup Series race had he managed to finish the race in Indianapolis. The wreck gave him extra time for the 550-mile trip.

Lando Norris takes a ‘dream’ Monaco win to reduce Oscar Piastri’s F1 standings lead

MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris has cruised to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix to cut teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 standings lead. Starting on pole position, Norris locked up a wheel into the first corner but still managed to hold off last year’s winner, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Norris took his first Grand Prix win since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Leclerc was second after closing in on Norris late in the race. Piastri was third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth.

French Open 2025: Rafael Nadal is celebrated at the tournament he won a record 14 times

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is being celebrated during a ceremony in the main stadium of the French Open on Day 1 of the tournament. Nadal is a 14-time champion at Roland-Garros who retired after last season. The tribute to him is taking place Sunday after the three day-session matches in Court Philippe Chatrier. He won more titles in Paris than any other player won at any major tennis tournament. The 38-year-old from Spain played his last competitive match in the Davis Cup in his native Spain in November, and some were critical of the way he was honored then.

Musetti and Sabalenka ease into second round at French Open, tournament honors Nadal

PARIS (AP) — Lorenzo Musetti and Aryna Sabalenka eased into the second round of the French Open without dropping a set on the opening day. The eighth-seeded Musetti won 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann of Germany, after the top-ranked Sabalenka earlier beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0. Musetti has reached at least the semifinals in the past three Masters tournaments at Rome, Madrid and Monte Carlo. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen of China beat 2021 French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-3. Last year’s runner-up Jasmine Paolini beat Yuan Yue 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Thunder face rare test of fortitude after Wolves’ recommitment to throwing ‘fastball’ on defense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder found all kinds of soft spots in the defense and consistently hit those open shots over two decisive wins to start the Western Conference finals. The Minnesota Timberwolves tightened up their pressure with a back-to-basics approach on their home court that fueled a 143-101 victory in Game 3. They aggressively hounded the ball, employed effective switches and limited their drop pick-and-roll coverage to prevent the mid-range shots. The Wolves were also disciplined enough to minimize their fouls. The question for Game 4 is how quickly the Thunder can hit the reset button after such a drubbing.

Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secure Champions League spots as angry Villa misses out

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle have secured the remaining Champions League places on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were the big losers on Sunday, missing out in the race for the top five. Villa was left with a sense of injustice after having a goal ruled out against Manchester United just moments before going behind and eventually losing 2-0 at Old Trafford. A draw would have been enough for Unai Emery’s team on a day when Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Everton. Chelsea beat Forest 1-0 to secure a return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

Ohtani faces hitters for 1st time since elbow surgery, throws 22 pitches of live BP at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has faced hitters for the first time since elbow surgery. He threw 22 pitches at Citi Field before the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets. With dozens of reporters watching from the stands more than 4 1/2 hours ahead of gametime Sunday, the two-way superstar pitched to five batters in a simulated setting — including teammates Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and pitching coach Mark Prior watched closely from the field. Prior said Ohtani’s fastball ranged from 94-97 mph, and the right-hander also threw off-speed pitches. Ohtani isn’t expected to make his pitching debut until after the All-Star break.

Did Brad Marchand really have a Blizzard between periods of Game 3? It’s a delicious rumor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A controversy — a creamy, delicious one — is brewing in the Florida Panthers locker room, surrounding some potentially decadent behavior on the part of Brad Marchand during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The issue: Did he REALLY have ice cream after the second period Saturday night? He said he did, though it is possible that he was telling a frozen fib. Specifically, Marchand said he enjoyed a Blizzard from Dairy Queen. Coach Paul Maurice says just because Marchand said it doesn’t make it true.

Tommy Paul keeps on truckin’ at French Open after getting his repossessed vehicle back

PARIS (AP) — Tommy Paul was pleased to come back to win his first-round match at the French Open, of course, but perhaps not as thrilled as he was to discuss regaining the truck that was repossessed back home in Florida when he accidentally missed some payments. The 12th-seeded Paul kept on truckin’ with his clay-court results at Roland-Garros by eliminating Elmer Moller of Denmark 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 at Court Simonne-Mathieu on Sunday. Then he explained that his vehicular adventures arose while he was at the Italian Open earlier this month because he changed banks and forgot to properly adjust the automatic payments for his Ford F-150.

