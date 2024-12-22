AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:34 p.m. EST

Jayden Daniels has 5 TD passes as the Commanders end the Eagles’ winning streak at 10

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game with 6 seconds left to give the Washington Commanders a 36-33 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles’ winning streak ended at 10 and they lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts to a concussion early. Daniels led a 57-yard touchdown drive in the final 1:58 to move the Commanders to the verge of making the playoffs and prevent the Eagles from clinching the NFC East title and one of the conference’s top two seeds.

Jalen Hurts ruled out of the Eagles’ game at the Commanders with a concussion

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jalen Hurts has been ruled out of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game at the Washington Commanders with a concussion. Hurts’ head bounced off the ground at the end of one run, and Frankie Luvu hit him in the helmet at the end of another early in the first quarter. Hurts went to the blue medical tent on the visiting sideline and was replaced at quarterback by Kenny Pickett. After trying to return to the game, Hurts was escorted back to the tent and then down the tunnel to the locker room. Pickett threw a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown and an interception after as the Eagles went up big early in the game.

Tiger’s son comes up aces in PNC Championship with a hole-in-one

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The son of Tiger Woods delivered a magical moment of his own Sunday. Charlie Woods made his first hole-in-one during the final round of the PNC Championship. He hit 7-iron from 175 yards on the par-3 fourth hole of the Ritz-Carlton Club Orlando. The crowd went crazy. And so did the father. Tiger gave his 15-year-old son a hard hug and then playfully shoved him away. Charlie Woods wasn’t even sure the ball went into the hole when the crowd erupted in cheers and television cameras informed him of the ace.

Jared Goff throws 3 TD passes as Lions beat Bears 34-17 for franchise-record 13th win

CHICAGO (AP) — Jared Goff threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns, and the Detroit Lions remained on top of the NFC with their franchise-record 13th win, 34-17 over the Chicago Bears. Jameson Williams had a career-high 143 yards receiving on five catches, including an 82-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 109 yards and a score, and Detroit broke a tie with the 1991 and 2023 teams for the most wins in franchise history. Caleb Williams threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns following a string of shaky performances for the Bears, who lost their ninth in a row.

College playoffs looks for good matchups after snoozy first round of blowouts

The average final score over the first week of the College Football Playoffs: Winners 36, Losers 17. This bold, new experiment was supposed to bring more programs from more parts of the country into the loop of a largely regional sport that had been dominated by about a half-dozen teams for the last decade. Instead, it will take another 10 days to find out if “more” really means more — or if more just means more blowouts before arriving at what we had before — a group of four contenders battling it out for a title that only they had any realistic chance to win.

Penix wins debut as Atlanta QB as Falcons return two picks for TDs, beat hapless Giants 34-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. won his debut as Atlanta’s starting quarterback, thanks largely to a defense that returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns to hand the hapless New York Giants their franchise-record 10th straight loss, 34-7. Jessie Bates and Matthew Judon each had a pick-6 to lead Atlanta to its second straight win after a four-game losing streak put its postseason hopes in jeopardy. The 8-7 Falcons came into the week a game behind Tampa Bay in the NFC South and holding the tiebreaker edge over the Bucs. Penix got his first NFL start against the 2-13 Giants after Kirk Cousins was benched. Penix threw for 202 yards with an interception that wasn’t his fault.

After beating Tennessee, Ohio State will finally get its rematch with Oregon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State players had been thinking about a rematch with Oregon long before the Buckeyes crushed Tennessee in a first-round playoff game. Their first chance to avenge the Oct. 12 loss to the Ducks looked to be the Big Ten championship game, but that slipped away when the Buckeyes lost to Michigan and gave up their spot in the title game. Now, by virtue of Saturday night’s 42-17 win over Tennessee, the Buckeyes will see the Ducks again in a quarterfinal game on a grand stage — the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Texas’ goal-line wall will be tested by Arizona State’s wrecking ball running back Scattebo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas defense seems to have built a big burnt orange wall at the goal line. Late-game goal-line stands have helped keep the Longhorns moving toward a possible national championship. The latest was Saturday night in Texas’ 34-28 win over Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff. So here comes Cam Scattebo, Arizona State’s 5-foot-11, 215-pound All-American wrecking ball of a running back to try to knock that wall down. The Longhorns and Sun Devils meet in the quarterfinals New Year’s Day in the Peach Bowl.

Boise State’s Jeanty is the best back in the nation. Penn State’s duo could be right behind him

The running game will be front-and-center when third-seeded Boise State meets sixth-seeded Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game. The Broncos are led by Ashton Jeanty, who led the nation in rushing. The Nittany Lions have the duo of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, who believe they’re the best backfield tandem in the country. Allen and Singleton combined for 160 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff opening win over SMU.

Rangers forward Matt Rempe suspended for eight games for elbow on Heiskanen

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been suspended for eight games for boarding and elbowing Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen on Friday night. Rempe had an in-person hearing via Zoom on Sunday, as opposed to a phone call, which allowed senior vice president of player safety George Parros and his department to suspend Rempe for six or more games. Rempe, a 6-foot-8 forward, became popular last season in his rookie year with the Rangers for fighting some of the toughest players in the league, but he was ejected twice and also received a four-game ban for an elbow to the head of New Jersey’s Jonas Siegenthaler.

