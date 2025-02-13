AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:33 p.m. EST

Jets announce they’ve told Aaron Rodgers they’re moving forward without him

The New York Jets announced they told quarterback Aaron Rodgers they are moving on without him next season. While Rodgers hasn’t said whether he intends to continue playing for a 21st NFL season, the Jets with new general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn in charge have officially ruled out a return to New York. In a statement issued by the team, the Jets said they met with the 41-year-old quarterback last week and informed him of their plans. The four-time MVP is the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season. He has one year of non-guaranteed money left on his contract.

Steph vs. Sabrina, the big hit of All-Star weekend last year, won’t happen this year

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There will be no Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu rematch at All-Star weekend. The NBA announced Thursday that the 3-point shooting event bringing together two of the biggest stars in the NBA and WNBA is not going to be part of the lineup in San Francisco. It was the hit of All-Star weekend last year. Talks went on for weeks to try to make the rematch happen, even stretching into All-Star week itself. It seemed more than logical that a rematch would occur; All-Star weekend is on Curry’s home floor this weekend and Ionescu is a Bay Area native who grew up watching Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Another year, another All-Star for LeBron: How he ranks in All-Star history

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There was a conversation that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had with Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic during last year’s All-Star Game that went viral, since microphones picked up the exchange. The question was about who James played with in his first All-Star appearance. “It was me, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy … that was my first All-Star Game back in ’68, I think,” James said. It was an exaggeration. A slight one, perhaps. James’ first All-Star Game was in 2005 and he hasn’t missed one since, meaning Sunday’s All-Star event in San Francisco will be his 21st and further extend his all-time record in that department.

Trump Jr. backs Enhanced Games, an Olympic disruptor that would allow some steroids in sports

A group led by Donald Trump Jr. is infusing funding and some political muscle into the Enhanced Games, a sports festival that would hold track, swimming and other events free of anti-doping measures. Trump’s group, called 1789 Capital, is bringing what Enhanced Games founder Aron D’Souza said was “double digit millions” to a project set to kick off with an event in the United States next year. As much as for the money, D’Souza says he’s connecting with the Trump family because of its history of disrupting the status quo. Enhanced Games features a video of President Trump on its website announcing the partnership.

Goodyear Blimp at 100: From Ronald Reagan to Ice Cube, ‘floating piece of Americana’ still thriving

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — At 100 years old, the Goodyear Blimp is an ageless star in the sky. The 246-foot-long airship will be in the background of the Daytona 500 — flying roughly 1,500 feet above Daytona International Speedway, actually — to celebrate its greatest anniversary tour. Even though remote camera technologies are improving regularly and changing the landscape of aerial footage, the blimp continues to carve out a niche. At Daytona, with the usual 40-car field racing around a 2½-mile superspeedway, views from the blimp aptly provide the scope of the event.

4 Nations is an international ‘coming out party’ for Connor McDavid, finally playing for Canada

MONTREAL (AP) — Connor McDavid played in the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, but it was with the 23-and-under Team North America, not Canada. The 4 Nations Face-Off puts him on the same team as Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, all of whom have won the Stanley Cup. That career peak has eluded McDavid, who carried Edmonton to Game 7 of the final before losing to Florida. He may have an Olympic gold medal put around his neck first with the expectation he’ll be a big part of Canada’s team at next year’s Milan-Cortina Games.

Mikaela Shiffrin, fellow ski racers, clear mental hurdles after traumatic injury at their own speed

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — From a physical standpoint, Mikaela Shiffrin’s back to her winning form after a serious crash. From a mental standpoint, there remains work to be done. That’s why she sat out the giant slalom event Thursday at the world championships two days after taking gold in the team combined event. The two-time Olympic champion said she’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after a fall in a giant slalom race on Nov. 30 in Vermont, where something punctured her in the side and caused trauma to her oblique muscles. Experts say there’s no decisive roadmap when it comes to getting over an emotional hurdle and each racer processes a traumatic event at their own pace.

What’s the difference between racing Indy 500 and Daytona 500? Drivers who have tried both explain

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — They are the signature spectacles in each racing series, the Indianapolis 500 and all its pageantry with more than a century of tradition and milk drinking in open wheel racing, and the Daytona 500, NASCAR’s season opener run under the Florida sun at the unofficial home of the “birthplace of speed.” This year’s Daytona 500 field is dotted with drivers who have also raced in the Indianapolis 500, including seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Larson and even a Daytona 500 rookie in four-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves.

It’s a 6-pack of All-Star rookies: Wembanyama, Herro, Williams, Sengun, Mobley and Cunningham

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — There are six first-time All-Stars set to play in Sunday’s NBA midseason showcase in San Francisco. San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, Miami’s Tyler Herro, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams and Houston’s Alperen Sengun all are headed to the game for the first time. Wembanyama’s selection almost seemed like a formality. The league’s reigning rookie of the year is already a global name; the NBA says Wembanyama content on social media is among the most viewed of all players and his jersey ranks No. 5 on the league’s worldwide sales list.

Golden State Warriors blend sports and music with new album from their groundbreaking record label

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are known for their electrifying plays and superstar Stephen Curry, but now the team is pioneering a fresh gameplan: blending sports and entertainment in a way no NBA franchise has before. As the first and only NBA team with its own record label, Golden State Entertainment, the Warriors are expanding their reach with “For the Soil,” a new album released this week. The project featuring the Bay Area’s top music artists — from E-40, Too Short, Saweetie, G-Eazy, Goapele, LaRussell and Larry June — arrives just in time for the league’s All-Star Game weekend in San Francisco.

