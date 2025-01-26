AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:31 p.m. EST

Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev in 3 sets for his second Australian Open title in a row

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to claim his second consecutive Australian Open championship. The victory in the final Sunday night by the 23-year-old Italian makes him the youngest man to leave Melbourne Park with the trophy two years in a row since Jim Courier in 1992-93. Sinner has won three of the past five major tournaments, including the 2024 U.S. Open, and rose to No. 1 in the ATP rankings last June. He’s also on a career-best 21-match winning streak. The No. 2-ranked Zverev is now 0-3 in Grand Slam finals.

Women’s basketball players reflect on Kobe Bryant’s impact on their game five years after his death

Five years after NBA great Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California, several women’s basketball players reflected on what he meant to their game and how he championed it. Many of them thought Bryant would be pleased with the overall progress of women’s sports, which have skyrocketed in popularity and reach in recent years. That growth has been most prominent in the women’s basketball arenas that Bryant and Gianna loved so much.

Penske’s pair of Porsches dominate as The Captain wins Rolex 24 at Daytona for 2nd consecutive year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske started his 59th season in motorsports the same way he closed last year — as a champion. Porsche Penske Motorsport on Sunday won the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the second consecutive year and third time overall. At the same place and race where Team Penske debuted in 1966, Penske returned to victory lane. And, as he always does, the billionaire who turns 88 next month stayed awake and sat with the team on the timing stand for the entire 24 hours. His two cars dominated the twice-round-the-clock endurance race and finished first and third. It was the No. 7 full-time IMSA entry that won, making it back-to-back victories for that car despite a different driver lineup from 2024.

Ohio State celebrates national championship run amid change and farewells

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State, the first team to run the gauntlet of four playoff games on its way to the national title, celebrated with 30,000 Buckeyes fans on Sunday at Ohio Stadium. Fans braved 30-degree temperatures to welcome home a team that beat five top-10 rivals on its way to the title, including Oregon in the Rose Bowl, Texas in the Cotton Bowl and Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff championship game. Ohio State was the first to win the inaugural four-team playoff a decade ago and became the first to win the 12-team version.

Kim Caldwell will coach her Lady Vols vs South Carolina week after giving birth

Kim Caldwell will be back on the sideline Monday night when her 17th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols host the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. Exactly one week after giving birth to her first child in a bouncing baby boy. Caldwell said Sunday it’s nice to be back. She gave birth to Conor Scott on Monday while dealing with the flu. She missed one game in a loss at No. 7 Texas on Thursday night. Flu is going around the Lady Vols’ locker room so Caldwell says it will be a while before they meet the program’s newest addition.

Be brave. That’s what Madison Keys kept telling herself on the way to winning the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys says she kept telling herself to be brave down the stretch of a tight third set in the Australian Open final against two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. The score was 5-all, 30-all on Saturday night before Keys claimed six of the last eight points to earn her first Grand Slam title less than a month before she turns 30. The American was long ago labeled a tennis prodigy. She credits therapy with helping her confront her nerves instead of suppress them and with not worrying about whether she would ever win a major title.

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev loses a third Grand Slam final, this time to Jannik Sinner

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev says he is feeling down and emotional after once again coming within one win of earning his first Grand Slam title. And unlike his first two defeats in major finals — both of which he led, and both of which went five sets — Zverev did not come close to reaching the finish line Sunday in the Australian Open final. It ended with defending champion Jannik Sinner holding the trophy after a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory. Zverev is ranked No. 2, one spot behind Sinner. The 27-year-old German says he does not want to end his career without ever winning a major championship.

Lauren Betts scores a career-high 33 points as No. 1 UCLA handles No. 8 Maryland, 82-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Lauren Betts scored a career-high 33 points, Kiki Rice added 19, and No. 1 UCLA defeated No. 8 Maryland 82-67. The Bruins have won their last 19 games by double figures. Saylor Poffenbarger had 18 points for the Terrapins, who have dropped three in a row. Maryland played its without second-leading scorer Shyanne Sellers, who sat for the second consecutive game with a knee injury. The Terps struggled to contain Betts, who methodically accepted entry passes in the low post and deposited them for easy baskets. The 6-foot-7 junior had 14 points in the first quarter and 24 by halftime and shot 14 of 15, a school-record 93.3 percent with a minimum of 15 attempts.

Postecoglou uncertain about Tottenham future after another alarming loss as Man United beats Fulham

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has come under more pressure after his underperforming team lost 2-1 at home to Leicester for its worst run in the competition in 17 years. Tottenham is winless in seven games and remained in 15th place in the 20-team league. Postecoglou might only still be in a job because of his good record in other competitions this season. Leicester came from behind by scoring both of its goals early in the second half through Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss. Richarlison put Tottenham ahead in the 33rd. Tottenham has lost four straight league games. Manchester United won 1-0 at Fulham, Brentford beat Crystal Palace 2-1 away and Aston Villa drew 1-1 with West Ham.

Women’s soccer has its first million-dollar player. Here’s a look at how the record fee has grown

United States defender Naomi Girma has become women’s soccer’s first million-dollar player. She has completed her move from San Diego Wave to Chelsea for a reported 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million). The record transfer fee in the women’s game has dramatically increased over the past five years. Until 2020, the most expensive female soccer player was Brazilian midfielder Milene Domingues after her move to Rayo Vallecano in Spain for $310,000. Pernille Harder, Keira Walsh and Mayra Ramirez then were bought for record fees before the Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji moved from Madrid CFF to Bay FC for $788,000 in February 2024.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.