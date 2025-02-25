AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:28 p.m. EST

Luka Doncic leads the Lakers against the Mavericks in their first meeting since the seismic trade

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic is facing the Dallas Mavericks 23 days after they sent him to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks visit the Lakers on Tuesday night for the teams’ first meeting after the most shocking sports trade in years. The Lakers gave up Anthony Davis and Max Christie in the deal to acquire last season’s NBA scoring champion. Doncic was widely assumed to be untouchable in a trade as one of the NBA’s best players at just 25 years old. Dallas general manager Nico Harrison disagreed, and the Lakers gave up a championship-winning star big man to acquire a younger foundational talent.

Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker ‘concerning’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta considers the mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against kicker Justin Tucker “serious” and “concerning.” He said Tuesday the team will let the NFL’s investigation play out before determining how to move forward. The Baltimore Banner reported that 16 massage therapists in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior. DeCosta says he has met with Tucker but declined to provide specifics of the conversation. The Ravens have instituted a zero-tolerance policy but DeCosta says the team will apply that policy on a case-by-case basis.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni pushes back against proposal to ban the tush push

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni pushed back against the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to ban the tush push play the Philadelphia Eagles have used so successfully at the goal line and in short-yardage situations, including during their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed Tuesday that the Packers were the team that had made that proposal. The tush push is a modified quarterback sneak where two teammates behind Jalen Hurts push him forward to help him try to gain the yardage necessary for a first down or touchdown.

The 2-point shot is less and less utilized in the NBA. The debate about whether that’s good rages on

The NBA is on the cusp of accomplishing something that it hasn’t seen before. The jury’s still out on whether it’s a good thing. With about seven weeks left in the season, 2-point shots are accounting for 49% of scoring. And if that stat holds up this will be the first season in which 2-pointers make up less than half of the league’s point production. The current breakdown: a record-low 49% of scoring comes from 2-pointers, a record-high 36% comes from 3-pointers, and a near-record-low 15% comes from the foul line.

5 former players are running baseball operations in the majors. More could be on the way

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — There are five former major leaguers serving as the top baseball executive for a big league franchise at the moment, forming one of MLB’s most exclusive clubs. Jerry Dipoto is the president of baseball operations for the Mariners. Like Dipoto, Chris Young of the Rangers was promoted from general manager to president of baseball operations. Craig Breslow with the Red Sox, Chris Getz with the White Sox and Buster Posey with the Giants round out the list. And more may be on the way. Today’s major leaguers are increasingly savvy when it comes to the business side of the game, and they have firsthand experience with the data used by front offices as part of their decision-making.

CFP commissioners meet after SEC and Big Ten leaders urge them to change seeding

DALLAS (AP) — All of the commissioners who are part of the College Football Playoff are meeting after the SEC and Big Ten commissioners met last week with their athletics directors and expressed their desire for seeding changes. The format for the second year of the 12-team format for the 2025 season is expected to be only part of the discussions Tuesday between all 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director. While it is uncertain if a change on the seeding will be voted on during the meeting in Dallas, any change would require unanimous approval.

Commanders have given Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, GM Adam Peters says

The Washington Commanders have given two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, general manager Adam Peters confirmed Tuesday. Allen is going into the final season of a four-year, $72 million extension signed in 2021. There is no guaranteed money owed to the 30-year-old veteran, making him a candidate to be released this spring if an extension is not in place to reduce Allen’s 2025 salary cap hit. The organization’s second-longest-tenured player dating to being a 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama, Allen missed half of last season after tearing a pectoral muscle but returned for Washington’s final four games.

NFL scouting combine features plenty of debate over top players at multiple positions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The hopes of many NFL teams will start taking shape this week as the league’s annual scouting combine begins in Indianapolis. As usual, there’s plenty to debate. There doesn’t appear to be a clear-cut No. 1 overall pick or a top quarterback yet. Scouts are still trying to determine whether Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would be more productive as a shutdown cornerback, a playmaking receiver or both. And with 329 players arriving starting Tuesday, teams will be looking to get answers to some of their biggest questions.

Tar Heels’ Davis gets 2-year extension through 2030, hires agent Jim Tanner as GM

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has signed a two-year extension running through the 2029-30 season. Davis has also hired basketball agent Jim Tanner as the men’s basketball program’s executive director and general manager. The school announced Tanner’s hiring Tuesday. That came roughly three weeks after Davis talked about plans to hire a GM. UNC also has posted an updated contract for Davis on its official athletics site. That deal was reached in July and signed in December. It includes a pay raise with Davis averaging $3.2 million in base and supplemental pay through June 2030.

Paul George on woeful 76ers after 8th straight loss: ‘Showing no signs of a team that will compete’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 76ers are a team in trouble. They trailed by 50 points in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Chicago Bulls. The 76ers have lost eight straight games and 10 of 11 overall and are outside of even a play-in tournament berth. Joel Embiid remains sidelined with an injured left knee. Embiid has played in just 19 of 57 games for the Sixers, who fell to 20-37 an have only a faint shot at earning a berth in the NBA play-in tournament. Embiid has averaged 23.8 points and scored only 29 points combined in his last two games.

