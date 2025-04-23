AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:27 p.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy wouldn’t let a cold or Masters fatigue keep him from a Zurich Classic title defense

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Rory McIlroy says he wasn’t going to let a cold or post-Masters fatigue stop him from joining friend Shane Lowry to defend their title at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. But McIlroy says he needs practice after spending very little time on golf since completing the career Grand Slam on April 13. Since then he’s been to London to check on a home he’s building and Belfast in his native Northern Ireland to see family and friends. McIlroy says he’s been contacted by other athletes, celebrities and politicians worldwide. He says it’s humbling to see how his story of overcoming past high-profile disappointments resonated even with people he wouldn’t have expected to follow golf.

On the brink of the NFL draft, the biggest question surrounds Shedeur Sanders and where he’s going

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The main question everyone is asking ahead of the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night is where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders going. They’re not just debating it on television and sports radio. Even casual football fans in town for other business are wondering which team is going to pick “Prime Time’s” son. That was a discussion among a group sitting at a restaurant near Lambeau Field on Wednesday. In a draft loaded with talented players, Sanders has dominated the conversation in the days leading up to it.

Falcons GM Fontenot says he was not surprised QB Kirk Cousins reported for offseason program

ATLANTA (AP) — The status of quarterback Kirk Cousins remains a backdrop to the Atlanta Falcons’ plans for the NFL draft after he surprised some observers by reporting for the first day of the team’s voluntary offseason program. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot says he was not surprised Cousins was present for Tuesday’s first day of the offseason program. The Falcons have consistently said they are comfortable in having the 36-year-old Cousins remain with the team as the backup to starter Michael Penix Jr., the team’s 2024 first-round pick. Fontenot and coach Raheem Morris say they are open to listening to trade offers.

Barring a last-minute trade, every team will enter the NFL draft with its 1st-round pick

This year’s NFL draft is on target to achieve a first. Barring a last-minute trade, every team will go into the draft with its original first-round pick for the first time in the common draft era that began in 1967. That’s in stark contrast to recent years when teams were much more willing to trade away or swap first-round picks, with an average of more than seven teams entering the last five drafts without their original first-round picks.

Jimmer Fredette, AP college player of the year in 2011 and 2024 US Olympian, retires from basketball

Jimmer Fredette, the 2011 Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year who went on to become an NBA lottery pick and then played for the U.S. in 3×3 at last year’s Paris Olympics, has announced his retirement. The 36-year-old Fredette made the announcement on Wednesday. He was the No. 10 pick by Milwaukee in that 2011 draft, spent parts of six seasons in the NBA with Sacramento, New Orleans, Chicago, Phoenix and New York. He also played professionally in China and Greece, winning the MVP award in the Chinese Basketball Association in 2017.

Czech leaders condemn Russian threats against NHL great Dominik Hasek

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech leaders have condemned apparent threats made by former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev against NHL great Dominik Hasek for his critical stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev is currently deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, which is chaired by President Vladimir Putin. He said through his assistant Oleg Osivpov that Hasek suffered from “Russophobia,” should be careful while crossing roads and should not drink beer in unfamiliar places. The remarks, including advice for Hasek to see a psychiatrist, were published by the TASS news agency. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X that such threats are “absolutely unacceptable.”

Prosecutors begin presenting their case in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — Prosecutors allege five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team “did what they wanted” to an intoxicated young woman in a London, Ontario, hotel room in June of that year after she had consensual sex with one of them. Prosecutor Heather Donkers gave jurors an overview of the evidence the government expects to present as the sexual assault trial of Dillon Dubé, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton began Wednesday. The players have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault and McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offense of sexual assault.

Luka scores 31, and the Lakers muscle past the Timberwolves 94-85 to even 1st-round series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic had 31 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers fought back to even their first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 94-85 victory in Game 2. LeBron James scored 21 points and Austin Reaves added 16 for the third-seeded Lakers, who rebounded from their blowout loss in Game 1 by jumping out to an early 22-point lead and hanging on through a physical matchup with sixth-seeded Minnesota. Julius Randle scored 27 points and Anthony Edwards had 25 for the Timberwolves, who lost most of their offensive fluidity from the opener.

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 as the Thunder roll past Grizzlies 118-99 to take 2-0 series lead

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Memphis Grizzlies 118-99 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference playoff series. Jalen Williams scored 24 points and Chet Holmgren added 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Thunder. Oklahoma City delivered a strong follow-up to its record-setting 131-80 win on Sunday. The Thunder have won all six games against the Grizzlies this season by double digits. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points and Ja Morant added 23 for Memphis. The Grizzlies will host Game 3 on Thursday.

Siakam, Haliburton’s double-doubles lead Pacers past Bucks 123-115 for 2-0 series lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points and 12 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks 123-115 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Indiana has won five of the last six playoff games between the teams and never trailed in this one. Game 3 will be played Friday in Milwaukee. Two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, and All-NBA guard Damain Lillard had 14 points in his first game back from deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. Lillard was 4 of 13 from the field in 37 minutes. Indiana sealed the win with an 8-2 run to end the game.

