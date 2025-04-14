AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:23 p.m. EDT

Paige Bueckers is ready for her WNBA closeup as she is set to get drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is ready to move on from college to the WNBA. The versatile UConn star is the odds-on favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings when the league holds its annual draft at The Shed in New York on Monday night. Bueckers will have plenty of company, especially with the WNBA having its first expansion team in 17 years in the Golden State Valkyries making their debut draft selection at No. 5 overall. The first round will feature 12 picks with 13 in each of the final two rounds.

Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after one dismal season with high-priced roster

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have parted ways with veteran coach Mike Budenholzer following one dismal season that featured a fast start before a maddening slide for a high-priced roster that included Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns made the unsurprising announcement on Monday, one day after the franchise finished with a 36-46 record which put them 11th in the Western Conference. They lost nine of their last 10 games, failing to qualify for the play-in tournament. The team says “competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season.”

Pelicans fire basketball operations chief David Griffin after an injury-plagued 21-61 season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have fired basketball operations chief David Griffin. The move ends a six-year chapter during which the club drafted former Duke star Zion Williamson but still struggled to win consistently with three different coaches. Griffin leaves his post a day after a 115-100 loss to Oklahoma City that extended the club’s season-ending skid to seven games. The Pelicans’ 21-61 record was fourth worst in the NBA this season and was the franchise’s second-worst mark since arriving in New Orleans in 2002. The Pelicans qualified for postseason play the previous three seasons but never won a first-round series.

Play-in time: Magic-Hawks, Warriors-Grizzlies on Tuesday, Bulls-Heat and Kings-Mavs on Wednesday

The fifth full season of the NBA’s play-in tournament starts Tuesday. No. 7 Orlando hosts No. 8 Atlanta in the Eastern Conference, and No. 7 Golden State hosts No. 8 Memphis in the Western Conference. The winners of those games make the playoffs. The Magic-Hawks winner earns the chance to play Boston and the Warriors-Grizzlies winner will be off to play Houston. The tournament continues Wednesday with two elimination games. Miami goes to Chicago and Dallas goes to Sacramento. The losers of Wednesday’s games are eliminated.

Cam Ward leads talented group of players who went from hidden gems to top NFL draft prospects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Cam Ward might be the first name off this year’s NFL draft board. Five years ago, he was pretty much off everybody’s radar outside of West Columbia, Texas. Ward took the only scholarship offer he had coming out of high school and turned it into a record-breaking college career that has made him the frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick April 24. He’s hardly the only hidden gem-turned-top-prospect in the draft. The others include Cam Skattebo of Arizona State and Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green and players such as David Walker of Central Arkansas and Carson Schwesinger of UCLA.

Hawks’ Risacher enters play-in as the last man standing from French players to top last 2 NBA drafts

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher is the lone survivor of the influx of French players who have dominated the top of the last two NBA drafts. Risacher and the Hawks will play at Orlando on Tuesday night in the NBA play-in tournament. Risacher was still a teen when he became the second straight French player to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, following San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama in 2023. Another French player, Alex Sarr, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Washington Wizards in last year’s draft. Washington and San Antonio missed the postseason.

Real Madrid needs epic Champions League comeback. Barcelona and PSG are flying post-Messi and Mbappe

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal hold such commanding leads in their Champions League quarterfinals that a place in the last four looks all but certain. Don’t be so sure. European club soccer’s most prestigious competition has a habit of upsetting the odds. Barcelona and PSG have very recent memories of how quickly things can change. Barcelona was 4-2 up on aggregate against PSG early in the second leg of last year’s quarterfinals – only to lose 6-4. In 2017 PSG led a round of 16 game between the two 4-0 after the first leg in Paris to famously lose 6-1 at Camp Nou. Part of what makes the Champions League such compelling viewing is the fragility of even the most commanding leads.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge to be US captain at 2026 World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge will be the U.S. captain at next year’s World Baseball Classic, the same role the two-time American League Most Valuable Player fills with the New York Yankees. Mark DeRosa made the announcement four days after he was appointed U.S. manager for the second straight WBC. Judge takes over from the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, who was captain at the 2023 tournament. The U.S. lost the 2023 championship game to Japan 3-2 as Shohei Ohtani struck out Trout, his then-Angels teammate, to end the game. Judge, who turns 33 on April 26, is the first player announced for the U.S. roster.

Montreal-born Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs $500-million, 14-year deal to stay in ‘second house’

TORONTO (AP) — Calling Canada his “second house,” slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed his $500-million, 14-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Guerrero, 26, was born in Montreal while his Hall of Famer father Vladimir Sr. was playing for the Expos. The younger Guerrero signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old in 2015 and made his big league debut in 2019.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin renew rivalry at Bristol with their seventh 1-2 finish

Kyle Larson fended off several challenges for the lead by Denny Hamlin as they ran in the top two positions for 251 of 500 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway. In the seventh 1-2 finish in NASCAR’s best current rivalry, it was the first time Larson emerged on top of Hamlin, whose two-race win streak was snapped. That was a point Larson gleefully made while celebrating on the frontstretch, saying “we hate to see him win, as I’m sure you guys do, too.” Larson is ranked second and Hamlin third in NASCAR advanced metrics that evaluate drivers on passing, defense, speed, restarts and pit stops.

