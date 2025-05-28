AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:20 p.m. EDT

Real Betis leads Chelsea 1-0 at halftime of Conference League final

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Real Betis is on course to win its first European title after taking a 1-0 lead into halftime of the Conference League final against Chelsea thanks to Abdessamad Ezzalzouli’s goal. The Morocco forward drove home a ninth-minute finish from a pass from Francisco “Isco” Alarcon. Betis limited Chelsea to long-range shots in the first half while looking more dangerous going forward in front of more than 40,000 fans at Stadion Wroclaw. Chelsea was looking to become the first team to have all four of UEFA’s club competitions in its trophy collection. The match was preceded by fan disorder in the Polish city that led to 28 people being arrested.

Fan violence ahead of soccer final between Chelsea and Real Betis leads to 28 arrests

WROCLAW, Poland (AP) — Police say fan disorder ahead of a European soccer final between Chelsea and Real Betis in the Polish city of Wroclaw has led to 28 people being arrested. Polish state news agency PAP reports that police used stun grenades and a water cannon against the teams’ fans who were disturbing public order. PAP adds there were scuffles between supporters and bottles were thrown. The disorder took place hours between the Conference League final between the teams. PAP reported police sergeant Łukasz Dutkowiak saying officers restored order after initial altercations between Chelsea and Betis fans. Arrests were later made following analysis of surveillance footage.

SEC’s spring meetings: The future of college sports is in the balance at Florida resort

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Nothing less than the future of college sports is being hashed this week at the Southeastern Conference’s annual spring meetings in Florida. Among the topics are the future of the College Football Playoff, the SEC’s own schedule, the transfer portal and the NCAA itself. All are influenced by the fate of a multibillion-dollar lawsuit settlement that hovers over almost every corner of college athletics.

Patriots say they will handle video of receiver Stefon Diggs internally

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel says he is aware of a video that showed receiver Stefon Diggs passing a bag of pink crystals to women on a boat. Vrabel declined to comment on whether he has spoken to Diggs about it. Vrabel spoke at an optional practice on Wednesday that Diggs did not attend. The football player is shown in a video on social media talking to three women on a boat before he produces a bag of pink crystals. Vrabel said he wants all of his players to make good decisions.

Tiger’s son, Charlie Woods, wins Team TaylorMade Invitational in claiming 1st AJGA event

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods needs to make room on his trophy shelf for son Charlie. The 16-year-old finished with a three-round score of 15-under 201 at the Team TaylorMade Invitational in winning his first American Junior Golf Association event at the Streamsong Resort Black Course. Woods began the day tied at 9-under 135 and finished with a final round of 6-under 66 to top a 71-player field that included four of the top-five ranked AJGA’s players. Woods’ final round featured eight birdies and two bogeys, and he closed with four straight pars. He won the event by three strokes ahead of a three-way tie between fifth-ranked player Luke Colton, Willie Gordon and Phillip Dunham.

Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster dies after being shot multiple times, coroner tells AP

Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster has died after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in his Mississippi hometown, the Washington County coroner’s office confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 18. The Mississippi Clarion Ledger first reported Foster as being the victim of the shooting Wednesday in Greenville after Baylor announced Foster had died suddenly. Greenville Police spokeswoman Major Misty Mew told the AP that officers were called to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight. Police discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers not practicing with a toe injury that is ‘nothing serious’

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers is not participating in practice while dealing with a toe injury. Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday the team is simply being cautious with Nabers, who has had an issue with the toe since his college days at LSU. Daboll said Wednesday before the Giants’ second practice of organized team activities and first open to reporters that the injury is nothing serious and didn’t require any procedures during the offseason. Nabers caught an NFL rookie-record 109 passes for New York last season.

Thunder can clinch NBA Finals spot with a win over the Timberwolves

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder can clinch a spot in the NBA Finals with a win at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Thunder lead the Western Conference finals series 3-1 after a 128-126 victory on Monday night in Minneapolis. Now, the Thunder return home for Game 5 seeking their first NBA Finals trip since 2012. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the newly crowned league MVP, is averaging 30.8 points and 8.3 assists per game in the series. He is coming off a 40-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound performance in Game 4. Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards is averaging 24 points in the series.

Reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers get second shot at closing out Hurricanes in Eastern final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Florida Panthers get their second chance to close out the Carolina Panthers in the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night. The Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 entering their trip to Carolina for Game 5. Florida is 6-7 in series-clinching games for the past two postseasons, including 2-2 this year. Carolina’s 3-0 road win in Game 4 averted a second sweep in three years against the Panthers in the conference final. That win ended a 15-game losing streak in the conference final. Florida has won its past four road games and seven overall in this postseason.

Hall of Famers. A Heisman winner. An MMA fighter. Tuberville is not the only sports politician

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tommy Tuberville is a U.S. senator running for Alabama governor. His new campaign paraphernalia recognize his old job: coach. The former football coach at Auburn University leaned into that branding after announcing his bid for office Tuesday. It’s a deliberate tactic that demonstrates how figures like Tuberville transition from athletics to politics. Others have done it successfully, from Gerald Ford to Bill Bradley. Though there are no sure bets, as Herschel Walker’s bid for Senate showed. And as women’s professional sports grow in popularity, one expert says more women could use the platform to seek public office.

