AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:18 p.m. EST

‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker “Mr. Baseball” and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90. In a statement released Thursday by the Brewers, Uecker’s family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023. Uecker, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, signed his first pro contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He lasted six seasons in the big leagues. He then spent over 50 years broadcasting the Brewers, becoming synonymous with baseball in Wisconsin and beyond.

Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez welcomes his viral moment as a chance to educate about OCD

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders kicker Zane Gonzalez has lived with obsessive-compulsive disorder his entire life. It was in the spotlight on national television Sunday night before he made the game-winning kick at Tampa Bay to give the franchise its first playoff win in nearly two decades. Gonzalez is glad he has gotten the chance to share his story and correct misinformation about OCD, something teammates have seen this season as they’ve done their best to help him do his job. Gonzalez addressed the situation Thursday as he and the Commanders made their final preparations to play at Detroit on Saturday night.

Transfer portal got you down? One college AD suggests an ‘acquisition fee’ could fix some problems

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The athletic director at a mid-sized school that’s making a splash this season has a modest proposal that might offer one way to tame what many say is a transfer-portal system run amok in college sports. Northern Illinois AD Sean Frazier, whose program beat Notre Dame this season, is talking about a “talent acquisition fee.” When schools sign players from other teams, they would pay those teams a fee. Frazier concedes it’s a long shot and probably not a cure-all for college sports. But, he says, it could be a way to put guardrails around what many say is the “wild, wild west” that the transfer portal has become.

How about that?! Danielle Collins has a back-and-forth with a booing Australian Open crowd

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Danielle Collins has gotten into a back-and-forth with a booing crowd at the Australian Open after eliminating a local player. Collins blew kisses to the spectators and repeated the phrase, “How about that?!” The 10th-seeded Collins is an American who was the runner-up to Australia’s Ash Barty in the 2022 final at Melbourne Park. On Thursday she beat Destanee Aiava of Australia 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 across nearly 2 1/2 hours in the second round. That’s when the fun began.

Lindsey Vonn says her ‘bum is sore’ from fall in downhill training but otherwise she feels fine

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn says she is “good” and has only a few bruises after falling toward the end of a World Cup downhill training run in Italy. Vonn got back up and skied to the finish area on the Olympia delle Tofane course but then went inside a medical tent for treatment Thursday. Her team says she did not break any bones. The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to ski racing after nearly six years in retirement. She has a titanium knee replacement. Last Sunday, she finished fourth in a super-G in St. Anton, Austria.

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers remains undecided on playing future with his focus on the California wildfires

Aaron Rodgers’ playing future remains undecided with the New York Jets quarterback focused on the lingering wildfires near his home in Southern California. Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday that his house in the Malibu area is OK other than having dealt with a lack of power for several days, but many friends have lost property. The 41-year-old Rodgers completed his 20th NFL season in the Jets’ win over Miami on Jan. 5. He said his playing future with the Jets will likely depend on who they hire as their general manager and coach and whether they want Rodgers back.

Cowboys add familiar name to list in coaching search with Kellen Moore, AP source says

A person familiar with the team’s plans says the Dallas Cowboys have requested permission to interview Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in their search to replace Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys also are planning to interview two former NFL head coaches in Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier. Moore has a long history with the Cowboys, including four seasons as Dak Prescott’s play-caller. Three of those were after McCarthy was hired in 2020. The Cowboys and McCarthy parted ways this week after five seasons.

Learner Tien beats Daniil Medvedev and is the youngest US man in Australia’s 3rd round since Sampras

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Learner Tien has become the youngest American man to reach the Australian Open’s third round since Pete Sampras in 1990. Tien is a 19-year-old qualifier from California who upset fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) in a match that began Thursday night and ended at nearly 3 a.m. on Friday. The outcome was eyebrow-raising because of the wide gulf in experience and accomplishments between the two players at Margaret Court Arena. Tien is ranked 121st and hadn’t won a Grand Slam match until this week. Medvedev won the 2021 U.S. Open and was the runner-up at Melbourne Park three times.

Unrivaled 3-on-3 women’s basketball league rules, where games will be played and how to watch

MIAMI (AP) — The new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league Unrivaled tips off this weekend. Games will be played mostly on Friday, Saturday and Monday and broadcast on TNT or TruTv. The six-team league features 36 WNBA players who were drafted. There will be six players on a squad. The league was co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, who are both playing. Other WNBA stars include Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas, Angel Reese and Arike Ogunbowale. All games are being played in Miami at a new 850-seat venue.

Ohio State and Notre Dame built rosters the old-fashioned way, mixing in a few high-impact transfers

Ohio State and Notre Dame have reached the same destination with rosters built much the same way. The teams set to play in the College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta on Monday night sign elite high school recruiting classes year after year. That has been and continues to be their foundations. They have used the transfer portal judiciously, equally and with great success while putting together their teams. Five of the 22 Ohio State starters in its semifinal win over Texas were transfers. Four of Notre Dame’s starters in the semifinal against Penn State were transfers.

