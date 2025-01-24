AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:16 p.m. EST

Las Vegas Raiders are negotiating a deal to hire Pete Carroll as their head coach, AP source says

The Las Vegas Raiders are negotiating a deal to hire Pete Carroll to be their new head coach, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the contract hasn’t been finalized. The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce this month. Carroll won a Super Bowl as coach of the Seattle Seahawks and won a college football championship with Southern California.

Jaguars hire Bucs OC Liam Coen as head coach after making necessary moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen as the eighth head coach in franchise history. It capped a covert operation that included owner Shad Khan moving on from general manager Trent Baalke and Coen reversing course with the Buccaneers. Khan fired Baalke on Wednesday to clear a path for Coen to land in Jacksonville. The 39-year-old Coen was the architect of one of Tampa Bay’s most productive offenses in its history in 2024. The Bucs ranked third in the NFL in yards and fourth in points.

Djokovic quits mid-match and walks off to boos, putting Zverev in Australian Open final vs. Sinner

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An injured Novak Djokovic has quit after dropping the first set of his Australian Open semifinal against Alexander Zverev. Djokovic lost the opening set 7-6 (5) in a tiebreaker Friday and immediately walked around the net to concede the match to Zverev. Fans booed as Djokovic walked off toward the locker room, and he responded by giving two thumbs-up. The No. 2-seeded Zverev reached his third Grand Slam final and first at Melbourne Park. He will face No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy, the defending champion, in Sunday’s final. Djokovic, who was bidding for an 11th championship at the Australian Open and record 25th Grand Slam title overall, hurt his left leg during his quarterfinal victory against Carlos Alcaraz.

Jury acquits New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers in assault and battery trial

BOSTON (AP) — A jury acquitted New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers in his assault and battery trial. Peppers finished testifying earlier Friday by denying he choked or shoved his accuser. Peppers, who first took the witness stand on Thursday, has been on trial this week on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. A woman testified Thursday that Peppers grabbed her by the neck, slammed her against the wall and pushed her down the stairs after another man called her cellphone several times while they were in bed.

Jalen Hurts practices on injured left knee for Eagles, ready for NFC championship game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a full participant in practice with an injured left knee for the second straight day and is set to start in the NFC championship game. The Eagles host the Washington Commanders on Sunday and are trying to make the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. Hurts was injured last weekend on a sack against the Rams. Hurts never missed a snap to help the Eagles win their ninth straight home game.

Travis Kelce says he ‘used to dream’ of playing QB the way Josh Allen does

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce always envisioned being like the Bills’ Josh Allen, a big quarterback with the ability to run and throw. In fact, Kelce was quite the QB at Cleveland Heights High School in Ohio. Both stand about 6-foot-5, and both go about 240 or 250 pounds, depending on the day. But, Kelce admits, he never quite had the same arm strength as Allen, who will lead the Bills against Kansas City in the AFC title game on Sunday night. A prescient coach instead moved Kelce to tight end, and he’s turned out to be one of the best to play the position in the history of the game.

Australian Open: Madison Keys can win her first Slam title and stop Aryna Sabalenka’s threepeat

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Madison Keys who will play two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka for the title at the Australian Open on Saturday night is not the same Madison Keys who was the runner-up at the U.S. Open back in 2017, the one other time the American participated in a Grand Slam final. Her racket is different, for one thing, a switch made ahead of this season to help protect her right shoulder and offer more controlled power. Her coach is different, too, as of 2023: her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo. And her mindset is different, Keys explained a little past 1 a.m. on Friday after upsetting five-time major winner Iga Swiatek in the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

Liam Coen isn’t the first person in the NFL to change his mind about a job

Liam Coen’s decision to withdraw his name from consideration for Jacksonville’s head coaching position and sign a new contract to remain the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay didn’t last long. Coen passed up the opportunity to become the highest-paid assistant coach in the NFL and took a second interview with the Jaguars on Thursday, leading to his eventual hiring as head coach in Jacksonville. Coen changed his mind just one day after agreeing on a deal with the Buccaneers. It’s not the first time coaches or players reversed course.

Saquon Barkley is running his way into the NFL record book, and possibly his 1st Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley has enjoyed a career year in his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. His 2,005 yards rushing were an Eagles record and only 101 yards shy of Eric Dickerson’s season record. Counting the playoffs, Barkley set an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns of 60-plus yards in a season. Barkley has 2,329 total yards rushing counting the regular season and playoffs and is just 148 yards away of breaking Terrell Davis’ mark of 2,476 yards set in the 1998 season when the Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl.

Wrexham’s celebrity owners will have to wait to see their team playing in Europe

Wrexham competes in English soccer’s league system but the Welsh soccer club owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney was hoping to be allowed to participate in the Welsh League Cup. That’s because the competition has been granted a qualification spot for the UEFA Conference League. The Football Association of Wales made a proposal to the English FA on behalf of Wrexham, Cardiff, Swansea and Newport, the four Welsh teams playing in English soccer. That was rejected on Friday. The FA says if the four clubs “choose to participate in the English system they must do so on the same basis as the English clubs which participate in that system.” Reynolds and McElhenney bought the club for $2.5 million in 2021.

