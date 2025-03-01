AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:13 p.m. EST

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits HR in 1st spring at-bat following offseason shoulder surgery

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a solo home run in his first spring training plate appearance following offseason shoulder surgery. Batting in the leadoff spot, Ohtani worked a full count against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi before driving a fastball to the opposite field, easily clearing the left field wall. A packed crowd at Camelback Ranch roared in approval and it’s another sign that the Japanese star could have another big season. The 30-year-old was taking at-bats against big league competition for the first time since he had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Alex Ovechkin scores 884th goal to move 10 back of tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the 884th goal of his NHL career to move 10 away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s record. The Washington Capitals captain beat fellow Russian Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning with four minutes left in the third period. Ovechkin’s 31st goal of the season is his 12th in 22 games against Vasilevskiy. Despite the 39-year-old scoring, the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals lost a third consecutive game for the first time this season.

Going through the NFL combine, Jack Bech inspired by brother killed in New Orleans attack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jack Bech came to this year’s NFL annual scouting combine with two goals — impressing scouts as a tribute to his older brother. On Saturday, exactly two months after Tiger Bech was killed in the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, Bech had a chance to fulfill both aspirations. The former TCU receiver walked onto the Lucas Oil Stadium turf for Saturday’s workouts motivated to soothe his heavy heart with a performance that would make his brother proud.

Tsitsipas ends losing streak in ATP 500 finals by beating Auger-Aliassime to win Dubai Championships

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas secured his first ATP 500 title by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Tsitsipas lost the final of the tournament in 2019 and 2020 but needed just under 90 minutes to claim his 12th career title and first of the year. In total, the Greek player had lost all 11 previous finals he played in ATP 500 events. But he won the last four games of the first set and then clinched the win with an ace on his first match point.

Man City gets past Plymouth to reach FA Cup quarters. Millwall keeper sent off for wild challenge

LONDON (AP) — The FA Cup could yet be a way for Manchester City to finish a disappointing season with a trophy. City needed two goals from teenager Nico O’Reilly to come from behind and beat second-division side Plymouth Argyle 3-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the only competition it still has a chance to win. An eventful day in the competition also saw two notable red cards, a seven-minute VAR check, a handshake snub and a tense penalty shootout as Crystal Palace, Preston and Bournemouth also advanced. The biggest talking point came in the early game where Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off for a wildly reckless challenge that left Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta in the hospital with a head injury.

With value of running backs increasing, Ashton Jeanty and deep position group hope to cash in

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty saw the value of running backs tank as his college career started taking off. Then Jeanty watched Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs revive the position last season, just as he was becoming a household name. The timing couldn’t be better for Jeanty, the former Boise State star, and a stacked crop of backs at this year’s NFL annual scouting combine. From Jeanty and Cam Skattebo, who helped their college teams make the CFP playoffs, to TreVeyon Henerson and Quinshon Judkins, who led Ohio State to the national championship, there seems to be someone for every team.

Trump says in social media post he plans to pardon the late Pete Rose

President Donald Trump says he plans to issue “a complete PARDON of Pete Rose,” baseball’s late career hits leader who was banned from MLB and the Hall of Fame for sports betting. Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday night to say Rose, who died in September at 83, “shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING.” Trump did not specifically mention Rose’s tax case in which Rose pleaded guilty in 1990 to two counts of filing false tax returns and served a five-month prison sentence. The president said he would sign a pardon for Rose “over the next few weeks.”

Power struggles on 44th birthday as he begins IndyCar season seeking a Penske contract extension

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Will Power had a rough 44th birthday when he lost power in his car, brushed the wall during practice and had his hybrid engine changed before qualifying for IndyCar’s season-opening race. Then he failed to advance out of the first round of qualifying while teammates Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden both did move on. Power will start 13th, while McLaughlin won the pole for Sunday’s race on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg. It’s not the best way for Power to start what is the final season of his current Team Penske contract. He wants an extension.

JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC visit No. 2 UCLA in winner-take-all game for Big Ten regular-season title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Big Ten probably didn’t expect to have two West Coast schools dominate the women’s basketball standings when the league opened its doors to UCLA and USC this season. The crosstown rivals meet Saturday at sold-out Pauley Pavilion in a winner-take-all game to decide their new league’s regular-season champion. Two weeks ago, JuJu Watkins scored 38 points in leading USC to a 71-60 victory over then-top-ranked UCLA. The Bruins are eager to avenge their only loss of the season at home where they are 13-0 at Pauley Pavilion.

Rangers trade Lindgren and Vesey to the Avalanche. Wild get Nyquist from the Predators

The Colorado Avalanche made another splash ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers. They sent a second- and a fourth-round pick, young winger Juuso Parssinen and veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan to New York for a pair of pending unrestricted free agents. Minnesota also got pending free agent winger Gustav Nyquist from Nashville for a 2026 second-round pick.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.