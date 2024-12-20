AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:13 a.m. EST

Taking advantage of an obscure rule, Chargers’ Dicker makes NFL’s first fair-catch kick in 48 years

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers made the first successful fair-catch kick in the NFL since 1976 on Thursday night. He connected from 57 yards right before halftime against the Denver Broncos. Dicker and the Chargers took advantage of a seldom-used football play called the fair-catch kick, which allows a team that has just made a fair catch to try a free kick for three points. Only five NFL teams had previously tried the kick in the 21st century, and nobody had successfully executed it since Ray Wersching did it for the San Diego Chargers 48 years ago.

Justin Herbert passes for 2 touchdowns, Chargers score on free kick and rally past Broncos 34-27

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for 284 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 19-yarder to Derius Davis early in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Chargers got closer to wrapping up a playoff spot by rallying past the Denver Broncos 34-27 on Thursday night. The Chargers’ comeback also included Cameron Dicker making the first successful fair-catch kick in the NFL in 48 years. He was good from 57 yards on the final play of the first half to pull the Chargers within 21-13. Los Angeles needs losses by Indianapolis and Miami on Sunday to make the playoffs. Denver failed to clinch a playoff berth and had its four-game winning streak snapped.

Sammy Sosa appears to acknowledge PED use, apologizes; Cubs welcome him back into fold

CHICAGO (AP) — Sammy Sosa appeared to acknowledge using performance enhancing drugs during a career in which he hit more than 600 home runs, and the Chicago Cubs said they were ready to welcome him back. Sosa says in a statement “there were times I did whatever I could to recover from injuries in an effort to keep my strength up to perform over 162 games.” He adds: “I never broke any laws. But in hindsight, I made mistakes and I apologize.” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said the team plans to invite Sosa to the annual fan convention Jan. 17-19 in Chicago.

12-team college football playoff arrives after 100 years, a few billion dollars and many detours

It took more than 100 years, a few billion dollars and the cold, hard realization that you can’t fight progress forever. And now, finally, college football has what the rest of sports have: a legitimate postseason tournament. The first-of-its-kind 12-team College Football Playoff kicks off Friday and Saturday with four first-round games on campuses steeped in gridiron tradition: Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Winners advance to play over the New Year’s holiday, and the tournament concludes Jan. 20 with the national title game.

‘Raygun: The Musical’ won’t use the name of the notorious Australian breaker

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has tried to be a good sport about the jokes and criticism that poured in from around the globe after her controversial performance at the Paris Olympics. But maybe “Raygun: the Musical” was a bridge too far. Comedian Stephanie Broadbridge called off the show just hours before it was set to premiere in Sydney, after Gunn’s lawyers contacted its comedy club venue and threatened legal action. On Thursday, Broadbridge said the musical had been rebranded as “Breaking: The Musical,” “A completely legal parody musical.” Gunn said in a video posted to social media that decision to demand her name be removed from the musical was not about not “being able to take a joke.”

Towns relishes an enjoyable return to Minnesota, from the roar of the crowd to a blowout win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns needed some extra time to prepare for playing against the team he always figured he’d be with his whole career. The surreal experience of returning to Minnesota was enjoyable from start to finish for Towns. He had 32 points and 20 rebounds for the New York Knicks in a 133-107 victory over the Timberwolves. There was no sense in trying to downplay the significance of this reunion. Minnesota still means a lot to Towns. He also made a major impact on the organization and the community despite some difficult years.

An ’embarrassing’ night for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, who fall by 51 at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Stephen Curry had a game like none other in his career. It was part of an awful night for the Golden State Warriors. Curry didn’t make a shot from the field in his 24 minutes — the first time he’s played that many minutes without a basket in his 16-year career — and the Warriors fell behind by 57 points in what became a 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. The 51-point final margin and 57-point deficit were both the largest in the NBA this season.

US women’s team star Trinity Rodman says her relationship with father Dennis Rodman is strained

U.S. women’s soccer team forward Trinity Rodman has opened up about her strained relationship with father Dennis Rodman, saying he is largely absent from her life. She told the Call Her Daddy podcast that the former NBA star is only a father by blood. Dennis Rodman responded to his daughter with a post on Instagram saying he tried to be a father and will keep trying.

Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Seven International Olympic Committee members are running as candidates to be the next president in its first election since 2013. Their newly published manifestos show broad consensus on some issues and challenges for the IOC and global sports. Climate change and sustainability, engaging with youth via social and digital media in the fast-changing broadcasting landscape, harnessing AI, protecting women’s sport. There are clear differences on paying prize money to Olympic athletes and how to engage more than 100 members to shape the IOC’s future and pick host cities. Those members vote at a March 18-21 election meeting in Greece.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown calls out ref for technical calls on himself, Joe Mazzulla in loss to Bulls

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics forward Jaylen Brown took issue with back-to-back technical fouls called on coach Joe Mazzulla and himself late in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 117-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Trailing 99-90, Celtics scored six straight points before consecutive techs were called on Mazzulla and Brown with 5:12 left to play after both protested a non-foul call as Brown scrambled for a loose ball. A jump ball was called instead. Brown said he approached referee Justin Van Duyne to get an explanation on Mazzulla’s tech, which Brown felt was unwarranted. Brown was eventually whistled for a technical as well.

