AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:12 p.m. EST

Education Department rescinds Biden memo that threatened to upend college NIL payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Education Department is scrapping a policy from the Biden administration that threatened to upend colleges’ plans to pay athletes for their name, image and likeness by making those payments subject to federal Title IX rules. President Donald Trump’s education officials announced the change Wednesday, saying the policy from former President Joe Biden’s final days in office had no legal basis under Title IX, the 1972 law forbidding sex discrimination in education. A Jan. 16 memo from the Biden administration told universities that NIL payments must be treated the same as athletic financial aid such as scholarships.

Mac McClung is back in the dunk contest, looking for a record third straight title

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About a year ago at this time, Mac McClung thought his dunk contest days were done. He’d been in the contest at the NBA’s All-Star weekend twice, won it both times with plenty of flair and figured there was nothing else to prove. Then a week later, he found himself practicing new dunks. And that’s when he quickly realized that he has one dunk contest left in him. The 6-foot-2 McClung is headed back to All-Star weekend, looking to become the first person to win the league’s dunk title in three consecutive years.

Eagles’ roster overhaul between two Super Bowl titles is an NFL rarity

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Seven years after Doug Pederson and Nick Foles delivered Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title, Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts did it again with a 40-22 win over Kansas City in Super Bowl 59. Winning multiple titles in that short a time period is far from rare in the NFL, with the league often dominated by transcendent coach-quarterback combinations. Doing so with different people in those key positions is extremely unusual. Only two other teams have won multiple Super Bowls in a span of eight seasons with a different coach and different quarterback in both wins.

Yamamoto, Sasaki are the likely starting pitchers when the Dodgers play in Tokyo next month

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are the likely starting pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers when they face the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo next month, according to manager Dave Roberts. The two Japanese pitchers along with two-way star Shohei Ohtani will be the main attraction for Japanese fans during the two MLB games on March 18 and 19. The Cubs also have Japanese players in Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki. Roberts said Sasaki could theoretically pitch in one of the Dodgers’ exhibition games earlier in the week in Tokyo, but the plan is for him to be ready for the second regular season game.

NASCAR’s lone Black Cup driver Bubba Wallace ‘couldn’t care less’ if Trump attends Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (AP) — Bubba Wallace said he “couldn’t care less” if Donald Trump attends the Daytona 500 on Sunday, nearly five years after the president accused the NASCAR Cup Series’ only Black full-time driver of perpetrating “a hoax” when a crew member found a noose in the team garage stall. Trump suggested in July 2020 that Wallace should apologize after the sport rallied around him following the discovery of the noose in his assigned stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace said he’s at Daytona to race and not worry if Trump will return to NASCAR’s biggest race as a sitting president for the second time.

Denny Hamlin leads fast group of Toyotas in NASCAR’s opening practice for the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin led a trio of Toyota drivers — the manufacturer claimed five of the top six spots — in the opening practice for the Daytona 500. The 50-minute morning session was the only scheduled on-track time before qualifying Wednesday night, when the front row will be set for “The Great American Race.” Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing, paced Bubba Wallace, who drives a 23XI entry co-owned by Hamlin and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Hamlin’s teammate at JGR, Ty Gibbs, was third.

Former coach Vilda denies pressure on Hermoso to downplay kiss after Women’s World Cup final

MADRID (AP) — Jorge Vilda, the former coach of Spain women’s soccer team, has told a judge that ex-soccer federation president Luis Rubiales did not ask him to put pressure on Jenni Hermoso following the outcry that erupted after Rubiales kissed the player. Hermoso has already testified at Rubiales’ trial that she did not consent to being kissed by him in the presentation ceremony after Spain won the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Vilda said he talked to Hermoso’s brother after the scandal broke because he was worried about the player, considering the huge media attention that was being given to the kiss. Vilda and two other former federation officials who testified Wednesday are accused of coercion.

Lindsey Vonn says she ‘would be proud to race with anyone’ in team combined at the Olympics

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — It’s not just downhill and super-G that Lindsey Vonn wants to compete in at the age of 41 at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. After experiencing the new team combined at the world championships, Vonn also hopes to qualify for that event when it makes its Olympic debut in 2026 — even after her campaign to pair with Mikaela Shiffrin this week didn’t pan out. Vonn says “it’s fun to be a part of a team” and “I’ve never had that experience in a world championships or Olympics before.” She adds that “I get along great with every single member of my team and I would be proud to race with anyone.”

UNLV senior offensive lineman Ben Christman dies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV senior offensive lineman Ben Christman has died. The university said he was found dead in an off-campus apartment on Tuesday morning. The university said it didn’t have other details and a cause of death would later be determined by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. UNLV said Christman’s family and the team have been informed and that counseling services would be provided. The 21-year-old transferred from Kentucky after last season. He began his college career at Ohio State.

Angels’ Anthony Rendon out long term because of upcoming hip surgery

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo hip surgery and be out for an extended period, his latest injury setback since joining Los Angeles. General manager Perry Minasian told reporters that Rendon will be out “long term.” Rendon is in the sixth season of a seven-year, $245 million deal. He has played in just 205 games over the past four seasons and appeared on the injured list 12 times since 2021.

