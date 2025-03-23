AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:12 p.m. EDT

Florida ends UConn’s bid for third straight national title with 77-75 March Madness win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. and Florida ended UConn’s pursuit of a third straight national championship, with Clayton burying two key 3-pointers in the final three minutes of a scintillating 77-75 victory for the top-seeded Gators in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Clayton, a first-team All-America guard, finished with 23 points. Florida, one of the favorites for this year’s title, survived a strong challenge from coach Dan Hurley’s Huskies, who came in with modest expectations as a No. 8 seed but led for most of the second half. Florida advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017 and will play Colorado State or Maryland.

Texas fires coach Rodney Terry after Longhorns make another quick exit from NCAA Tournament

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas fired basketball coach Rodney Terry after a disappointing first season in the Southeastern Conference and another quick exit from the NCAA Tournament. The move comes two years after Terry led Texas to the Elite Eight in the 2022-2023 season. He was an assistant under former coach Chris Beard and took over the program as interim coach when Beard was fired. But he could not duplicate that season’s success. Texas struggled in its first year in the SEC despite having Tre Johnson, who led the league in scoring as a freshman.

Lindsey Vonn takes 2nd in the final World Cup race of her comeback season, Lara Gut-Behrami wins

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Lindsey Vonn concluded her comeback season at age 40 with a second-place finish in a World Cup super-G race Sunday that was won by Swiss racer Lara Gut-Behrami. Vonn found her vintage form in flying down the twisting and steep Challenger course at World Cup finals. She pumped her ski poles after glancing at the scoreboard as the large crowd roared. This was Vonn’s first World Cup podium spot since March 15, 2018, when she finished third in a super-G in Are, Sweden. She returned this season after a partial knee replacement. Gut-Behrami earned the season-long super-G crystal globe by overtaking Italian racer Federica Brignone.

Number of perfect brackets down to single digits after Sunday’s early March Madness games

The number of perfect March Madness brackets are down to single digits. The final perfect brackets for Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports were shredded with Saturday’s games. Top-seeded Florida’s 77-75 win over two-time reigning national champion UConn continued the carnage on Sunday. The end of the Huskies’ reign dropped the number of perfect brackets on the NCAA’s platform down to two out of 34 million. That’s 0.000000005% for those of you who can’t do the math. ESPN’s tracker was also down to two out of 24.3 million following Florida’s win.

Chalk talk: Women’s March Madness goes mostly according to seed as top teams advance to second round

March Madness has mostly been March Predictable in the women’s NCAA Tournament so far. For the first time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1994, no team seeded 11 or worse advanced to the second round. The only two double-digit seeds still standing in the round of 32 were a pair of 10s — Oregon and South Dakota State. The Ducks needed overtime to beat Vanderbilt and the Jackrabbits topped Oklahoma State by six points, rallying from a double-digit second-half deficit.

Orioles SS Gunnar Henderson will miss the start of the season because of an intercostal strain

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson will begin the season on the injured list because of a mild right intercostal strain. General manager Mike Elias told reporters he hopes Henderson’s IL stint “will be measured in days instead of weeks.” The Orioles visit Toronto on Thursday for opening day. The 23-year-old Henderson departed a Feb. 27 spring training game after one inning because of discomfort on his lower right side. An intercostal strain involves the muscles around the ribs. Elias also told reporters that Cade Povich has been selected for the team’s No. 5 starter job.

The Warriors are in Miami, and Jimmy Butler’s comeback game against the Heat is near

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler is back in Miami for a few days. Golden State’s schedule is quirky right now. The Warriors played Saturday night in Atlanta, arrived in Miami around 2 a.m. Sunday, play the Heat on Tuesday and the team won’t leave South Florida until Thursday afternoon since its next game isn’t until Friday in New Orleans. Tuesday’s game will be Butler’s first in Miami since the Heat traded him to the Warriors in early February, ending a months-long saga of him wanting a trade and getting suspended by the Heat three times before a deal could finally be worked out.

LeBron James’ return from injury spoiled by Bulls’ phenomenal effort in 146-115 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coby White scored 36 points, Josh Giddey flirted with a quadruple-double and the Chicago Bulls wrecked LeBron James’ return from injury with an impressive 146-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic scored 29 of his 34 points in the first half and hit eight 3-pointers, while James had 17 points in his return from a seven-game injury absence. Matas Buzelis scored 31 points for Chicago, while Giddey recorded 15 points, 17 assists, 10 rebounds and eight steals. White was dominant while hitting six 3-pointers, and eight Bulls scored at least nine points on the fifth stop of a six-game road trip.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl makes plea for return of American hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl began his postgame NCAA Tournament news conference on Saturday night by advocating for the release of Edan Alexander, the last living American being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas. Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier who grew up in the United States, is one of 59 hostages still in Gaza, more than half of whom are believed to be dead. Pearl, who is Jewish, made the plea for Alexander’s return after the top-seeded Tigers’ 82-70 victory over No. 9 Creighton. He said he wanted to “remind the world” about Alexander, adding, “an American held hostage and not enough people in this country know his name.”

Calipari bests Pitino in March Madness and leads Arkansas to sweetest Sweet 16 appearance yet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — John Calipari is heading back to the Sweet 16 after sending a second straight Hall of Famer home from the NCAA Tournament’s “Region of Coaches.” One game after knocking out good friend Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks, Calipari’s 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks beat longtime nemesis Rick Pitino and St. John’s. That earned Calipari an especially sweet 16th trip to the Sweet 16, with his fourth school. And it ended Pitino’s chances of a long March Madness run with his second-seeded Red Storm.

