AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:10 p.m. EDT

Champions League: PSG and Barcelona protect leads heading into 2nd legs of quarterfinals

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain looks in better shape than ever to win the Champions League after shedding its “galacticos” and can reach the semifinals by completing the job against Aston Villa. PSG takes a 3-1 lead to Villa Park for the second leg of the quarterfinals later Tuesday. Neymar, Lionel Messi and most recently Kylian Mbappe left the club as PSG coach Luis Enrique placed his confidence in his younger, up-and-coming players. They are delivering and are on a run of 17 wins from its last 18 games. In another quarterfinal, Barcelona heads to Borussia Dortmund with a 4-0 lead.

The NBA playoffs will, once again, be an international showcase of stars

They’ll be watching in Canada, not just because of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, though the NBA’s scoring champion and MVP favorite who plays for Oklahoma City surely helps lure in fans who are north of the border. They’ll be watching from Serbia and Greece, the homelands of Denver star Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Alperen Sengun will have them watching Houston games in the middle of the night in Turkey, too. Defending champion Boston features, among others, Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia and Al Horford of the Dominican Republic. Once again, the NBA playoffs are setting up to be a showcase for international stars.

April 15 is Jackie Robinson Day around Major League Baseball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackie Robinson’s legacy is being celebrated around the major leagues, with the day named for the first Black baseball player of the modern era and marking the 78th anniversary of his debut for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Players, managers, coaches and umpires will wear Robinson’s No. 42 on the field Tuesday. Robinson was a success on the field during his 10-year career. After he retired, he campaigned for civil rights, was active in politics and spoke out about baseball’s lack of minority managers and personnel at MLB headquarters. On opening day this year, 6.2% of MLB players were Black, up slightly from 6% in 2024.

Dolphins pursuing trade options for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are pursuing trade options for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, general manager Chris Grier confirmed on Tuesday. Ramsey did not ask for a trade, and he didn’t ask for more money, Grier clarified, but after weeks of conversations with Ramsey’s representation, both sides agreed it would be best to potentially move on. Grier declined to go into detail about the contents of those discussions and did not give a clear reason for potentially parting ways with Ramsey, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 and given a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension ahead of the 2024 season.

Judge rejects defense that Gaudreau brothers contributed to their deaths by cycling while impaired

SALEM, N.J. (AP) — A judge has upheld all charges against the driver charged with killing hockey players Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau while they bicycled in New Jersey. The ruling comes after defense lawyers Tuesday argued that the brothers may have contributed to their deaths by cycling while intoxicated. Judge Michael Silvanio says that’s not relevant under New Jersey criminal law. And witnesses tell police they were riding single-file on the edge of the road when driver Sean Higgins swerved around another vehicle and hit them last August. Prosecutors say Higgins was impaired by alcohol and fueled by road rage.

Tyron Smith set to retire with Cowboys after final season with Jets, AP source says

A person with knowledge of Tyron Smith’s plans says the perennial Pro Bowl left tackle is set to retire with the Dallas Cowboys after spending his final season with the New York Jets. The 34-year-old Smith intends to sign a ceremonial one-day contract in order to retire with the franchise that drafted him in the first round 14 years ago. Smith’s retirement comes a little more than a month after right guard Zack Martin made the same announcement following an 11-season career spent entirely with the Cowboys. Martin and Smith were teammates for 10 years.

Pro scouts make adjustments as they navigate the evolving college football world ahead of NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch often feels as though he’s entered a strange new scouting universe when he interviews an NFL draft prospect. Today’s players talk openly about agents and endorsement deals, and they’re not shy about describing journeys to three or four schools or playing for an equal number of head coaches. Lynch acknowledges today’s college football landscape is a different world. The NFL teams scouting prospects are having to adjust to that.

Rory McIlroy has the Masters and a Grand Slam. That gives him freedom to chase more

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is now part of the most elite club in golf with the career Grand Slam. The Masters made his dreams come true and gave him the final piece of the slam. It also gives him freedom to chase even more titles. He jokes about asking the media what they will ask him next year now that he is the Masters champion. How about next month? The rest of the majors this year line up nicely for him. Is a calendar Grand Slam out of the question? For now he’s plenty satisfied with being on the Mount Rushmore of golf.

Who will win the Stanley Cup? The season, odds, math and probability collide on picking a favorite

The Winnipeg Jets and the Washington Capitals have been the top teams in the NHL much of the season, respectively finishing atop the Western and Eastern Conferences. The defending champion Florida Panthers are among the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup again, at a slightly higher price than the Dallas Stars. Yet some other metrics favor the Carolina Hurricanes? What has played out on the ice this season, math, odds and probability collide in the debate of who hoists the trophy in June.

Concerns mount at Red Bull after Verstappen’s ‘catastrophe’ as F1 heads to Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are one of Formula 1’s all-time most successful partnerships. A disastrous race has raised concerns Verstappen could consider a move elsewhere. Following Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen talked of a “catastrophe” as he listed problems. The champion had to cope with tires overheating, brake problems and two different pit stop errors. At one stage, he was briefly last before finishing sixth. Red Bull seemed to have the fourth-fastest car in Bahrain, behind McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

