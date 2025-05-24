AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:07 p.m. EDT

Arsenal stuns Barcelona to win the Women’s Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Arsenal has upset defending champion Barcelona 1-0 to win the Women’s Champions League for a second time. Stina Blackstenius scored in the 75th minute after being set up by fellow second-half substitute Beth Mead Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Saturday. Arsenal’s title came 18 years after it became the first and still the only English club to win the top club title in women’s soccer.

Novak Djokovic clinches his 100th career singles title at Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP) — Novak Djokovic has finally clinched his 100th career singles title by beating Hubert Hurkacz to become the Geneva Open champion. Djokovic won their final 5-7, 7-6, 7-6. Djokovic lost his two previous finals since his 99th title win nine months ago at the Paris Olympics at Roland-Garros. The three-time French Open champion heads back to Paris looking to add to his 24 Grand Slam singles titles. He has a French Open first-round match on Monday against Mackenzie McDonald of the United States. Djokovic joins tennis greats Jimmy Connors, who has a record 109 titles, and Roger Federer on 103 as the only men with a century of tournament wins in the Open era.

French Open 2025: Doping cases, lingering lawsuit, players seek more Slam money and more to know

PARIS (AP) — Heading into the French Open, an argument could be made that the headlines about tennis lately have been as, or more, intriguing off the court — and in the court of law — than on the court of play. Play begins Sunday at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament in Paris. There were the high-profile doping bans served by Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, There’s the pending class-action suit brought by players against groups that run the sport. And there’s an effort by the athletes to get a larger share of revenues from the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Jones scores 26, Ionescu sinks winning free throws as Liberty beat Fever 90-88

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Sabrina Ionescu added 23 points, including the winning free throws with 2.9 seconds left, to lead the New York Liberty over the Indiana Fever 90-88. Caitlin Clark, who ended a stretch of 12 missed 3-pointers with a four-point play followed by a 33-foot buzzer-beater to end the third quarter, had the ball stripped away by Natasha Cloud on the final play of the game. She finished with 18 points, 10 assists and 10 turnovers, shooting 2 for 11 from 3. Breanna Stewart and Cloud had 16 points each for the Liberty.

Doubling down: Kyle Larson preps to run Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 after last year’s washout

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson is doubling down on “The Double.” Larson is set to run both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, a task he set out to do last year but never had a chance to complete after weather disrupted the NASCAR star’s plans. A year ago rain delayed the start of the Indianapolis 500. That put Larson, who finished 18th after a pit lane speeding penalty, well behind schedule. He arrived in Concord 249 laps into the 400-lap Cup Series Race and was set to take over for replacement driver Justin Allgaier and finish the race. But lightning and heavy rains forced NASCAR to call the race early.

Panthers rule Sam Reinhart out for Game 3, after he took shot to knee in Game 2 vs. Hurricanes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart will not play for the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against Carolina on Saturday night because of a left knee injury, one that happened Thursday when he was skated into by the Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho. The Panthers are listing him as day to day. It’s a significant blow for the Panthers, who lead the series 2-0. Reinhart scored the winning goal in Game 7 of last season’s Stanley Cup Final for the Panthers, the capper of a 67-goal season including playoffs, and has more goals than anyone else on the Florida roster since joining the club four years ago.

Blind tennis champion Naqi Rizvi lobbies for sport’s awareness and Paralympic inclusion

LONDON (AP) — Naqi Rizvi loves the “absolute freedom” he feels on the tennis court. Winning titles is fun, too. The 34-year-old blind tennis champion is on a mission to not only raise awareness but also elevate the sport into the Paralympics in the future. The London resident, fully blind from the age of 7 because of congenital glaucoma, only took up the sport a decade ago and is now the No. 1-ranked men’s player in the world for his category. Rizvi noted that there’s not much financial backing in the sport. There’s no prize money at tournaments and players often fund their own travel.

NBA champ, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard shares Indy 500 parade float with heart donor’s family

Scot Pollard is serving as the Grand Marshal of the Indy 500 Festival Parade this weekend. The former Kansas star and NBA champion has been working to raise awareness of organ donation ever since he received a life-saving heart transplant. Pollard rode in a float in the parade on Saturday along with the family of the man whose heart is now beating in Pollard’s chest. Pollard says meeting the family has helped him deal with the guilt of wondering whether he deserved such an important gift.

As Kyle Larson aims for ‘the Double,’ other IndyCar and NASCAR drivers ponder motorsports marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson will take another crack at “the Double” on Sunday by trying to complete every lap of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Tony Stewart is the only one to have pulled it off. But while attempts have been rare, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of drivers interested in it. Two-time defending Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden, Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin and reigning IndyCar series champion Alex Palou all expressed some desire to give it a try this week. It takes some serious financial support, the backing of teams in both IndyCar and NASCAR, logistical help, and plenty of luck.

Pacers bring a 2-0 lead over the Knicks home for a sports celebration Sunday in Indiana

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton smiled widely as he envisioned the scene when the Pacers host Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals to cap a daylong sports celebration in Indiana. The Pacers host the New York Knicks Sunday night, after the Indianapolis 500 is run earlier in the day. The Pacers won both games at Madison Square Garden but things can change quickly. Last year, the Pacers overcame a 2-0 deficit in a series against the Knicks. This time, it’s the Knicks who need to rally. No team has lost the first two games at home in the conference finals and come back to win the series.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.