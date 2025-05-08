AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:06 p.m. EDT

Tyrese Haliburton gets warning from NBA for dance, but no fine, AP source says

Tyrese Haliburton did the dance. He will not pay a fine. Haliburton, the Indiana guard who expected to be fined for his dancing celebration after Game 2 of the Pacers’ win at Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday night, received only a warning from the league office instead, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the decision had not been revealed publicly.

Last-place Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton, promote bench coach Don Kelly

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton following a rocky opening month to the season that saw Pittsburgh quickly slip into last place in the NL Central. General manager Ben Cherington made the announcement Thursday. Bench coach Don Kelly will take over for Shelton. The decision comes with Pittsburgh riding a seven-game losing streak that saw its record fall to 12-26. Shelton, hired by Cherington in November 2019 as part of a franchise-wide reset by owner Bob Nutting, went 306-440 in five-plus seasons with the Pirates.

Joel Quenneville hired by Anaheim Ducks for his 1st head coaching job since Blackhawks abuse scandal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Joel Quenneville is returning to the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks for his first head coaching job since the second-winningest coach in league history resigned and was banned from the league for his handling of a sexual assault scandal. The 66-year-old Quenneville was hired by Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek for his first coaching job since his resignation from the Florida Panthers 3 1/2 years ago in the wake of his handling of the sexual assault scandal during his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks. Before his departure, Quenneville spent parts of 25 NHL seasons behind the benches of St. Louis, Colorado, Chicago and Florida,.

Stephen Curry says he knows patience will be required when dealing with his hamstring injury

Stephen Curry sat down after the Golden State Warriors went through their gameday shootaround practice in Minneapolis and quickly announced that he’s feeling great. He was not telling the truth. “Sarcasm,” the four-time NBA champion with the Warriors clarified, just in case anyone missed the joke. Curry is going to be a postseason spectator for at least a few games, his Grade 1 hamstring strain bad enough that it took him out of most of Game 1 of the Warriors’ Western Conference semifinal series on Tuesday — and will sideline him not only for Game 2 on Thursday but likely Games 3 and 4 in San Francisco.

The year of the NBA playoff comeback continues. A look at how these 20-point rallies keep happening

New York down by 20 on Monday. Indiana down by 20 on Tuesday. New York down by 20 again Wednesday. No problem. For the first time since play-by-play began being digitally tracked across the NBA about 30 years ago, there have been three consecutive days where the winning team in a playoff game came from at least 20 points down to win.

Olympic great Sue Bird to be first managing director of USA Basketball women’s national team

NEW YORK (AP) — Sue Bird is giving another assist to USA Basketball, becoming the managing director of the women’s national team. The five-time Olympic champion was named to the newly created position Thursday and it marks a major change in the way the organization creates its roster and coaching staff. Before the change, a committee made those decisions, but now in a move similar to what the USA men’s national team does, Bird will be the one responsible for putting things together. Grant Hill has the same role on the men’s side.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’25: Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth pursue different grand slams at Quail Hollow

The Masters is still fresh in the minds of golf fans. And now the PGA Championship is next to the plate with possibilities just as compelling. Rory McIlroy is the Masters champion and latest player to complete the career Grand Slam. The PGA is at Quail Hollow. That’s a course where McIlroy has won four times. Is a calendar slam out of the question? Jordan Spieth gets another crack at the career Grand Slam. And then there’s Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas. All have registered important victories in the weeks leading up to the PGA Championship.

PSG vs. Inter Milan in the Champions League final? Few expected that

It’s a Champions League final few could have predicted. No Real Madrid, no team from the mega-rich Premier League, no rejuvenated Barcelona and no Harry Kane-inspired Bayern Munich. Instead it will be Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan facing off to be a somewhat unlikely winner of the biggest prize in club soccer. Neither club was among the favorites when the new-look, 36-team league phase of the competition rolled out in September. Munich’s Allianz Arena will host the final on May 31. Winning the final will see PSG or Inter earn at least 150 million euros ($170 million) across the Champions League campaign.

Sinner ‘not naming names’ for messages he did and didn’t receive during doping ban

ROME (AP) — Jannik Sinner was just as surprised by which fellow players sent him messages of support at the start of his three-month doping ban as those who sent nothing. The top-ranked player is returning to tennis at the Italian Open this week. His settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency raised questions since it conveniently allowed Sinner not to miss any Grand Slams and come back at his home tournament. Sinner says “At the start of the suspension I received some surprising messages from some players whereas there were others who I would have expected to hear from that didn’t send anything. He adds “but I’m not going to name names.”

Sullivan makes sure to speak with ‘every player on the roster’ as he starts anew as Rangers coach

For Mike Sullivan, the latest coach of the New York Rangers, there will be many priorities in taking over a team that missed the playoffs a season after winning the Presidents’ Trophy. Foremost will be communication. Sullivan, the 38th coach in franchise history and fifth since 2018, agreed to lead the Rangers on May 2 after parting ways with Pittsburgh, where he won the Stanley Cup twice. He had his introductory press conference on Thursday. Sullivan replaces Peter Laviolette, who was fired April 19 after the Rangers slid 29 points to miss the postseason despite their raft of talent.

