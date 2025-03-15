AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:05 p.m. EDT

No. 8 Tennessee downs No. 3 Auburn 70-65 to reach SEC Tournament championship game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler scored 20 points as No. 8 Tennessee held off regular-season champion and third-ranked Auburn 70-65 to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 2022. The fourth-seeded Volunteers got revenge both for their Jan. 25 loss at Auburn and their 2019 loss to the Tigers in this tournament’s title game. Tennessee will play either fourth-ranked Florida or No. 5 Alabama on Sunday for the tournament title. The Vols and the winner of that semifinal likely wind up with No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers go home losers of three of their last four games.

Tonje scores 32 as No. 18 Wisconsin tops No. 7 Michigan St. 77-74 in Big Ten semis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jon Tonje scored 32 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help No. 18 Wisconsin beat No. 7 Michigan State 77-74 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. John Blackwell added 14 points as the 26-8 Badgers won for the third time in four days. They will play No. 11 Maryland or No. 22 Michigan for the tournament title on Sunday. Jase Richardson had 21 points and seven rebounds for the 27-6 Spartans. Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 14 points, but he had the ball knocked away in the waning seconds as he tried to tie the score with a heave from near the midcourt logo.

Villanova fires coach Kyle Neptune after 3 years and no NCAA Tournament appearances

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Villanova fired Kyle Neptune after a three-year run where he succeeded Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright and failed to ever make the NCAA Tournament. Neptune went 54-47 overall in three seasons with the Wildcats, including a 19-14 record this season. The Wildcats — who won two national championships under Wright — lost to UConn on Thursday night in a Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden. Neptune felt the heat this season as Villanova slid into mediocrity and out of national prominence.

Rising to the occasion, Shohei Ohtani hits 2-run HR in return to Japan against Yomiuri Giants

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese star Shohei Ohtani showed off some prodigious power in his return to the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night. In an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants, the three-time MVP belted a two-run homer 391 feet to right field in the third inning to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead, setting off a roar from the roughly 42,000 fans in attendance. The Dodgers put on quite a power display in the third with Michael Conforto, Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández all going deep to give Los Angeles a 5-0 advantage.

The 49ers bring back Kyle Juszczyk days after cutting him, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is returning to the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $8 million contract just days after being cut, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, hadn’t been announced. The 33-year-old Juszczyk was one of the first players signed after coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took over in 2017 and has been a key part of the offense since then thanks to his versatility.

Withers’ lane violation adds improbable twist to UNC’s failed comeback against No. 1 Duke in ACCs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina graduate forward Jae’Lyn Withers committed a lane violation with 4.1 seconds left that negated a tying free throw in the Tar Heels’ loss to No. 1 Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Withers stepped into the paint immediately before Ven-Allen Lubin made a free throw to tie the game at 72 after UNC had trailed by 24 points. The Blue Devils held on for a 74-71 win despite playing without freshman star Cooper Flagg and versatile defender Maliq Brown. The Tar Heels were hoping to strengthen their case for an NCAA bid with a win.

Forest getting close to the Champions League after another win but struggling City held by Brighton

Champions League qualification is getting tantalizingly close for Nottingham Forest but there’s still plenty of work to do for Manchester City. Forest is a team many might have thought would be battling relegation this season in the Premier League but it has moved just a point behind second-place Arsenal by beating Ipswich 4-2. More importantly perhaps for Forest, the gap to City grew to six points after the soon-to-be-deposed champions drew 2-2 at home to Brighton. City is hanging onto fifth place. That is likely to be the final Champions League qualification position from the Premier League for next season.

Jimmie Johnson has texted Christopher Bell after his 3 victories this season. Bell wants a 4th text

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christopher Bell geeks out when his phone lights up with a new congratulatory text message from Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson. The texts have come three weeks in a row and Bell hopes Johnson hits that send button again Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell has the chance to become the first driver since Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup Series races — an accomplishment that only eight drivers have achieved in the modern era of NASCAR that began in 1972.

Cooper Kupp agrees to terms with his home state Seahawks on 3-year, $45 million deal, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed on a three-year, $45 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the contract hasn’t been signed. Kupp, the Super Bowl 56 MVP, was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. He’ll help replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle, which traded quarterback Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold in free agency. Kupp starred in college at Eastern Washington and was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Plucky Lakers nearly beat Nuggets despite Luka Doncic, LeBron James among LA’s sidelined starters

DENVER (AP) — Luka Doncic didn’t play in the Lakers’ 131-126 loss at Denver Friday night, joining LeBron James on the team’s lengthy list of unavailable players. The Lakers ruled the star guard out on the second night of back-to-back games because of left calf injury management and a right ankle sprain. Doncic had his highest-scoring game with the Lakers on Thursday, scoring 45 points in a 126-106 loss in Milwaukee. James missed his third straight game with a left groin strain and returned to L.A. along with injured teammates Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes before the game in Denver.

