AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:05 a.m. EDT

Withers’ lane violation adds improbable twist to UNC’s failed comeback against No. 1 Duke in ACCs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina graduate forward Jae’Lyn Withers committed a lane violation with 4.1 seconds left that negated a tying free throw in the Tar Heels’ loss to No. 1 Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Withers stepped into the paint immediately before Ven-Allen Lubin made a free throw to tie the game at 72 after UNC had trailed by 24 points. The Blue Devils held on for a 74-71 win despite playing without freshman star Cooper Flagg and versatile defender Maliq Brown. The Tar Heels were hoping to strengthen their case for an NCAA bid with a win.

Cooper Kupp agrees to terms with his home state Seahawks on 3-year, $45 million deal, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed on a three-year, $45 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the contract hasn’t been signed. Kupp, the Super Bowl 56 MVP, was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. He’ll help replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle, which traded quarterback Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold in free agency. Kupp starred in college at Eastern Washington and was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Plucky Lakers nearly beat Nuggets despite Luka Doncic, LeBron James among LA’s sidelined starters

DENVER (AP) — Luka Doncic didn’t play in the Lakers’ 131-126 loss at Denver Friday night, joining LeBron James on the team’s lengthy list of unavailable players. The Lakers ruled the star guard out on the second night of back-to-back games because of left calf injury management and a right ankle sprain. Doncic had his highest-scoring game with the Lakers on Thursday, scoring 45 points in a 126-106 loss in Milwaukee. James missed his third straight game with a left groin strain and returned to L.A. along with injured teammates Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes before the game in Denver.

Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia share lead at The Players as Justin Thomas ties course mark with 62

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia share the lead at The Players Championship in what could be a wild weekend with expected wind. The biggest surprise is Justin Thomas being part of the mix. Thomas shot 78 in the opening round. He was 16 shots better on Friday. Thomas set the tournament record with 11 birdies. With a bogey from the water on the last hole, he still tied the course record at 62. He was seven behind and happy to be playing. Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa were two behind. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler was six shots back.

No. 96 fits Hurricanes’ Roslovic just right as he scores goal 2nd straight game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic got his No. 96 jersey back, and he’s wearing it well. The Carolina Hurricanes center scored a goal in a second straight game and has four points over three games since taking back the number. He took a pass at the side of the net and slipped it past Petr Mrázek to break a 1-1 tie in the second period against Detroit Friday and assisted on another goal. The Hurricanes won 4-2. Roslovic agreed to give Mikko Rantanen No. 96 when Rantanen came to the Hurricanes in a trade. Rananen was traded to Dallas after 14 games.

Lewis Hamilton 8th in qualifying in Ferrari debut as Norris takes pole for F1 race in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton qualified eighth-fastest in his Ferrari debut as McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park. “Not a bad way to start the year, thanks everyone,” Norris said on his team radio shortly after the qualifying session ended Saturday ahead of Sunday’s opening race of the Formula 1 season. Norris went into the third session of final qualifying on the back foot after his first lap was deleted for track limit infringements at turn four, where he had all four wheels off the track. Norris’ teammate and Melbourne-born Oscar Piastri was second, enabling McLaren to lock out the front row for the second straight race, following 2024’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Zuby Ejiofor much more than just most improved in record-setting performance for No. 6 St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe most improved didn’t really do Zuby Ejiofor justice. The junior forward delivered an overpowering performance for No. 6 St. John’s, scoring a career-best 33 points to set a school record in the Big East Tournament as the Red Storm rolled into the conference championship game for the first time in 25 years with a 79-63 victory over No. 25 Marquette. After winning the Big East Most Improved Player award this season, Ejiofor dominated the Golden Eagles down low. The Kansas transfer went 11 of 15 from the field with an array of purposeful post moves and thunderous dunks. He shot 11 for 12 at the foul line.

Hawkeyes’ worst season in 7 years prompts firing of Fran McCaffery, program’s all-time wins leader

Iowa has fired coach Fran McCaffery after the Hawkeyes won their fewest games and had their lowest Big Ten regular-season finish in seven years. The 65-year-old McCaffery was under contract through 2028 and said last week that he intended to return for a 16th season rather than retire. Athletic director Beth Goetz decided a change was in order amid declining attendance at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will sign off on McCaffery’s $4.2 million buyout. McCaffery was 297-207 at Iowa. He was fired on Friday.

Not just Ohtani: Tokyo Series will showcase the depth of Japanese talent in Major League Baseball

TOKYO (AP) — The spotlight will be on slugger Shohei Ohtani this week when the superstar returns to Japan and leads the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs in the first two games of the Major League Baseball season at the Tokyo Dome. But he won’t be the only one playing in front of his home country. Four other Japanese players — LA’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, along with Chicago’s Seiya Suzuki and Shota Imanaga — will be on the field in a display of how deep the talent pool is in the country.

After finishing last season with Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins gets to play with Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins moved from one two-time MVP quarterback to another. After reaching the Super Bowl last season with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Hopkins will now play with Lamar Jackson and Baltimore after reaching a one-year deal with the Ravens. Baltimore’s offense was dazzling last season as Jackson threw for a career-high 4,172 yards and finished with a passer rating of 119.6. The Ravens don’t necessarily need Hopkins to regain the form that made him an all-Pro from 2017-19. He did reach 1,000 yards receiving in 2023 before putting up more pedestrian numbers last season.

