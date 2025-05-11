AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:03 p.m. EDT

Arsenal and Newcastle to meet in Premier League showdown as Champions League race intensifies

Arsenal and Newcastle set up a Premier League showdown next weekend as the race for the remaining Champions League spots intensifies. After a weekend of upsets and comebacks in the Premier League, the six-way battle to qualify for European club soccer’s top competition looks set to go down to the wire. With the top five qualifying for the Champions League next season, just six points separate second-placed Arsenal and seventh-placed Nottingham Forest with two rounds to go. And only two points separate Arsenal and Newcastle in third ahead of their penultimate league game at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday. Arsenal rallied from two goals down against champion Liverpool to draw 2-2 at Anfield on Sunday, and Newcastle beat Chelsea 2-0.

Road scholars: NBA teams finding success in 2nd round of playoffs away from home court

DENVER (AP) — A change of scenery certainly served the Cleveland Cavaliers well. They made themselves right at home in Indy. It’s a common theme in Round 2 of the playoffs, where the road teams boast a 7-3 mark so far. Nuggets interim coach David Adelman has plenty of theories about why home court doesn’t seem to provide as much of an advantage these days. For Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell, all that really matters is their road win over the Pacers rescued their season. The East’s top-seeded Cavaliers trail the Pacers 2-1 heading into Game 4 in Indianapolis on Sunday night. The Nuggets hold a 2-1 series lead over the top-seeded Thunder.

Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch and another Allen-Mahomes matchup are among biggest 2025 NFL games

The thirst for football is so great the schedule release is a three-hour, prime-time broadcast on the NFL Network. Teams have known their 2025 opponents since last season ended but everyone is waiting on dates and times. There will be seven international games in five countries, including three in England, one in Germany, one in Brazil and the first-ever games in Spain and Ireland. The Jaguars, Jets and Browns are the designated home teams for the three games in London. The Colts are playing in Berlin, the Chargers in São Paulo, the Dolphins in Madrid and the Steelers in Dublin. A triple-header on Christmas Day is among the highlights.

Rangers’ Josh Jung hits two-run homer for mom while facing brother Jace on Mother’s Day

DETROIT (AP) — Josh Jung delivered a special Mother’s Day gift to his mom, Mary. The Texas Rangers third baseman hit a two-out, two-run homer in the fifth inning at Detroit on Sunday. Jung’s brother, Jace, was in the Tigers’ lineup at the same position. Before the game, Mary Jung delivered the game ball to the mound and her sons joined her on the field. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first home run by a player facing his brother’s team on Mother’s Day since at least 1969.

Non-scholarship athletes argue proposal to fix roster-limit rule in lawsuit does not go far enough

A court filing in the multibillion-dollar college sports lawsuit argues the proposed remedy for the roster-limit rule holding up the case doesn’t go far enough to protect walk-on and other athletes who lost their spots when schools started cutting players in anticipation of the settlement being approved. Attorneys for Michigan walk-on football player John Weidenbach and Yale rower Grace Menke filed a brief last week responding to the proposal that any athlete who had lost a spot because of the roster-limit rule not count against the cap when it goes in place next school year. It’s the roster caps that have prevented U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken from approving the $2.78 billion settlement.

Barcelona rallies to beat Real Madrid 4-3 despite Mbappé hat trick to move closer to La Liga title

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona took a huge step to securing the Spanish league title with a 4-3 win over Real Madrid despite Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick in a mesmerizing “clasico” and opened a seven-point lead over its second-placed rival with three matches remaining. Raphinha scored twice, and Lamine Yamal and Eric García added a goal each for Barcelona, which trailed 2-0 after Mbappé scored in the fifth and 14th minutes at Montjuic stadium. The hosts evened the match just over the half-hour mark, and went on to lead 4-2 at halftime in a sensational recovery. Barcelona has won every match against Madrid this season.

Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman has a setback in his rehab from a left knee injury

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman had a setback as he tries to return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him for the last month. Manager Aaron Boone said Stroman still had “discomfort” in his knee after throwing a live batting practice session in Tampa, Florida, on Friday and will be reevaluated before the team figures out the next step in his rehabilitation process. Stroman hasn’t pitched since allowing five runs in two-thirds of an inning against the San Francisco Giants on April 11.

Scottie Scheffler’s craziest day at the PGA Championship: Handcuffs, jail, no appetite and a 66

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler doesn’t like to rank victories or rounds. He only needs the facts to speak for the craziest day of his career, which occurred last year at the PGA Championship. Scheffler was arrested and handcuffed before the second round at Valhalla. He was booked into jail and charged with not following orders from police investigating a fatal accident. And then he shot 66 to get into contention. Scheffler reflects on that day as he prepares for the second major of the year. He says one thing that stands out was how he didn’t have anything to eat all day.

Jeeno Thitikul plays bogey-free and no one can catch her in the Mizuho Americas Open

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul has won the Mizuho Americas Open by playing a bogey-free final round of 69 at Liberty National. She won by four shots over Celine Boutier. Thitikul had to turn back two challenges. The first one came from defending champion Nelly Korda. Korda was one shot behind until driving into the hazard on the ninth hole for bogey. She made two bogeys the rest of the way and was never a factor. The final challenge came from Boutier. She had a chance to catch Thitikul until missing putts on the 15th and 16th holes. Boutier finished runner-up.

NBA draft lottery: Cavaliers and Magic have landed the most top picks in the event’s 40-year history

It’s been 40 years since the first NBA draft lottery. The New York Knicks won it back in 1985 and got to draft Patrick Ewing. The Golden State Warriors had tied for the worst record in the league but fell all the way to seventh. Every franchise has had significant experience with the lottery by now. Some have certainly enjoyed it more than others. The record for lottery wins is four — by Cleveland and Orlando. Eight franchises have never won the lottery.

