AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:02 p.m. EDT

Judge homers 3 times as Yanks go deep on Cortes’ first 3 pitches and hit 9 HRs vs. Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge combined with Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger to go deep on the first three pitches from Milwaukee’s Nestor Cortes, then had two more homers and a career-high eight RBIs as the New York Yankees set a team record with nine home runs in taking an 20-6 lead over the Brewers. Judge hit a solo homer, his ninth career grand slam, and and a two-run shot. Goldschmidt, Bellinger and Judge homered starting the first. Major League Baseball said this was the first time a team homered on its first three pitches since tracking of pitch counts began in 1988.

Hailey Van Lith scores 26 points to lead TCU to 1st Elite Eight with 71-62 win over Notre Dame

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to help second-seeded TCU beat No. 3 seed Notre Dame 71-62 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Sedona Prince added 21 points for the 34-3 Horned Frogs, who advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. Next up is Texas or Tennessee on Monday night. With the game tied at 52 early in the fourth, Van Lith took over. She scored five of the next six points for TCU to give the team the lead. Liatu King scored 17 points for the Irish.

Women’s NCAA Tournament down to 1 perfect bracket through Saturday’s opening game

And then there was one. TCU’s 71-62 win over Notre Dame on Saturday took out six perfect brackets in the women’s NCAA Tournament, leaving one out of 3.2 million on ESPN’s bracket tracker. Seven brackets were a perfect 53-0 through the first half of the Sweet 16 games on Friday, but didn’t last long. Six had the No. 3-seeded Irish taking out the No. 2 Horned Frogs, but Hailey Van Lith had other ideas, scoring 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter. The remaining bracket has UConn, LSU, South Carolina and Texas in the Final Four.

Buffalo Bills agree to sign CB Christian Benford to 4-year, $76 million extension, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to sign cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million contract extension in their latest offseason move to secure a young core player to a long-term deal, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. The 24-year-old Benford was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Villanova. The extension runs through the 2029 season. Benford has been a Bills starter since winning the job to open his second season.

Duke and South Carolina aren’t worried about style points when they meet in the Elite Eight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ugly victories are quite common in the NCAA Tournament. Duke coach Kara Lawson and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley know that well. Lawson’s Blue Devils scored just 47 points in their gritty Sweet 16 win over North Carolina on Friday. Staley’s Gamecocks were on the ropes for most of their Sweet 16 game against Maryland before edging the Terrapins 71-67. Both teams advanced to the Elite Eight. How it happened matters little to their coaches. Second-seeded Duke will take on No. 1 seed South Carolina on Sunday in the Elite Eight.

Breanna Stewart re-signs with the New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart has re-signed with the New York Liberty. The move wasn’t a surprise after she helped lead the franchise to its first WNBA championship last year. Stewart has won three league titles, the first two coming with Seattle. She earned WNBA MVP honors twice and was Finals MVP twice. New York GM Jonathan Kolb says “bringing Stewie back to the Liberty was our top priority this offseason.” The 30-year-old Stewart came to the Liberty in 2023 to be closer to her home in Syracuse, New York. She played the first seven years of her career in Seattle.

There’s less March Madness chaos this year in Spokane, with fewer teams and lessons learned

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — There’s a lot less chaos in Spokane for this year’s NCAA Tournament with fewer teams, games and fans in town. The city is hosting women’s tournament games at Spokane Arena. Top overall seed UCLA and its 6-foot-7 All-America center Lauren Betts were among the eight teams in town for the games. The area drew unwanted attention last year when there was a perfect storm of sporting events that descended on the city at the same time. There were men’s tournament games and a youth volleyball tournament with more than 700 young players. With all those teams, athletes and fans in the city at the same time, there was a shortage of suitable hotel rooms and some of the women’s teams were housed in hotels across the border in Idaho, where the Utah women’s team experienced racism.

GM says firing Grizzlies’ coach with 9 games left his decision and in team’s best interests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The general manager of the Memphis Grizzlies says the decision to fire coach Taylor Jenkins with nine games remaining in the regular season with the franchise firmly in the playoff chase was “mine and mine only.” Zach Kleiman spoke to reporters after the Grizzlies’ pregame shootaround for Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers barely 24 hours after Memphis announced firing Jenkins in his sixth season. Memphis named Tuomas Iisalo as the interim coach with the Helsinki, Finland, native in his first season coaching in the NBA. Kleiman says he decided the move was in the best interest of the Grizzlies.

No longer sick, Dodgers’ Mookie Betts hits a pair of ‘160-pound homers’ as he works to gain weight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts is no longer ailing, finally able to keep food down and eating up a storm to pack on the weight that he dropped while battling a stomach virus during the first two weeks of the season. The Los Angeles Dodgers star hit two home runs, including a three-run blast in the 10th inning that gave the defending World Series champions a come-from-behind 8-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Earlier Friday, the Dodgers received their 2024 World Series rings in a ceremony. The virus caused Betts to lose about 15 pounds. He’s currently 165 pounds, and his wife and personal chef are cooking all the time to help him regain another 10 pounds.

Brazil fires coach Dorival Júnior after worst defeat in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation has fired coach Dorival Júnior after 14 months amid poor results and disappointing performances from the national team. Júnior’s sacking on Friday comes three days after a 4-1 defeat at Argentina, Brazil’s worst defeat in a World Cup qualifier. His replacement has yet to be picked. Brazil is fifth in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The top six qualify automatically.

