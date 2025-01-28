AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:02 a.m. EST

Jimmy Butler suspended for the 3rd time this month by the Miami Heat as trade deadline looms

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler was suspended by the Miami Heat. Again. Butler had been expected to play for the Heat against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, after completing his second suspension of the month. But he was suspended for a third time basically just as the second one was ending. He was previously suspended from Miami’s most recent two games after missing a team flight to Milwaukee last week. Butler has missed 15 of Miami’s last 20 games, including 10 of the last 13 because of the suspensions. He is expected to miss at least five more games.

Chiefs look to join the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, Yankees and Michael Jordan with a rare three-peat

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished a feat that had never been done before: Getting back to the NFL’s championship game following back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Next up is the rare championship three-peat that hasn’t been accomplished in the NFL, NBA, NHL or Major League Baseball in more than 20 years. The most recent team in those four leagues to win three straight championships was the Los Angeles Lakers with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the 2000-02 NBA Finals.

Brian Schottenheimer says he’s ‘ready’ to coach Cowboys after long career as NFL assistant

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer says he’s “ready” to be coach of the Dallas Cowboys after a long career as an NFL assistant. The son of late NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer says he has had previous opportunities to pursue head coaching jobs but didn’t think he was ready. The younger Schottenheimer’s chance with the Cowboys comes after 25 years in the league with a handful of college seasons as well. The 51-year-old is the 10th coach in the history of the storied franchise. He’s the seventh hired by owner Jerry Jones since the last time the Cowboys reached an NFC championship game 29 years ago.

Hirings of Jets’ Glenn and Patriots’ Vrabel give NFL 5 teams with coaches who once played for them

Aaron Glenn had no doubts about where he wanted to go once the New York Jets’ head-coaching job became available. Home sweet NFL home. Once a key player as a first-round draft pick for the franchise, Glenn will lead the Jets from the sideline after interviewing with three other teams in recent weeks. With the recent hirings of Glenn and Mike Vrabel by the New England Patriots, the NFL has five coaches who once played for the teams they’re now leading. They join Houston’s DeMeco Ryans, Detroit’s Dan Campbell and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh.

Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal says contract with Neymar has been terminated by mutual consent

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal says it has reached an agreement with Brazilian striker Neymar to terminate his contract by mutual consent. The deal was due to expire in the middle of the year. The club said in a statement published on X that it “expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal.” The 32-year-old barely played for the Saudi club after he joined from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 for 90 million euros ($94 million). Neymar was sidelined for more than a year due to an ACL injury he picked playing for Brazil only months after he joined Al-Hilal.

Love ties it with halfcourt shot at buzzer, Arizona knocks off No. 3 Iowa State 86-75 in OT

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love hit a tying heave from beyond halfcourt at the end of regulation and made two more 3-pointers in overtime, finishing with 22 points and lifting Arizona to an 86-75 win over No. 3 Iowa State. The Cyclones appeared to be in control when Joshua Jefferson hit one of two free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining, but they left too much time on the clock. Love, who was 1 for 10 on 3s at that point, took a couple of dribbles and banked in his shot from behind the midcourt logo, sending a roar through McKale Center. Love then hit two corner 3s in overtime to key Arizona’s first win over a top-5 opponent as an unranked team since beating No. 3 UCLA in 1979.

Florida coach Todd Golden cleared in Title IX investigation regarding sexual harassment allegations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has cleared men’s basketball coach Todd Golden following a four-month Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking. The school released a statement Monday saying no evidence was found and it ended its investigation. It comes amid No. 5 Florida’s best season in a decade, with the Gators winning 18 of their first 20 games. The complaint against Golden accused him of sending photos and videos of his genitalia, making unwanted sexual advances on Instagram and requesting sexual favors. The Independent Florida Alligator first reported the allegations in early November.

Surging Rockets beat the Celtics after knocking off the Cavaliers twice

BOSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have been one of the NBA’s more surprising teams this season. After their past three games, they shouldn’t shock anyone. The Rockets beat the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers twice last week before traveling to Boston and pulling out a 114-112 victory over the defending champion Celtics on Monday night. Houston is 31-14 and coach Ime Udoka says that record is “not just a fluke” more than halfway through the season.

Scheyer: Duke’s Maluach OK after vomiting on court during 2nd half of win over NC State

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer said freshman big man Khaman Maluach was OK after vomiting on the court during the second half of Monday night’s win against North Carolina State. The 7-foot-2 Maluach was standing just outside the lane near the baseline behind N.C. State’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield when he turned and was sick with 4:21 left. Maluach sat briefly on the court before laying on his back while team medical staff tended to him. Maluach was alert the entire time and eventually was helped up to walk slowly off the court before leaving the bench for the rest of the game.

Auburn, Duke top men’s AP Top 25, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt make poll debuts; UConn tumbles to No. 25

Auburn is the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second consecutive week. The top five was unchanged with Duke at No. 2, followed by Iowa State, Alabama and Florida. Texas Tech and Vanderbilt are in the Top 25 for the first time this season at the expense of Michigan and West Virginia. UConn fell to No. 25 but managed to extend its poll streak to 52 consecutive weeks.

