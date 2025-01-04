AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:00 p.m. EST

No. 1 Tennessee beats No. 23 Arkansas 76-52 to match best start in program history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 29 points to lead No. 1 Tennessee over No. 23 Arkansas 76-52 and tie for the best start to a season in program history. The Volunteers at 14-0 are tied with the 1922-23 team for the best start, according to the school. Igor Milicic Jr. had 13 points and 18 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler had 12 points and 7 assists. Tennessee nearly shot better from 3-point range than from the field. D.J. Wagner had 17 points and Boogie Fland 12 for Arkansas. Tennessee put together a 27-12 rebounding advantage in the first half and finished the game with a 51-29 edge.

Koby Brea hits seven 3-pointers as No. 10 Kentucky hands No. 6 Florida its first loss, 106-100

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Koby Brea scored 23 points and hit seven 3-pointers off the bench to lead No. 10 Kentucky over No. 6 Florida 106-100, handing the Gators their first loss of the season. The Gators had cut an 80-69 Kentucky lead to 89-87 on Walter Clayton Jr.’s free throws with 4:40 remaining, but Lamont Butler hit a 3 as the shot clock wound down and added two free throws to help the Wildcats hang on Saturday. Clayton scored 33 points. Alijah Martin scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half to rally Florida after Kentucky took a 52-42 halftime lead.

Heat begin a new chapter: Life without Jimmy Butler, who is suspended and seeking a trade

MIAMI (AP) — For the 119th time since Jimmy Butler joined Miami, the Heat were set to play a game without him. This is different from the others. Butler is gone, banished by the Heat for seven games over what they called conduct detrimental to the team — and he’s probably not going to play for Miami again. His suspension starts Saturday when the Heat play the Utah Jazz, and the team says it will agree to his wishes and try to facilitate a trade.

Jeremiyah Love is expected to be ready for 7th-seeded Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman expects running back Jeremiyah Love to play in Thursday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game and the Fighting Irish ground game to be at full strength against sixth-seeded Penn State. Love played sparingly after re-injuring his right knee during seventh-seeded Notre Dame’s Sugar Bowl victory over second-seeded Georgia. But the only injury update Freeman provided Saturday was that backup tight end Cooper Flanagan would miss the rest of this season with a foot injury. That means the Notre Dame ground game should be at full strength, with quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jadarian Price ready to play.

Sonny Smart, father of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, dies after a fall in New Orleans

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia says football coach Kirby Smart’s father died early Saturday of complications from hip surgery after falling in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Sonny Smart fell while walking on New Year’s Eve and fractured his hip. He was hospitalized and had hip surgery at Ochsner Medical Center, where he died surrounded by his family. A longtime high school football coach in Alabama and Georgia, Sonny Smart coached Kirby when he was in high school. He became a regular at his son’s games when Kirby became head coach at his alma mater in 2016.

Penn State hopeful Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter will be ready for Orange Bowl

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin thinks there’s a chance defensive star Abdul Carter will be back for College Football Playoff semifinals against Notre Dame. The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year sustained an undisclosed upper-body injury in a victory over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Carter was injured early in the game. He returned briefly in the second quarter before exiting for good. Carter’s 11 sacks lead the sixth-seeded Nittany Lions, who will play seventh-seed Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 9.

Here’s Kelce! Retired Eagles great Jason Kelce tries his hand as a late-night television show host

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Kelce has tried his hand at late-night television, He hosted the debut episode of “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce,” Friday on ESPN. Kelce bantered with the guests and crowd during commercial breaks and took questions from a select few of about 300 fans in the audience. The 37-year-old Kelce retired in March after a 13-year career spent entirely with Philadelphia. He has watched his profile balloon in retirement. He already co-hosted a podcast with his brother but has become a prolific pitchman hawking everything from chicken wings to soup to laundry detergent to cereal to hoagies to his own beer company.

Chicago Bulls plan to retire Derrick Rose’s jersey next season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls plan to retire Derrick Rose’s jersey next season. The team says president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf informed the Chicago product and former MVP in person on Saturday that his No. 1 will be sent to the rafters sometime during the 2025-26 season. Rose will join Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan and Bob Love (10) as the only Bulls players whose numbers have been retired. The team says more details will be announced at a later date. The announcement comes on the same day the Bulls are honoring Rose with tributes before and during their game against the New York Knicks.

LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan’s record for 30-point games with his 563rd

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James broke Michael Jordan’s NBA record for 30-point games during the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over Atlanta on Friday night. With an 18-foot jumper with 5:58 to play for the last of his 30 points, James reached at least 30 points in the regular season for the 563rd time in his career, breaking the record established by Jordan in 2003. Jordan set the record in 1,072 games over 15 seasons, while James broke the mark in his 1,523rd appearance over 22 seasons. James idolized Jordan during his childhood in Akron, Ohio, and when he passed Jordan for fourth place on the NBA’s career scoring list back in March 2019, the moment moved him to tears on the Lakers’ bench.

Heat suspend Jimmy Butler for 7 games and will seek to trade him

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games and say they will seek to trade him. The Heat say the suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.” The team made the move one day after Butler said in a postgame press conference that he does not believe he can be happy playing in Miami going forward. The Heat say Butler “has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team.” Butler was Miami’s best player for five years and the leader of a team that went to the NBA Finals twice.

