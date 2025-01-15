AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:59 p.m. EST

March Madness will pay women’s teams under a new structure approved by the NCAA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Women’s basketball teams finally will be paid for playing games in the NCAA Tournament each March just like the men have for years under a plan approved Wednesday at the NCAA convention. The vote by NCAA membership was the final step toward a pay structure for women playing in March Madness after the Division I Board of Governors voted unanimously for the proposal in August. Now, so-called performance units that represent revenue will be given to women’s teams playing in the tournament. A women’s basketball team that reaches the Final Four could bring its conference roughly $1.26 million over the next three years. The lack of a performance units program for the women’s tournament has been a point of sharp criticism.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers declares for NFL draft as program ushers in Arch Manning era

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas junior quarterback Quinn Ewers has declared for the NFL draft, ending a Longhorns career in which he led the program to a Big 12 championship and twice to the College Football Playoff but was not always embraced by a fan base eagerly waiting for Arch Manning to take over. Ewers passed for 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns in a career that few Texas quarterbacks can match. His biggest legacy will be leading the program to the playoff semifinals in consecutive years, but Texas fell short of the championship game both times. Ewers’ departure sets the stage for Manning to take over in 2025. Manning passed for 939 yards and nine touchdowns and ran for four TDs this season but has seen only limited playing time since September.

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka is back in a Slam’s 3rd round for the 1st time in 3 years

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2022 and she got there with wins at the Australian Open over two women who blocked her path last year. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen won’t be repeating her surprising run to the Australian Open final after a second-round upset loss to No. 97-ranked Laura Siegemund in his first tournament in 2025. Fifth-seeded Zheng lost last year’s final to Aryna Sabalenka and went on to win the Olympic gold in Paris and finish runner-up at the WTA Finals in a breakout season. She had no answers for the 36-year-old Siegemund on Wednesday. Two-time defending champion Sabalenka won the last five games to overcome Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Coco Gauff is into the Australian Open’s 3rd round and still unbeaten in 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff has stretched her unbeaten start to 2025 to seven matches and 14 sets. The 2023 U.S. Open champion moved into the third round at the Australian Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over 173rd-ranked Jodie Burrage of Britain at Rod Laver Arena. Gauff was a semifinalist at Melbourne Park a year ago. Against Burrage, she went through a bit of a rough patch in the second set, struggling with double-faults and dropping four games in a row to go from a break up at 3-1 to a break down at 5-3. But when Burrage served for the second set, Gauff got back in control.

Milan Momcilovic out indefinitely for 2nd-ranked Iowa State after hurting his hand in practice

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic hurt his hand in practice this week and is out indefinitely. The school announced the injury Wednesday, just hours before the second-ranked Cyclones played No. 9 Kansas in a high-profile Big 12 showdown. Momcilovic had started all but one game this season for the Cyclones, who were 14-1 and riding a nation-best 11-game winning streak into their game against the Jayhawks. He had helped Iowa State to the best AP Top 25 ranking in school history.

Jayden Daniels accomplishes a feat last done by Slinging Sammy Baugh in 1937

Jayden Daniels, meet Slinging Sammy Baugh. The Commanders’ dynamic rookie quarterback accomplished a feat in his playoff debut that no quarterback in the NFL had done since Baugh during the franchise’s first season in Washington in 1937. Daniels threw two touchdown passes to lead the Commanders to a 23-20 win at Tampa Bay, becoming the fourth rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win a road playoff start. Daniels also joined Baugh as the only rookie quarterbacks to throw at least two TD passes in a road playoff win. Baugh threw three TD passes in the 1937 NFL title game win against the Chicago Bears.

Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell about to experience another 1st with her baby due any day

Being a private person from a small town is why Kim Caldwell keeps her business to herself. That’s also why the Tennessee women’s basketball coach dodged questions for months about her first pregnancy. Then Caldwell realized that her role with the Lady Vols allows her to help other working mothers. Caldwell says speaking out can help the next woman who gets pregnant during basketball season or at any point that’s stressful. Caldwell is due to give birth any day now. She hopes to return sooner than later to the Lady Vols, who are in position to keep their streak alive as the only team never to miss the NCAA Tournament.

Veterans Hopkins, Brown provide big boost to Chiefs wide receiver group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Xavier Worthy credits his late-season surge to working with DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, a pair of veteran wide receivers who took the first-round pick under their wing. Now, with those three on the field, what had once been the Kansas City Chiefs’ Achilles’ heel has become perhaps their best position group as they prepare to play Houston in the divisional round on Saturday. Worthy gives the Chiefs a speedy, downfield threat while Hopkins has the sure hands and big range. Brown provides a valuable target all over the field, and a bonus given he had shoulder surgery that could easily have ended his season.

SafeSport CEO says in email: Knowing arrested investigator fooled them is ‘just sickening’

The leader of the U.S. Center for SafeSport wrote in an email that the revelation of a former investigator’s arrest on rape charges was “just sickening,” while also saying there was no reason to believe he’d committed any wrongdoing while working for the center. CEO Ju’Riese Colon sent an email to more than 70 U.S. Olympic leaders shortly after The Associated Press published a story about former investigator Jason Krasley’s arrest on rape and sex-trafficking charges. In the email obtained by the AP, Colon says it’s sickening to think Krasley fooled both the center and his old employee, the police department in Allentown, Pennsylvania, into trusting him. The Denver-based center was established in 2017 to deal with sex-abuse cases in Olympic sports.

Man accused of stalking Caitlin Clark proclaims himself ‘guilty as charged’ in 1st court appearance

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of felony stalking of Indiana Fever star and WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark shouted “guilty as charged” in a courtroom on Tuesday. Fifty-five-year-old Michael Thomas Lewis is accused of repeated and continued harassment of the 22-year-old Clark. WISH-TV of Indianapolis reported that Lewis behaved “very erratically” in his first court appearance. Lewis received a no-contact order and the stay-away order sought by prosecutors that bars him from being within 500 feet of either of the two arenas where the Fever play their home games. The court filed a not guilty plea on Lewis’ behalf.

