AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:58 p.m. EST

Luka Doncic is excited to join the Lakers after the shock of his stunning trade away from Dallas

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic says he was just as shocked as the rest of the basketball world when the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar scorer has begun to recover from the move after his first two days in LA, and he’s already excited about a new chapter with LeBron James and his famed new team. Doncic officially joined the Lakers on Tuesday, just over two days after the Mavericks sent him to Los Angeles in that seismic trade. He said he had to check to make sure it wasn’t April 1.

When will Luka Doncic debut with the Lakers? Soon, but not before his calf strain is totally healed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of Luka Doncic has altered the future of a franchise that had been trying to squeeze one more championship run out of 40-year-old LeBron James’ partnership with Anthony Davis. The Lakers’ next decade suddenly looks much brighter with Doncic at center stage, and they could even contend for a ring this year if Doncic makes a quick connection with James. Doncic is out with a strained left calf, but he is expected to be healthy fairly soon. He will practice with the Lakers this week before they make a firm plan for his debut.

Voter who passed on Ichiro for Hall of Fame still a mystery after 321 of 394 ballots released

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hall of Fame voter who declined to select Ichiro Suzuki remains a mystery. All 321 voters who allowed their ballots to be made public Tuesday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America selected the Japanese star. Suzuki appeared on 393 of 394 ballots when voting was announced on Jan. 21. The Hall’s rules allow each voter the choice whether to make a ballot public. The BBWAA voted 80-19 at its December 2016 meeting to propose making all ballots public, but the Hall of Fame’s board of directors decided to leave the decision up to each voter.

Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a ‘force of nature’

Tiger Woods says his mother, Kultida, has died. Woods did not give details on the Tuesday morning death of his 78-year-old mother. He describes her as a force of nature who was quick with the needle. Kultida Woods was born in Thailand and met Earl Woods when he was stationed there while serving in the Army. She was an often overlooked influence in the development of Woods as one of golf’s greatest players. She was last seen at his indoor TGL match last week. Woods wore a red shirt Sunday because his mother told him it was his power color.

Simona Halep announces her retirement at age 33 after two Grand Slam titles and a return from a ban

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has announced her retirement from tennis at age 33. Halep spoke to the crowd after a first-round loss at a tournament in her home country of Romania on Tuesday. This ends her injury-filled comeback from a doping suspension. Halep’s last match was a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Lucia Bronzetti in the Transylvania Open. Halep reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings for the first time in 2017 and won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. She was given a four-year ban after testing positive at the 2022 U.S. Open but that punishment was reduced to nine months on appeal.

Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans. He’ll be the first sitting president to go

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday. He’ll be the first sitting president to do so. Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, says the organization has had staff on the ground for days to prepare for Trump’s visit. Trump is also scheduled to sit for an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier as part of the network’s pre-show programming, which will be taped from Florida before the game. Trump has not said whether he’s supporting the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, but he posted congratulations to the Chiefs after their AFC Championship win last month.

Chiefs’ Butker enters his 5th Super Bowl confident in his kicking and his beliefs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Harrison Butker is expressing confidence in his kicking and in the stances he’s taken on some sensitive issues as he enters his fifth Super Bowl. Butker says he never expected to be as well known as he is as a kicker. He says playing for the Chiefs in four Super Bowls and winning three NFL titles has helped give him a big platform. Last offseason, he generated headlines and drew his share of criticism for his stance against Pride month and abortion. But he says he doesn’t feel the need to apologize for anything and feels like God has prepared him to feel confident in who he is.

GM Howie Roseman’s success in offseason or ‘Howie season’ has the Eagles in the Super Bowl again

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Howie Roseman’s journey to becoming one of the top executives in professional sports began as a unpaid summer intern with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2000. He rose to become the youngest general manager in the NFL at age 34 in 2010, fulfilling a childhood dream that began in elementary school when he would evaluate college players and put together a draft board. There may be no other team executive who has been criticized more severely and loved more passionately than Roseman. Eagles fans once vilified Roseman but now refer to the offseason as “Howie Season” because of his ability to manage the salary cap and add players.

Role players often have major impacts on Super Bowl winners

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Super Bowl matchup between Philadelphia and Kansas City isn’t lacking for star power. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are among the most recognized players in the NFL thanks to their stellar play, numerous commercials and Kelce’s pop star girlfriend. The Eagles also have been mainstays near the top of the NFL these past few seasons, with big-name players like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown generating plenty of headlines. But if history is any indication, some lesser-known players could have a big impact on the Super Bowl on Sunday.

From cheeseburger delivery man to architect of a dynasty: Chiefs GM Brett Veach keeps KC humming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid first met Brett Veach after he had been recommended for a coaching internship while Big Red was still with the Eagles. One of his tasks? Running out for Reid’s cheeseburger order. All these years later, Veach is still delivering the goods for Reid, only now it’s as the general manager of the Chiefs franchise chasing an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title. Veach has managed to retain key players such as Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones with massive contracts while also massaging the salary cap in such a way that he continues to fill holes each offseason. And his track record in the draft is the envy of GMs across the NFL.

