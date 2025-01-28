AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:53 p.m. EST

Neymar returns to Brazilian club Santos after termination of contract in Saudi Arabia

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar has agreed to return to Santos nearly 12 years after he left the Brazilian team. Santos president Marcelo Teixeira announced it Tuesday. The Brazilian striker confirmed earlier that his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal had been terminated by mutual consent. He had an injury-marred spell at Al-Hilal, where he played only seven matches and scored once. The 32-year-old Neymar won six titles with his boyhood club Santos, including a Copa Libertadores trophy in 2011. Santos is a beachfront city outside São Paulo. Neymar had left Santos in 2013 to join Barcelona.

Jake, Logan Paul suggest their next fight is against each other on HBO Max

Brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul have made social media announcements that suggested their next fight will be against each other and aired on HBO Max. Calling it the “moment you’ve waited a decade for,” the posts on Tuesday featured a head-to-head shot of the brothers with a March 27 date and the HBO Max logo. Further details were not included in the posts. An HBO Max fight would be a first for the Pauls, who have had their bouts aired on platforms such as DAZN, Showtime, Fanmio, ESPN+ and Netflix.

Warriors to retire Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Retired swingman Andre Iguodala will become just the seventh player to have his number retired by the Golden State Warriors in a ceremony next month. He is set to join Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain, Nate Thurmond, Al Attles, Chris Mullin and Tom Meschery. Golden State will honor Iguodala following an afternoon game against Dallas on Feb. 23. The team announced the jersey retirement on Tuesday. Iguodala retired in October 2023 after 19 NBA seasons and four championships with Golden State, including an NBA Finals MVP award in 2015.

Tush push could play a prominent role in the Super Bowl if championship Sunday was any indication

The tush push has been perfected by the Philadelphia Eagles and it’s been decrypted by the Kansas City Chiefs. So, maybe the short-yardage play will play a prominent role in the Super Bowl in two weeks in New Orleans. The Chiefs are going for their third consecutive championship after edging the Buffalo Bills for the AFC title. Again, calls by the officials came into focus in the Chiefs’ victory. And in Philadelphia, the referee threatened to award the Eagles a touchdown if the Commanders kept committing fouls to prevent them from scoring from inside the 1-yard line.

Big-time Love: Arizona’s Caleb Love hits half-court heave at buzzer in OT win over No. 3 Iowa State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love trotted back, his head down, shoulders slumped after the latest of his missed 3-pointers clanged the back rim. This was not his night, until it was. Known for taking and making big shots, Love hit one of the biggest of his career — and Arizona’s season — with a tying heave from beyond half-court at the end of regulation. He wasn’t done, adding two more 3s in overtime to send Arizona to an 86-75 victory over No. 3 Iowa State. Love was 1 for 10 from the arc and Arizona seemed to be in a dire situation, down 3 with 2.2 seconds left. Love caught the ball near the free-throw line, took a couple of dribbles and banked in a shot from near the midcourt logo to send the Wildcats toward an improbable win.

Former Bears coach Matt Eberflus returning to Cowboys as defensive coordinator

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Cowboys are hiring former Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator for his second stint on the Dallas staff. Eberflus returns to the Cowboys two months after the Bears fired him 12 games into his third season. The firing came a day after he botched a timeout against Detroit late in a sixth consecutive loss. The Bears hired Eberflus after his four-year stint as defensive coordinator in Indianapolis. He spent the previous seven seasons as linebackers coach in Dallas. Eberflus joins the staff of coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was hired last week to replace Mike McCarthy.

Nobody is running away with NBA rookie of the year race yet, which is a change from most years

At this point, there is no Victor Wembanyama in this season’s NBA rookie class. There is no Paolo Banchero. And there’s no Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Karl-Anthony Towns, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, Brandon Roy, Derrick Rose or Chris Paul, either. They were all unanimous, or just about unanimous, rookie of the year selections. Everybody knew long before the ballots were cast who was going to win the award that season. There was no mystery. If this season’s voting was held today, good luck figuring out what would happen.

Dottie Pepper delivers a short message on slow play that hopefully can go a long way

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Dottie Pepper didn’t anticipate a short message on slow play getting so much attention. But her comments during the CBS broadcast of Torrey Pines struck a nerve. It took 5 hours and 29 minutes to finish the final round. It was 10 seconds slower the week before. Where will it lead? Don’t get your hopes up. Pace of play has been an issue for nearly a century. One overlooked example is the USGA executive director lamenting slow play when it took only 3 hours and 27 minutes for a threesome. That was in 1950. One idea is a shot clock.

Chiefs look to join the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, Yankees and Michael Jordan with a rare three-peat

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished a feat that had never been done before: Getting back to the NFL’s championship game following back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Next up is the rare championship three-peat that hasn’t been accomplished in the NFL, NBA, NHL or Major League Baseball in more than 20 years. The most recent team in those four leagues to win three straight championships was the Los Angeles Lakers with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the 2000-02 NBA Finals.

Brian Schottenheimer says he’s ‘ready’ to coach Cowboys after long career as NFL assistant

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer says he’s “ready” to be coach of the Dallas Cowboys after a long career as an NFL assistant. The son of late NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer says he has had previous opportunities to pursue head coaching jobs but didn’t think he was ready. The younger Schottenheimer’s chance with the Cowboys comes after 25 years in the league with a handful of college seasons as well. The 51-year-old is the 10th coach in the history of the storied franchise. He’s the seventh hired by owner Jerry Jones since the last time the Cowboys reached an NFC championship game 29 years ago.

