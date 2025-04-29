AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:53 p.m. EDT

Prank calls to other players unrelated to the one received by Shedeur Sanders, AP source says

The prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft wasn’t related to the ones other players received, according to a person familiar with the league’s investigation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Tyler Warren, Kyle McCord, Mason Graham and Chase Lundt also have reported receiving prank calls. The call to Sanders, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, made headlines when the Atlanta Falcons said defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible. Sanders received a prank call on the second day of the draft while waiting after entering the draft expecting to be a first-round pick.

George Kittle agrees to an extension with the 49ers that makes him the highest-paid tight end ever

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — George Kittle agreed to a four-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that will make him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. Kittle announced the deal on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, saying the extension was worth $76.4 million over four years with $35 million guaranteed at signing. The deal keeps Kittle under contract with San Francisco through the 2029 season. The 49ers confirmed the deal with the only remaining member of the original draft class under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

Kings are finalizing a deal to keep Doug Christie as coach, AP source says

The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Doug Christie to keep him as coach following an interim stint that ended with a loss in the Play-In Tournament. A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the Kings are finalizing a multiyear contract with Christie. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made an announcement. ESPN first reported the decision. Christie took over the Kings after Mike Brown was fired in late December and posted a 27-24 record in his interim stint. Sacramento made it into the Play-In Tournament but lost its first game at home to Dallas.

Is the punishment for cursing in F1 too harsh? Racing boss hints at changes after driver backlash

The president of Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA has signaled he’ll make “improvements” to punishments for swearing and criticism which have sparked a backlash from F1 drivers. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has posted on Instagram that after “constructive feedback” from drivers across the various event FIA governs, “I am considering making improvements to Appendix B.” That’s the document which lays out the punishments for a range of offenses ranging from physical violence to political statements, swearing and any comments deemed to cause “moral injury or loss” to the FIA.

PSG leads Arsenal 1-0 at halftime in Champions League semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain led Arsenal 1-0 at halftime in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal after an early goal from Ousmane Dembele. The visitors dominated from the start and Dembele opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he was left all alone in the Arsenal area and was picked out with a good pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Dembele hit a first-time finish with his left foot that snuck inside the far post to quiet the home crowd. Kvaratskhelia caused Arsenal problems throughout the first half and had a penalty appeal turned down in the 17th minute and a shot saved by David Raya in the 26th.

Swiatek reaches Madrid quarterfinals after ‘relaxed’ day during blackout, Zverev loses

MADRID (AP) — Power has been restored at the Caja Magica tennis complex and the Madrid Open resumed with a packed schedule that included second-ranked Iga Swiatek advancing to the quarterfinals. Swiatek defeated Diana Shnaider 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to stay on track to defend her title in the Spanish capital. Most parts of Madrid regained power Monday night but organizers said the Caja Magica was still without electricity early Tuesday, prompting a delay in the opening of the gates for fans. But the power came back quickly, and organizers did not have to alter the day’s schedule of matches. Men’s top-seeded Alexander Zverev was upset by 21st-ranked Francisco Cerundolo.

Man arrested following death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson won’t face charges

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors say a man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson has been told he will not face any charges. Johnson played for the Nottingham Panthers and died shortly after his neck had been sliced in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defenseman Matt Petgrave during a game on Oct. 28, 2023. A man was arrested two weeks later and though South Yorkshire Police has not publicly identified him, Petgrave himself said in a crowdfunding appeal for legal fees that he was the subject of a police investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service says it decided it would not bring criminal charges against the man arrested because “there is not a realistic prospect of conviction for any criminal offense.”

Troubled SafeSport Center looks for a new leader and tries to chart a different course

DENVER (AP) — The Associated Press spoke to more than a dozen people familiar with the U.S. Center for SafeSport to gauge the next moves it must take to rebuild trust after the ouster of its CEO last week. A consensus emerged that the center is ultimately worth taking the time to repair. Among the ideas include shrinking the scope of its mission to focus mainly on the worst sex-abuse cases and those involving Olympic athletes. The Denver-based center’s interim CEO, April Holmes, is expected to answer some pointed questions she received from Sen. Chuck Grassley earlier this spring that speak to the future of the $23 million-a-year operation.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes world cricket’s wunderkind at the age of 14

A 14-year-old wunderkind has the cricket world in raptures after scoring an electrifying 35-ball century in the Indian Premier League. Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke all sorts of batting records in Twenty20 cricket during the IPL game in Jaipur on Monday night. The precocious batter seemed destined for stardom when he signed with Rajasthan Royals during the IPL auction last year at the age of 13. It took Suryavanshi just three games in the sport’s richest, ritziest league to grab global attention as he smashed 11 sixes and seven fours in his breathtaking 101. And he did it against an experienced Gujarat Titans bowling attack with a combined 694 games of international experience. Now he’s the real thing.

Giro d’Italia cycling race to go inside the Vatican’s walls in homage to Pope Francis

ROME (AP) — It could very well be the biggest sporting event ever held inside the walls of the Vatican. The Giro d’Italia will pay homage to the late Pope Francis by passing through the Vatican gardens behind St. Peter’s Basilica and in front of the Santa Marta hotel where Francis lived during the final stage of the cycling race on June 1. More than 150 cyclists will pedal for three kilometers through an area of the Vatican rarely seen by the general public and live TV images will broadcast the scenes around the world.

