AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:52 p.m. EST

Auburn, Alabama, Florida headline SEC’s haul in the NCAA selection committee’s early top-16 seeds

Auburn was the No. 1 overall seed in the preliminary rankings unveiled Saturday by the committee that will select the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament. That was part of a big haul for the Southeastern Conference. The SEC also had 1-seeds with Alabama and Florida among five of the top six overall seeds. Duke was the other No. 1 seed. SEC teams Tennessee and Texas A&M were the top 2-seeds. The preliminary rankings are a snapshot of where things stand with about a month until Selection Sunday.

Jannik Sinner’s deal with WADA to accept 3-month ban slammed by fellow tennis pros

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner accepting a three-month doping ban deal was slammed by his fellow tennis professionals on Saturday. Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios says “Fairness in tennis does not exist.” Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka says “I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore.” The Professional Tennis Players Association cites a “lack of transparency” in the system. Sinner, the top-ranked men’s player, says he accepted the ban which means he won’t miss any Grand Slam tournaments. WADA challenged a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what the ITIA judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March.

Shiffrin OK with 5th place despite missing a worlds slalom medal for the first time

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — All that talk about a record-breaking 16th medal. And extending her perfect run of six medals in six career slalom races at the world championships. Mikaela Shiffrin’s array of international fans who gathered in the Austrian Alps may have entertained the thought of witnessing those achievements when the American stood third after the opening run Saturday. Shiffrin herself never quite expected much of anything beyond where she ultimately finished in only her second full slalom race since her crash in November: fifth.

Draymond Green on the state of the NBA: It’s ‘boring,’ the Warriors star says

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Draymond Green had just spoken for a few minutes Saturday morning about the state of the game, about how he believes it’s officiated differently than it once was, how stars don’t get the benefit of being stars like they did in the past. And then the four-time champion with the Golden State Warriors was asked a simple question: Does he think the NBA game is boring? “Absolutely,” he said.

George Kittle supports Swedish friend Filip Forsberg at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is among the fans in attendance for the Sweden-Finland game at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The two-time All-Pro has become friends with Sweden’s Filip Forsberg through their wives. He wore Sweden’s yellow jersey with the country’s trademark three crows and Forsberg’s name and No. 9 on the back, along with a hat featuring the Swedish flag. Kittle says the idea to make the trip to Montreal came from their wives, Claire and Erin Alvey. He’s also planning to go to the U.S.-Canada game later Saturday.

Daytona after Dark: The good times never stop, even when the NASCAR racing does

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When the sun goes down at Daytona International Speedway, the green flag drops on the infield bash that annually celebrates the over-the-top campy nature of Daytona 500 race week. Wheel out the wheelbarrows. Bust out the karaoke machines and crank the volume to 11. Belly up to the homemade bars built with enough lumber to thin out a Home Depot. At Daytona after dark, the good times never stop, even when the racing does at a track where, in both speed and celebrations, there are no limits.

NASCAR disqualifies Kligerman for too-low truck after flag-planting win at Daytona. He is appealing

Full-time television analyst and part-time NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman says he will appeal his disqualification that cost him the Truck Series win at Daytona. Parker claimed the checkered flag for the season opener and promptly planted it in the grass by the track logo. Kligerman called it the “biggest win of my entire life” in a raucous postrace celebration. But it was a short party: NASCAR disqualified Kligerman when his truck was found to be too low in a postrace inspection. Corey Heim was declared the new winner, and the adjustment to the standings gave actor Frankie Muniz his first career top-10 finish.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson is on a tear in 2025. Can he keep it going with a Daytona 500 win?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Larson will try to snap a 0-for-11 skid in the Daytona 500, and The Associated Press will be embedded with his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team. Daytona has never been good to Larson despite three poles. He is actually 0 for 21 in the Cup Series with nine Did Not Finishes, and his Daytona national series debut was terrible: Larson flew into the fence on the final lap of the 2013 Xfinity Series race and demolished his car. But Larson has started this year on a hot streak with wins in sprint cars in Australia, the Chili Bowl, and his first gator trophy at Volusia Speedway Park’s annual DIRTcar Nationals last week before he shifted into Daytona 500 preparations.

Truex welcomes another shot at the Daytona 500, this one in the No. 56 his late father drove

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. is trying to win the Daytona 500 in his 22nd attempt. The 2017 Cup Series champion is driving a one-off race for Tricon Garage. He will be in the No. 56 Toyota, a number that now has more meaning for Truex. A day after Truex formally announced his entry into “The Great American Race,” his father died unexpectantly at age 66. Truex Sr. drove the No. 56 for much of his racing career, which included 15 starts in the second-tier Xfinity Series and 135 starts in the ARCA Series in the 1990s. Now, Truex Jr. will try to get it to victory lane in NASCAR’s premier event.

Philadelphia turns green on Valentine’s Day to celebrate Super Bowl champions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles fans climbed trees and atop ladders to get a glimpse of their Super Bowl champion Eagles. Screams and cheers broke out Friday when MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the team’s victory parade through the City of Brotherly Love. Fans camped out along the parade route overnight. Some huddled under blankets and inside tents early Friday to secure prime spots near the Philadelphia Museum of Art where the Eagles took the stage. Running back Saquon and other players hopped off the open-air buses to walk along the parade route and exchange high-fives with fans.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.