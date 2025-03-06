AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:51 p.m. EST

Sports is a powerful tool for grassroots empowerment. A Philly basketball coach made it her focus

Throughout her eight-year coaching tenure, Beulah Osueke built the West Catholic Lady Burrs from an afterthought to a championship-winning program. The Philadelphia high school’s girls basketball team secured six district titles and won the school’s first basketball state title in 2021 under Osueke. But teaching Black teenage girls their worth and how to respond to discrimination is what Osueke considers her biggest victory. That outreach shows how sports can be a tool for empowerment and teaching life lessons, said Ketra Armstrong, director of the Center for Race and Ethnicity in Sport at the University of Michigan. She says that’s more important now than ever as President Donald Trump’s orders dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs nationwide.

One-of-a-kind card featuring jersey patch of Pirates star Paul Skenes is heading to auction

PITTBURGH (AP) — A one-of-a-kind baseball card featuring Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes is heading to auction. The card is autographed by the National League Rookie of the Year and features a patch of the jersey he wore during his big league debut in May 2024. An 11-year-old in the Los Angeles area found the card in a pack he received as a Christmas present. He turned down an offer from the Pirates that included season tickets behind home plate for 30 years. Fanatics Collect is holding the auction, which runs through March 20. CEO Nick Bell declined to offer an estimate on what the card might fetch but said he expects “a very significant sale.”

AP mock NFL draft: Giants trade up to take Cam Ward No. 1 and Raiders move up for Shedeur Sanders

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be the first two quarterbacks selected in next month’s NFL draft. Where they go is still uncertain. The Titans, Browns and Giants each need a quarterback and they have the first three picks. But Ward and Sanders aren’t certain to go 1-2 like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels in 2024. Edge rusher Abdul Carter and two-way star Travis Hunter are higher-rated prospects and there’s no consensus on the No. 1 overall pick. The first edition of the AP’s 2025 mock draft says Ward and Sanders will go 1-2 after two teams make blockbuster moves to trade up.

Women’s tennis players now are eligible for paid maternity leave funded by Saudi Arabia’s PIF

Pregnant players on the women’s tennis tour now can receive 12 months of paid maternity leave, and those who become parents via partner pregnancy, surrogacy or adoption can get two months off with pay. That is available under a program sponsored by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and announced Thursday by the WTA. More than 300 players are eligible for the fund, which is retroactive to Jan. 1. The WTA would not disclose how much money is involved. The program also provides grants for fertility treatments, including egg freezing and IVF.

Realignment has the ACC, Big Ten spanning 4 US time zones. League play meant long trips — and Ls

The travel miles and losses have piled up for teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten when it comes to cross-country travel created by realignment. Those two leagues span the four contiguous U.S. time zones and have footprints touching the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines with the arrival of former Pac-12 programs. USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are in the Big Ten. Stanford and California are in the ACC. Overall, men’s and women’s teams traveling between the Eastern and Pacific time zones in the ACC and Big Ten had won 30.6% of their games as of Thursday.

Devils get Dumoulin, Panthers add Sturm and Golden Knights reacquire Smith as NHL trades pile up

The banged up New Jersey Devils wasted no time filling an area of need ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the defending champion Florida Panthers made an under-the-radar move that could pave the way for another deep playoff run and the Vegas Golden Knights brought back a member of their recent Stanley Cup-winning team. With action heating up Thursday with roughly 24 hours to go before the deadline, New Jersey traded for veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin from Anaheim, Florida got depth center Nico Sturm from San Jose and Vegas reacquired winger Reilly Smith from the New York Rangers.

This wild ancient version of soccer has rules like ‘no murder’ and is still being played today

ASHBOURNE, England (AP) — It’s described as one of the earliest forms of soccer with one ancient rule telling players not to murder each other. Every year thousands of people descend on a small town in the English countryside to watch a two-day game of mass street football that, to the casual observer, could be mistaken for a riot. This is Royal Shrovetide, a centuries-old ball game played in Ashbourne, Derbyshire. It looks nothing like the world’s most popular sport. Played between two teams of hundreds of players, the aim is to “goal” at either end of a three-mile sector that could take the match through rivers, hedgerows, high streets and just about anything except churchyards, cemeteries and places of worship.

Movie Review: ‘Eephus’ is the best baseball movies since ‘Moneyball’

Carson Lund’s “Eephus,” as leisurely as a late-August double header, simply unfolds along with a men’s recreational baseball game. Except to chase a foul ball or two, the movie stays within the lines of their field. It spans nine innings, with dugout chatter and fading light. In this slow-pitch gem of a baseball movie – a middle-aged “Sandlot” – time is slipping away, but they’re going down swinging. In AP Film Writer Jake Coyle’s review, he writes that “Eephus’ is the best baseball movie since ”Moneyball.” To call this a field of dreams would be pushing it. But it’s a lovely way to pass some time.

At the bobsled and skeleton world championships, some moms might make their way to the podium

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — The latest addition to the list of amenities available to athletes at the bobsled and skeleton world championships is a room inside a lodge just down the hill from the finish line. There are some stuffed animals, tons of toys, Mickey Mouse coloring books and big boxes of crayons. This is the family space. These days, it’s a needed part of the sliding circuit. There are four mothers expected to compete in the world championships that got underway Thursday in Lake Placid. They are U.S. skeleton athlete Kelly Curtis, Swiss bobsledder Nadja Pasternack, and U.S. bobsledders Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries.

California’s Gavin Newsom opposes trans athletes in women’s sports, splitting with progressives

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spoken out against allowing transgender women and girls to compete in female sports. It’s a break from progressives for the potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate. Speaking on the inaugural episode of his new podcast, Newsom called it an issue of fairness. It’s the latest development in Democrats’ internal debate over whether cultural issues or other matters explain the party’s 2024 election losses. Newsom made his declaration in an extended conversation with conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old who built the influential Turning Point USA organization that helped President Donald Trump increase his support last fall among young voters.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.