AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:50 p.m. EDT

Aaron Rodgers meets with the Pittsburgh Steelers, AP source says

Aaron Rodgers has met with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A person familiar with the meeting tells The Associated Press that Rodgers visited on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting was not made public. Pittsburgh has an opening at quarterback after Justin Fields signed with the New York Jets and free agent Russell Wilson appears unlikely to return. The 41-year-old Rodgers appears to be in no rush to make a decision. He spent two turbulent years with the New York Jets after a long stint with the Green Bay Packers that included four MVP awards and a Super Bowl title.

Fewer than 1% of March Madness brackets remain perfect after first day of games

Fewer than 1% of NCAA Tournament brackets were still perfect after Thursday’s 16-game slate. That’s according to several services where fans attempt the all-but impossible task of predicting every March Madness game correctly. ESPN’s tracker listed 25,802 perfect brackets remaining out of more than 24 million filled out on its site following the final game of the day, Texas Tech’s win over UNC-Wilmington. The NCAA said 0.0938% of more than 34 million brackets were still perfect. The numbers were similar at CBS, where 0.09% of brackets were unblemished following the first day of action.

Mark Sears and Alabama survive scare and beat 15th-seeded Robert Morris 90-81

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-America guard Mark Sears scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half and second-seeded Alabama pulled away late to escape 15th-seeded Robert Morris 90-81 in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Colonials gave the Crimson Tide (27-8) all it could handle and even took its first lead at 65-64 on a lay-up by Josh Omojafo to bring the Rocket Arena crowd to its feet. Alabama responded behind Sears. The graduate student had seven points during an 11-2 surge run that finally gave the Crimson Tide some breathing room against the Horizon League champions.

V.J. Edgecombe and Baylor hold off Mississippi State in final seconds to win 75-72 in March Madness

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Robert Wright scored 19 points, V.J. Edgecombe added 16 and No. 9 seed Baylor squeaked past No. 8 seed Mississippi State 75-72 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Langston Love added 15 points and Norchad Omier had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Bears, who led by 11 points midway through the second half but had to hold off the Bulldogs in the final seconds — and even tenths of seconds. Josh Hubbard had 26 points to lead the Bulldogs, who were seeking their first March Madness victory since 2008. Next up for Baylor in the East Region is either Duke or Mount St. Mary’s.

Georgia Amoore scores 34 points and Kentucky holds off charge by Liberty for 79-78 March Madness win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Georgia Amoore scored 34 points, including three free throws in the final 10 seconds for fourth-seeded Kentucky, which nearly blew a 17-point fourth-quarter lead but held on for a 79-78 victory over 13th-seeded Liberty in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The second-team All-America guard made 6 of 10 3-pointers and added eight assists, two steals and two blocks. She scored 23 second-half points for the Wildcats (23-7), who led 67-50 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. But Kentucky then went cold, going nearly five minutes without scoring.

Pitcher Julio Urías suspended through the All-Star break by MLB under domestic violence policy

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has been suspended through the All-Star break by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence policy with the players’ association. The penalty was the second for Urías under the policy following a 20-game suspension in 2019. MLB said he will be reinstated from the restricted list on July 17. A 28-year-old left-hander, Urías has not pitched since Sept. 1, 2023. He was arrested two days later outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where he had attended a Major League Soccer game on Sept. 3 involving Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.

Stephen Curry will miss the start of the Warriors road trip with a pelvic contusion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry will miss at least the first game of the Warriors’ upcoming road trip because of a pelvic injury. Curry got hurt when he crashed to the floor in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors. An MRI on Friday found no structural damage and Curry was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion. Curry will not travel with the team for Saturday’s game at Atlanta and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Jimmy Butler’s presence on the court and in locker room has sparked the Warriors’ resurgence

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Since Jimmy Butler joined the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline from Miami, he has brought an energy and winning mentality they were searching for to make a playoff push. Butler has been thrilled to complement Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and find that joy again playing basketball that he had sought in leaving the Heat. Butler will be counted on even more as Curry recovers from a pelvic injury that he suffered on Thursday night. Curry will not play in the Warriors’ game against the Hawks on Saturday.

A one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card sells for $1.11 million via auction

A one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card has been sold for $1.11 million after a two-week auction. There was a total of 64 bids on Skenes’ debut patch card, which is autographed and contains a patch that was on the pitcher’s jersey for his heralded major league debut in May. The final price announced by Fanatics Collect late Thursday night included a 20% buyer’s premium. The buyer was not identified. Fanatics Collect plans to donate its proceeds from the sale to the LA Fire Relief Fund. The 22-year-old Skenes is slated to make $875,000 while in the major leagues this year with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lewis Hamilton wins sprint pole position in China days after a disappointing F1 debut for Ferrari

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has surprised the crowd and himself by securing his first sprint pole position for Ferrari in the final moments of qualifying at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix. Hamilton arrived in Shanghai after a disappointing season-opening race last weekend in Australia, where he finished 10th. He only managed fourth fastest in opening practice Friday for a modest improvement on that. He topped the first section of sprint qualifying of the season before the dominant McLaren of Lando Norris took over in SQ2. An aborted lap from the McLaren driver handed Hamilton his chance – and the seven-time world champion took it in stunning style. He says “I’m a bit in shock.” Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes this season.

