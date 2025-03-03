AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:49 p.m. EST

Jimmy Johnson announces retirement after being part of Fox’s NFL coverage for 31 years

Jimmy Johnson has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after being a part of its NFL coverage for 31 years. The 81-year-old Johnson made the announcement during an appearance on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.” He said he had been thinking about retiring for four or five years. He said he would miss the people he’s worked with and called it a great 31-year run. Johnson worked alongside Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long and Michael Strahan. As a coach, he won consecutive Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys and the college football national championship with Miami in 1987.

Serena Williams joins ownership group of Toronto Tempo, the WNBA’s 1st Canadian franchise

Serena Williams is joining the Toronto Tempo ownership group. The team announced the move on Monday. She will partner with Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures for the Tempo, who will begin play in the 2026 season. Williams, one of the greatest tennis players in history, will also play an active role in future jersey designs. Williams is the latest former pro athlete to join a WNBA ownership group. Magic Johnson, Tom Brady, Dwyane Wade and Renee Montgomery already are owners.

ACC, FSU, Clemson reach proposed settlement to end legal fight, change money distribution: AP source

A person familiar with the situation says the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson and Florida State have reached a proposed settlement that would end their legal fight and change the league’s revenue-distribution model. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because neither the league nor the schools have publicly addressed their settlement. The proposed agreement requires approval from the league and the schools. Trustees at the two schools have scheduled meetings for Tuesday. The ACC’s Board of Directors made up of university presidents and chancellors will also have a call Tuesday on the settlement.

Figure skating event in Washington benefiting victims of the DC plane crash raises $1.2 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — Organizers of a figure skating event in Washington say they raised $1.2 million for victims of the D.C. plane crash and first responders. Monumental Sports & Entertainment said the Legacy on Ice tribute show Sunday drew a sellout crowd of over 15,000 and more money is expected over the next several weeks. NBC is set to air an encore performance on March 30. The show featured performances from Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn and Johnny Weir, as well as poignant tributes to the 67 people who died when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight and crashed into the Potomac River. That included 28 members of the figure skating community.

Eagles set to release Super Bowl champion cornerback Darius Slay, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Philadelphia Eagles are set to release cornerback Darius Slay. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because Slay will not be released until after June 1. The Eagles made the decision to cut the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback only three weeks after they won the Super Bowl. Slay spent the last five years with the Eagles.

AP spent the IndyCar opener with Andretti leadership, including Jill Gregory in her debut race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Associated Press was embedded with Andretti Global for the first IndyCar race of the season to watch the team operate under its new leadership. It was Dan Towriss’ first race as the controlling owner of Michael Andretti’s former team and Jill Gregory’s first as the only woman team president in IndyCar. The AP had exclusive access to both Towriss and Gregory for everything but the pre-race strategy meeting.

Rams coach Sean McVay didn’t think QB Matthew Stafford would leave during recent contract talks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay insists he never seriously thought his partnership with Matthew Stafford would come to an end this month after four seasons together with the Los Angeles Rams. The head coach still acknowledged he’s “been sleeping better the last couple of days” since the Rams and Stafford ended their widely publicized negotiations by agreeing to a restructured contract that gives a substantial raise to the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The Rams haven’t revealed the size of Stafford’s pay raise, but McVay said the quarterback didn’t add extra years to his contract.

Aaron Rodgers’ next destination and Myles Garrett’s future headlined the buzz from the NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Matthew Stafford chose to stay in Los Angeles. Deebo Samuel was sent to Washington. Many NFL players will be on the move when free agency begins next week and the foundation for a lot of transactions was built at the scouting combine. While 329 college prospects gathered in Indianapolis to showcase their skills, talk to teams and undergo medical evaluations, front office executives had plenty of conversations about players on their rosters and others they plan to pursue either through free agency or trade. There was a ton of buzz about several star players, including Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Myles Garrett.

High-altitude Kenyan town Iten adapts as Olympic champions and amateurs flock to rarefied air

ITEN, Kenya (AP) — The sleepy Kenyan town of Iten attracts a wide array of long-distance runners from Olympic champions to amateurs. All are here because Iten lies at about 8,000 feet above sea-level and has produced some of the best long-distance runners in the world. To cater to the ever-growing interest from both professional and amateur athletes, hotels, lodges and short-stay rental apartments continue to spring up around the town. Iten was declared a World Athletics Heritage Landmark in 2019 and proudly calls itself the “Home of Champions.”

In-form Atletico Madrid looks to end its Champions League slump against city rival Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — The Madrid derby takes center stage in the round of 16 of the Champions League, with Atletico Madrid in a commanding position to try to finally get the best of rival Real Madrid in the European competition. Madrid has been a thorn for Atletico in the Champions League over the years, beating the city rival in two finals and eliminating it from the competition the other two times they played in the knockout rounds. The other last-16 matchups include the local rivalry of German clubs Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, and powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool going against each other. Barcelona will take on Benfica, while Arsenal faces PSV Eindhoven and Aston Villa will meet Club Brugge. Feyenoord will face Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund will play against Lille.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.