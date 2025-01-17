AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:48 a.m. EST

‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker “Mr. Baseball” and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died. He was 90. In a statement released Thursday by the Brewers, Uecker’s family said he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023. Uecker, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, signed his first pro contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1956 and reached the majors in 1962. He lasted six seasons in the big leagues. He then spent over 50 years broadcasting the Brewers, becoming synonymous with baseball in Wisconsin and beyond.

Title IX memo throws wrench in plans for schools to pay NIL money directly to athletes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education says plans for colleges to pay athletes directly for their name, image and likeness deals would run afoul of Title IX. The guidance issued Thursday adds more confusion to the shifting landscape of college sports. The nine-page memo from the DOJ’s Office for Civil Rights says NIL money that goes to athletes should be treated the same as athletic financial aid — in other words, scholarships. If that position remains in place after President-elect Donald Trump takes office next week, it could upend plans that many schools are making for next school year.

Australian Open: Naomi Osaka stops playing because of an injury against Belinda Bencic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka has stopped playing because of an injury after dropping the opening set of her third-round match against Belinda Bencic. This was Osaka’s first run to the third round at a major tournament since 2022. She missed time in recent seasons because of mental-health breaks, then was off the tour while pregnant. Her daughter, Shai, was born in July 2023. Osaka began this season by making it to the final of a tournament at Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 5, but she stopped playing in the title match there because of an abdominal injury. On Friday, Osaka was visited by a trainer during a changeover late in the first set.

Stage is set for Ravens’ Lamar Jackson to face Bills’ Josh Allen in divisional playoff at Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The only thing Ravens coach John Harbaugh figures is missing in preparation for Baltimore’s divisional round playoff showdown in Buffalo is having the deep and resonant voice of late NFL Films broadcaster John Facenda serve as narrator. The matchup has the potential of being a classic pitting the NFL’s leading MVP candidates in quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. And both teams have scores to settle. The Ravens trampled the Bills in a 35-10 win in Week 4. Meantime, Buffalo won the only playoff meeting with a 17-3 decision over Baltimore in the 2020 divisional round.

Sabalenka is into the fourth round at the Australian Open, Naomi Osaka is out with injury

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It wasn’t often pretty, but two-time defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has extended a few impressive streaks while becoming one of the first players to advance to the fourth round of the year’s opening Grand Slam tournament. In a tougher-than-expected match, Sabalenka beat Clara Tauson 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a poor early serving display by both players to open the sixth day of play on Rod Laver Arena. Later Friday, an abdominal injury that caused Naomi Osaka to retire with a one-set lead over Clara Tauson less than two weeks ago struck again Friday, forcing the four-time major champion to cut a promising Australian Open short.

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40 as Thunder roll past Cavaliers 134-114 in matchup of NBA leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points and eight assists in three quarters, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers 134-114 in a matchup of teams with the best records in the NBA. The Western Conference-leading Thunder and the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers now have matching 34-6 records. Lu Dort scored a season-high 22 points and Jalen Williams added 19 for Oklahoma City, which won its fourth straight. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 20 points and Jarrett Allen added 13 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland’s top scorer for the season, was held to eight points.

Cowboys add familiar name to list in coaching search with Kellen Moore, AP source says

A person familiar with the team’s plans says the Dallas Cowboys have requested permission to interview Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in their search to replace Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys also are planning to interview two former NFL head coaches in Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier. Moore has a long history with the Cowboys, including four seasons as Dak Prescott’s play-caller. Three of those were after McCarthy was hired in 2020. The Cowboys and McCarthy parted ways this week after five seasons.

PGA Tour to move Genesis Invitational out of Riviera. New venue to be determined

The PGA Tour is moving the Genesis Invitational out of Riviera Country Club next month because of the deadly wildfires that have decimated part of Los Angeles. Riviera is in part of the evacuation zone although the 99-year-old course was not damaged. The tour expects to announce a new location in the coming days. It is relocating after consulting with the title sponsor, the club and the Tiger Woods foundation that hosts the tournament. It will be the first time since 1998 that the PGA Tour’s tournament in Los Angeles is not played at Riviera.

J.T. Poston goes 10 under for a 1-shot lead among the usual low scores at The American Express

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 10-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead over Justin Lower in the opening round of The American Express. Poston carded nine birdies and an eagle in the Palm Springs-area desert on the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Lower was one stroke ahead of an 8-under pack that included Jason Day, Joel Dahmen, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spahn and Matti Schmid. Blades Brown shot 72 in the 17-year-old’s first round as a professional. Defending champion Nick Dunlap shot 67.

Shohei Ohtani is donating $500,000 to help firefighters and others affected by the LA wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is donating $500,000 to help firefighters and others affected by the area’s deadly wildfires. Ohtani announced his intention on Instagram, with LA Strong in white lettering against a black background. He notes the Dodgers and other Los Angeles sports teams are working together to sell T-shirts and other items, with proceeds going to two organizations. The two-way player from Japan says he hopes everyone will consider donating or making a purchase.

