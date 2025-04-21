AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:47 p.m. EDT

‘The runners are coming’: Lokedi breaks Boston Marathon course record, John Korir takes men’s race

BOSTON (AP) — Sharon Lokedi broke the Boston Marathon course record, and fellow Kenyan John Korir joined his brother as a race champion on Monday as the city celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War. The runners followed in the hoofsteps of a Paul Revere reenactor who rode down Boylston Street and proclaimed “the runners are coming” as the race celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War. Lokedi finished in an unofficial 2 hours, 17 minutes, 22 seconds. Korir won in 2:04:45.

Sports world mourns soccer-loving Pope Francis with games in Italy and Argentina postponed

ROME (AP) — Top-flight soccer matches in Italy and Argentina have been postponed after the death of Pope Francis. The Buenos Aires club that the Argentine pontiff supported throughout his life is also mourning its most famous fan. The wider soccer and sports world also paid homage after Francis passed away at 88. All sports events scheduled for Monday in Italy were postponed including four Serie A games. Three top-flight games in Argentina were postponed to Tuesday. Francis’ passion for soccer became known almost immediately after he was elected pope in 2013 when the Argentine club San Lorenzo tweeted a photo of him holding up the team’s crest. San Lorenzo says in an Instagram tribute that Francis “was always one of us.”

Bucks upgrade Damian Lillard to questionable for Game 2 at Indiana

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard is listed as questionable for Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday. It’s another step forward for the seven-time All-NBA guard after missing the past month with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf. The Bucks had announced Thursday that Lillard was off blood-thinning medication and cleared for full basketball activity. The Bucks could use Lillard after they shot 9 of 37 from 3-point range in a 117-98 Game 1 loss at Indiana.

Long journey to the NFL draft is only the beginning for college prospects aiming to make the pros

The NFL draft is the culmination of a lifelong dream for many college players who’ve envisioned hearing their names called by Commissioner Roger Goodell since they were kids. They’ve put in a ton of work, made plenty of sacrifices and spent hundreds of hours practicing on the field, exercising in the weight room and studying film. They’ve dealt with injuries and battled adversity along the way. It’s been a long, arduous road just getting to this point and the journey is just beginning, especially for the players who aren’t picked in the first round and don’t get a guaranteed multiyear contract.

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is headed to the NBA as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall draft pick

Duke star Cooper Flagg is headed to the NBA as the favorite to be the No. 1 overall draft pick. The program announced Flagg’s move in a social media post Monday. That came after a lone college season that saw the 18-year-old become only the fourth freshman named as The Associated Press national player of the year while leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward from Newport, Maine, averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals to lead Duke in each category.

Colorado Avalanche activate captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve

DALLAS (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have activated captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve. The move paves the way for Landeskog to return from his nearly three-year absence as soon as Game 2 of Colorado’s first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Landeskog has not played in an NHL game since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to win the Stanley Cup. A chronic right knee injury that led to two surgeries kept him off the ice through multiple attempts to get back. He did a two-game conditioning stint with the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles earlier this month.

Former No. 1 picks Mize and Torkelson are giving the AL Central-leading Tigers a boost, finally

When the Detroit Tigers returned to the postseason last year for the first time in a decade, they did it without great production from Casey Mize and Spencer Torkelson. Those two were supposed to be cornerstones of their rebuild after being taken No. 1 overall in the 2018 and 2020 drafts. But Torkelson hit .219 last year, and Mize posted a 4.49 ERA. Now both of them are starting to show why they were picked at the top of the draft. The 27-year-old Mize is 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA this season. Torkelson is still just 25, and he already has seven home runs in 2025.

Hawks fire GM Fields, promote Saleh to that role, will search for president of basketball ops

Landry Fields was fired as general manager of the Atlanta Hawks after three seasons, with the team missing the playoffs in the last two of those. The Hawks promoted Onsi Saleh to the GM role, while also announcing that they have opened a search for a president of basketball operations. Atlanta went 40-42 this season, then missed the playoffs after going 0-2 in the play-in tournament. Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler says “every offseason we evaluate how we operate and ways we can improve our organization.” Fields led the decision-making a year ago when Atlanta had the No. 1 pick and selected Zaccharie Risacher.

Here they go again: Lightning vs. Panthers in Round 1, for Sunshine State hockey supremacy

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — It’s starting to feel like an annual tradition: Panthers vs. Lightning in the NHL playoffs, the battle of Florida, a matchup that has seemed to decide which team will eventually get to the Stanley Cup Final. And here they go again. Defending Stanley Cup champion Florida heads to Tampa Bay for Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night, the start of the fourth postseason meeting in five years between the Sunshine State rivals. Tampa Bay won the East title in 2020, 2021 and 2022; Florida is trying to match that run of success after winning the East in 2023 and 2024.

Patriots’ Day traffic? No thank you. Red Sox’ Walker Buehler spends night at hotel for early start

BOSTON (AP) — Walker Buehler wasn’t taking any chances with the early start. Instead of getting up and figuring out what roads may have been closed along the Boston Marathon route, he took his family to a nearby hotel to get ready for his Monday morning start. Wearing a white home jersey with red letters spelled out “Boston” across the front — a jersey inspired after the city rallied in the Red Sox’s first game following the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013 — Buehler threw his first pitch at 11:11 a.m. on a chilly morning at Fenway Park.

