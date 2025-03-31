AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:46 p.m. EDT

Tush push is the hottest topic at the NFL league meetings

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The “tush push” is the hottest topic at the NFL’s annual meetings this week. Team owners, coaches and general managers have gathered at a posh resort to discuss several potential rule changes, including the Green Bay Packers’ proposal to eliminate a play that’s become a short-yardage staple for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers cited player safety and pace of play as reasons for banning the tush push. NFL executive Troy Vincent said last month there have been zero injuries reported as a result of the play. Any rule change must be approved by 24 out of 32 team owners. Tampa Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles made it clear last month he wouldn’t support a ban.

Milwaukee pays tribute to Bob Uecker in Brewers’ first home game since his death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers were conducting a moment of silence before their home opener to honor Bob Uecker when one fan decided keeping quiet wasn’t the best way to pay tribute to the lovable loquacious broadcaster. The spectator instead shouted “We love you, Ueck.” Fans, players and executives simply couldn’t hold back their appreciation for the man who died Jan. 16 at the age of 90 after broadcasting Brewers games for the last 54 seasons and arguably becoming the most recognizable figure in franchise history.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is talking to Aaron Rodgers, but he’s comfortable starting Mason Rudolph

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mike Tomlin is staying in touch with Aaron Rodgers and is comfortable with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rudolph was 3-1 for the Steelers in 2023 with the loss coming in a wild-card game against Buffalo. Pittsburgh has a new offensive coordinator since Rudolph last played for the team. The offense had mixed results under Arthur Smith last season. Tomlin, who spoke to Pittsburgh reporters a day earlier, addressed a large group of media members surrounding his table during a 30-minute availability for all AFC coaches.

Torpedo-shaped bats draw attention after Yankees hit team-record 9 homers in rout of Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — New torpedo bats drew attention when the New York Yankees hit a team-record nine homers that traveled a combined 3,695 feet. Using a strikingly different model in which wood is moved lower down the barrel after the label and shapes the end a little like a bowling pin, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in New York’s 20-9 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. The bats are allowed under Major League Baseball’s rules.

Trump tariff tumult has ripples for sporting goods, puts costly hockey gear in price-hike crosshair

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The sports equipment industry is no exception to the headaches being caused throughout the U.S. commercial ecosystem by the promise of 25% tarrifs on Canadian imports by President Donald Trump. Many of the products manufactured for sports-loving Americans are made outside of the U.S. That includes costly hockey gear that finds itself in the price-hike crosshair considering how intertwined Canada and the U.S. are within that sport. Hockey equipment in North America is a $1.3 billion business and growing. Added cost from import tax will almost certainly trickle down to the consumer.

Flagg, Broome, Clayton are among the Final Four players to watch in a showdown between No. 1 seeds

Fittingly for an NCAA Tournament in which big schools from big conferences took record numbers of spots in the first week, then hogged them all for the second week, the Final Four will bring four teams seeded No. 1 to the sport’s biggest stage to play for the title. When Florida meets Auburn in an all-Southeastern Conference clash and Duke faces Houston in a meeting between the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences, it will mark only the second time since seeding began in 1979 that all four No. 1s have made it to the final weekend.

Stanford hires Frank Reich as interim football coach

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford has hired former NFL head coach Frank Reich as the interim football coach following the firing of Troy Taylor. Football program general manager Andrew Luck made the decision last week to fire Taylor after a report became public that Taylor had been investigated twice for allegedly mistreating staffers. Luck opted to hire his old coach on the Indianapolis Colts for the job for this season. Reich coached six years in the NFL for Indianapolis and Carolina. Stanford is trying to rebuild its struggling football program after four straight seasons with a 3-9 record, including the last two with Taylor in charge.

Titans coach Brian Callahan says franchise QBs are ‘priceless’ and team is debating options at No. 1

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are debating whether they want to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft or trade it for more assets. Titans coach Brian Callahan said Monday at the league’s annual meetings that the team is open to everything. Miami’s Cam Ward is widely considered the top quarterback prospect followed by Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, a two-way star who plays cornerback and wide receiver, are the other top prospects worthy of consideration with the first pick. Callahan sounded like it’s either a QB or trade down for the Titans.

Efficiency metrics touted Duke, Houston, Florida and Auburn all year. Now they’re in the Final Four

Duke, Houston, Florida and Auburn have posted elite efficiency numbers in making it a rare Final Four featuring only 1-seeds. Those four teams head to San Antonio this week. Duke, Houston and Auburn ranked in the top 5 of KenPom’s daily rankings all season. Throw in Florida, and the four teams have ranked atop those KenPom rankings since the first half of February. Additionally, all four teams have KenPom net-efficiency marks of +35 or better going into the week. By comparison, only six teams have done that in data going back to the 1996-97 season.

Denny Hamlin reveled in his zest for trash talk after ending a long winless drought at Martinsville

To a familiar mixture of cheers and boos, Denny Hamlin climbed onto his No. 11 Toyota’s doorsill and unfurled a blue flag emblazoned with “11 Against The World.” Waving it at the Martinsville Speedway crowd, Hamlin seemed to be celebrating his 55th Cup Series victory on Sunday while also taunting those who thought he was done winning on NASCAR’s premier circuit. The victory at Martinsville snapped two long droughts for the 44-year-old Hamlin. That’s a 31-race skid without a victory and a 10-year winless streak at the 0.526-mile oval where his six wins are more than any active Cup driver.

