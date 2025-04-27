AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:40 p.m. EDT

Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic fall to Day 3 of the NFL draft is still baffling

Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic fall to Day 3 of the NFL draft baffled fans, analysts and some general managers and coaches. Sanders was considered a top-five overall pick after finishing his career at Colorado but he wasn’t even among the first five quarterbacks selected. He slipped all the way to the fifth round without any obvious explanation, leaving everyone to speculate about his shortcomings and question whether Hall of Fame father Deion Sanders somehow scared teams away. Shedeur Sanders was never involved in any off-field incidents yet his criticized was assailed by various media outlets who cited unidentified sources in the weeks leading up the draft.

Party time at Anfield as Liverpool wins Premier League for record-equaling 20th top-flight title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has been crowned Premier League champion after a 5-1 win against Tottenham. The Merseyside club’s record-equaling 20th English league title matched the achievement of its great rival Manchester United. Liverpool fans partied inside and outside its famous Anfield Stadium as coach Arne Slot sealed a remarkable first year in charge of the club. Liverpool only needed a point to be crowned champion and a packed Anfield expected nothing less than to see the job get done on home turf.

Devin Williams loses his job as Yankees closer after just 10 games with New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Devin Williams lost his job as Yankees closer after stumbling repeatedly during his first 10 games with New York. Manager Aaron Boone made the announcement before a doubleheader against Toronto, two days after the two-time All-Star wasted a ninth-inning lead in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Acquired from Milwaukee in December, Williams has an 11.25 ERA. He was booed just 18 pitches into his Yankees career when he allowed the Brewers to load with the bases with no outs before preserving a 4-2 opening day win. Luke Weaver, who took over as closer last September when Clay Holmes faltered, will get most of the closing opportunities.

Duke freshman big man Khaman Maluach is headed to the NBA draft

Duke freshman big man Khaman Maluach is jumping to the NBA. The program announced Sunday in a social media post that the 7-foot-2, 250-pound Maluach would go the one-and-done route after helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four. Underclassmen had until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to meet the NBA deadline to declare themselves as eligible for the June draft. Maluach is an elite rim-runner who used his length to finish off lobs for easy scores or to block shots. He is the fourth Duke player to become an early draft entrant, including AP national player of the year Cooper Flagg.

Wrexham is one step from the Premier League. How will it make the biggest leap yet?

The next step is the biggest one yet for Wrexham. The Premier League is in sight for the Welsh soccer team transformed by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after successive promotions from non-league to playing in the second tier of English soccer next season. But making a further leap from the Championship to the top flight will be another challenge entirely. From next season Wrexham will face the likes of Leicester – a Premier League champion in 2016, Champions League quarterfinalist in 2017 and FA Cup winner in 2021 – and Southampton and Ipswich. Wrexham’s transfer business in the off-season will likely be key.

Salah poses for celebration selfie with Liverpool fans during title-winning Tottenham match

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah posed for a selfie with Liverpool fans as the Merseyside club headed toward securing the Premier League title. Salah had just fired Liverpool into a 4-1 lead against Tottenham at Anfield when he took a phone from a fan sitting in the stadium’s famous Kop stand. He then turned his back to crowd and smiled for the camera before handing it back with chants of “Mo Salah” ringing in the air. Liverpool only need a point to be confirmed English champion for a record-equaling 20th time.

Kenyan runner Sawe wins London Marathon after solo breakaway. Assefa takes women’s race

LONDON (AP) — Sabastian Sawe of Kenya won the London Marathon for his biggest career victory after making a solo breakaway with about 10 kilometers left. Sawe pulled away from a leading group of nine runners about 90 minutes into the race and finished in 2 hours, 2 minutes and 27 seconds. Sawe made his move when his rivals slowed down at a drinks station — opting not to take any water despite warm temperatures. Jacob Kiplimo, the half marathon world record holder who was making his full marathon debut, was the only runner able to give chase but could never get close to erasing the gap. The Ugandan finished about 70 seconds back in second place.

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog soaks in the moment after scoring 1st goal in nearly 3 years in Game 4

DENVER (AP) — Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog scored his first NHL goal in nearly three years in the second period of Game 4 against Dallas in a 4-0 win. The crowd erupted soon after Landeskog’s snap shot went into the net. He was quickly greeted by teammates along the boards and hugged by Nathan MacKinnon after he made his way over to the bench. It was Landeskog’s first score since June 20, 2022, against Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup Finals. He helped the Avalanche hoist the Cup six days later. Landeskog was sidelined for three regular seasons because of a chronically injured right knee. He made his return in Game 3.

Thunder get time to rest after sweeping Grizzlies to become first team to reach 2nd round

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — As the first team to move on to the second round of the NBA playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder get some time off. Rest for the best. Oklahoma City, which finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA at 68-14, closed out a four-game sweep of the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday with a 117-115 victory. The Thunder, who have won eight straight dating to the regular season, await the winner of the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets series that is tied 2-2.

Aaron Gordon’s historic dunk at buzzer lifts Nuggets over Clippers 101-99 and ties series 2-2

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Gordon slammed down Nikola Jokic’s miss as time expired to lift the Denver Nuggets over the Los Angeles Clippers 101-99 on Saturday to tie their playoff series 2-2. Video review confirmed the ball left Gordon’s hands above the rim just before the buzzer sounded after the Nuggets had blown a 22-point lead. Jokic had 36 points, 21 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun had 17 points apiece. Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points for the Clippers. Norman Powell added 22 and Ivica Zubac had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

