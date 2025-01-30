AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:34 p.m. EST

14 from figure skating community killed in plane crash, six of them from Boston club

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Two young figure skaters, two of their parents and two highly-regarded Russian figure skating coaches were among those killed after an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the frigid waters of the Potomac River. Doug Zeghibe, the chief executive at the Skating Club of Boston, said Thursday that skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane were among those killed, along with coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. U.S. Figure Skating previously confirmed that several skaters, coaches and family members were on the commercial flight after attending a development camp that followed the national championships, which wrapped up Sunday in Wichita, Kansas.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The two Russian figure skating coaches killed in the American Airlines crash were two-time Olympians and former world champions in the pairs event. They were also a married couple with a son who finished fourth last week at the U.S. national championships in Wichita, Kansas. Their son was not on the same flight. Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov won a world championship title together in pairs skating in 1994 and narrowly missed out on Olympic medals that year at the Lillehammer Games before moving to the U.S. and coaching generations of young skaters in New England. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the pair had been on board the plane.

The tight-knit figure skating community was rocked when an American Airlines flight carrying athletes, parents and coaches from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River. Sixty passengers and four crew members on the flight along with three soldiers aboard the Blackhawk helicopter are presumed dead. Among those killed were young skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, their mothers and coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, all of them representing the prestigious Skating Club of Boston.

Unusual betting patterns surrounding play of Terry Rozier in 2023 game with Charlotte investigated

MIAMI (AP) — Unusual betting patterns surrounding the play of then-Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier in a game nearly two years ago are now under investigation by federal prosecutors, part of the same probe that led to the lifetime ban of Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, the NBA confirmed Thursday. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation, noting that Rozier — who played for the Hornets on the date in question, and now plays for the Miami Heat — has not been charged with a crime, nor has he been accused of wrongdoing. The NBA said it looked into the matter at the time and did not find that any league rules were broken.

Caitlin Clark and Fever will play exhibition against Brazilian National Team at Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will be playing the Brazilian National Team this WNBA preseason at the University of Iowa. The Fever announced the addition to their preseason schedule Thursday. The game on May 4 will allow Clark to play as a pro at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where she starred in college on her way to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA last spring. Iowa is retiring Clark’s No. 22 on Sunday in honor of her finishing her college career as the all-time leading men’s or women’s scorer in NCAA Division I history.

Nashville bids for WNBA franchise with Candace Parker and Peyton Manning among investors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The chairman of the NHL’s Nashville Predators and his wife want to bring the WNBA to Music City and have teamed up with a star-filled investor group including Candace Parker, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and entertainers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The group led by Bill Haslam, who is a former Tennessee governor, submitted its bid to the WNBA on Thursday for a franchise that would start playing in 2028. The team also would be named the Tennessee Summitt in honor of late University of Tennessee coach women’s coach Pat Summitt. Haslam said they see how women’s professional sports is emerging worldwide with a “void” in Tennessee.

Wisconsin’s Fourqurean files injunction saying Division II years shouldn’t count against eligibility

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean has filed an injunction saying the two seasons he played at Division II program Grand Valley State shouldn’t count against his college eligibility. Fourqurean completed his senior season at Wisconsin last fall. He filed a brief in support of his case Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison, Wisconsin. He brought his case to court after the NCAA denied him a waiver that would have given him an additional year of eligibility.

Florida coach Todd Golden ‘happy to put it behind us’ after school clears him in Title IX case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Todd Golden is ready to move on, with any potential legal response to come after the season. That might not happen until April for the fifth-ranked Gators. In the meantime, Florida is embarking on a daunting, two-week stretch that includes three road games against top-15 teams. It begins at No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday — and with Golden seemingly absolved from sexual misconduct accusations he acknowledged were challenging. The university cleared Golden following a four-month investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking. The school said no evidence was found and ended its investigation. Golden says he’s “happy to put it behind us.”

NASCAR champion Joey Logano tunes out critics and insists playoff format is ‘very entertaining’

NASCAR driver Joey Logano has found a way to tune out months of criticism surrounding his third championship. He says “I can’t hear it because my trophies, they kind of, like, echo around me.” Logano’s title in November sparked debate about whether NASCAR’s current playoff format is the best way to determine the series champion. Logano got two huge breaks in 2024. But NASCAR says no tweaks will be made to the championship format this year. Instead, officials plan to study it for another year. Logano, not surprisingly since he’s won two of the last three Cup Series titles, welcomed the decision.

Super Bowl 2025: Time, channel, halftime show, how to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles livestream

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the ubiquitous Taylor Swift will be among the familiar faces for this year’s Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs go for an unprecedented three-peat against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Mahomes and the Chiefs are back in the NFL title game after beating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in a thrilling AFC championship game on Sunday. They’ll face Philadelphia and star running back Saquon Barkley, who ran for three touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game. This year’s Super Bowl is a rematch of two years ago, when the Chiefs edged the Eagles 38-35 in Glendale, Arizona.

