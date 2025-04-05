AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:34 p.m. EDT

Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky are tied at 894 goals. Ovechkin can break the record Sunday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has matched Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record by getting to 894. He gets a chance to break it Sunday at the New York Islanders. Ovechkin took in the moment of scoring twice at home in a Washington Capitals win and seemed to soak in the chance to celebrate tying one of hockey’s most hallowed records. But then in an instant, when asked about when he might want to break it, Ovechkin went back to his standard response from the past several weeks and months chasing down the mark. Gretzky smiled at the fact he still gets a share of it for a little while longer.

Wayne Gretzky has been helping Alex Ovechkin long before this record goal chase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Gretzky made his first in-person appearance during Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of the NHL career goals record in time to watch him tie it with No. 894. But Gretzky has been advising and helping Ovechkin from afar for much longer. Gretzky provided help when Ovechkin stalled out short of 800 goals, and he tried to keep him loose with the record approaching. Now, the “Great One” will follow the chase to New York on Sunday as Ovechkin takes his first opportunity at getting No. 895 and the record all to himself.

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Sue Bird highlight Basketball Hall of Fame class

Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are going into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, not once but twice. Anthony and Howard were announced Saturday as members of the Class of 2025, as was the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team that they played on — dubbed the “Redeem Team,” the one that captured gold at the Beijing Games and started a still-going run of five consecutive Olympic titles. Also selected: WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.

Carla Bernat Escuder leans on her Spanish roots to win Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Carla Bernat Escuder has won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur by coming from two shots behind with a 68 at the home of the Masters. She knows the tournament usually starts on the back nine and that’s what stands out. The Spaniard hit a brilliant flop shot on No. 10 to save par and was on her way. Defending champion Lottie Woad made a double bogey on the same hole and never caught up. The charge came from Asterisk Talley. She got within one shot of the lead but couldn’t give herself a good look at birdie on the 18th.

The Final Four again has multiple 5th-year starters. This time, it’s a farewell to an uncommon era

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The final Final Four marks an end to the era of players sticking around college longer with an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That fifth year largely cycled out of the sport this season. But the Final Four has all four of its teams featuring at least one fifth-year player as a starter. Former Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin is with Florida at the Final Four. He says he’s appreciative of this extra year after playing his first college season during the pandemic.

Hamlin looks to back up Martinsville win with one at Darlington Raceway, where he’s won four times

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is coming off a victory and heading to one of his most successful tracks in Darlington Raceway. That does not mean he’s coming in overconfident. Hamlin said he’s continually self-scouting, no matter how successful he’s been because he wants to ensure he’s doing all he can to make the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team perform at its best. Count on the 44-year-old Hamlin to bring that renewed confidence to Darlington, where he leads all current drivers with four victories.

PSG wins record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title with six games to spare

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has beaten Angers 1-0 and won a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title without losing a game and with six matches to spare. PSG needed only a draw on Saturday but forward Désiré Doué got the only goal at a festive Parc des Princes. It was PSG’s 11th French championship since Qatari backers QSI took over the club in 2011. The other two were in 1986 and ’94. PSG can also secure a second straight domestic double under Spanish coach Luis Enrique by beating Reims in the French Cup final next month.

Those mismatched 3-point arcs from March Madness last year? The Sports Bra made that court its bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The nation’s first women’s sports bar is flipping the script on one of the blunders from last year’s NCAA Tournament. The Sports Bra acquired the court with the mismatched 3-point lines that caused a stir during the women’s tournament games played in Portland, Oregon, in 2024, and installed it as a new bar top. The way Sports Bra founder Jenny Nguyen sees it, the court brought more attention to the women’s tournament and that attention highlighted how the women’s side can no longer be an afterthought. She says that’s ultimately a good thing.

MASTERS ’25: Augusta’s 3rd hole so cleverly designed it doesn’t get tweaked

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — By the yardage alone, the third hole at Augusta National would seem to be a reachable par 4. It’s only 350 yards. It was like that 91 years ago when the Masters began. But it has continued to confound players even with advancements in technology. Maybe that’s why Alister MacKenzie thinks it was his best design at Augusta National. Players now hit driver the majority of the time. That doesn’t make it any easier with a green that sits on a plateau and slopes severely to the left. Scottie Scheffler has managed to birdie it in his two Masters wins.

At Final Four, Houston slowing Duke’s Cooper Flagg could come down to a stopper named Joseph Tugler

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Pretty much every basketball fan has heard of Duke’s Cooper Flagg. Nowhere near as many have heard of Houston’s Joseph Tugler. If the Cougars are going to spring an upset over the Blue Devils in the all-1-seed Final Four on Saturday, it will almost surely be because one of the country’s best defenders, Tugler, figured a way to hold down the country’s best overall player, Flagg. Duke is a 5 1/2-point favorite over Houston, which boasts the nation’s best defense. The winner will play either Florida or Auburn for the national title on Monday.

