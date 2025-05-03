AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:34 a.m. EDT

Gregg Popovich, the NBA’s all-time wins leader, retires after 29 seasons as San Antonio Spurs coach

Gregg Popovich has stepped down as coach of the San Antonio Spurs, ending a three-decade run that saw him lead the team to five NBA championships, become the league’s all-time wins leader and earn induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. He will remain as team president. Popovich says “while my love and passion for the game remain, I’ve decided it’s time to step away as head coach.” Mitch Johnson, a Spurs assistant who filled in for Popovich for the season’s final 77 games, becomes the team’s head coach. Popovich suffered a stroke at the team’s arena in November and did not return to the bench.

Fred VanVleet and the Rockets force a deciding Game 7 by beating the Warriors 115-107 in Game 6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 29 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, Alperen Sengun contributed 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets kept their season alive by beating the Golden State Warriors 115-107 and forcing a deciding Game 7 in their first-round series. Golden State went cold when it mattered most: The Warriors missed 13 straight shots between Draymond Green’s basket with 10:12 left and a 3-pointer by Stephen Curry at the 3:35 mark. Now, everybody will get back on an airplane and head to Houston for Game 7 on Sunday for a chance to meet well-rested Minnesota in the Western Conference semifinals.

Appreciation: Gregg Popovich had a view of the world, and it changed both the Spurs and the NBA

Gregg Popovich understood the world. That goes back long before the basketball world knew who he was. It probably can be traced to at least Popovich’s time at the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he majored in Soviet studies and was on his way to becoming a spy. He became an icon instead. Popovich’s time as coach of the San Antonio Spurs ended Friday, six months after a stroke essentially ended his tenure without him knowing. He stepped down, Mitch Johnson was promoted from acting coach to head coach, and just like that, the Spurs started a new chapter.

After a fan’s terrifying fall in Pittsburgh, a look at safety measures across MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — When a fan flipped over the railing and fell off the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park on Wednesday night, it elicited memories of fans who have died from similar falls at other major league stadiums. Kavan Markwood was in critical condition as of Thursday after falling onto the warning track in right field just as Pirates star Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-3. Railing heights at ballparks are team decisions based on local laws and codes. The railing that runs along the Clemente Wall is three feet (36 inches) in height, which exceeds the building code requirements of 26 inches, according to Pirates vice president of communications Brian Warecki.

Blues score 3 goals in 2:13 of the second period to beat Jets 5-2 and force a Game 7

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cam Fowler, Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored in a 2:13 span of the second period and the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 to force a Game 7 in the first-round series. Philip Broberg had a goal and an assist, Alexey Toropchenko also scored and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for St. Louis who will return to Winnipeg for the deciding game Sunday night. Cole Perfetti and Nino Niderreiter scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves before being pulled after the second period for Eric Comrie who made four saves. Hellebuyck is 0-7 while allowed at least four goals in each of his last seven road playoff starts.

Times Square boxing event ends in a stunner as Rolando Romero beats Ryan Garcia. Haney, Lopez win

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Garcia arrived in Times Square in a Batmobile, hoping to look like a superhero in his return to boxing. Minutes later, he was hurt and on the canvas, looking up at the billboards and bright lights on the marquees surrounding the ring after being knocked down by Rolando Romero’s crushing left hand in the second round. Romero went on to beat Garcia by unanimous decision, a surprising finish to a night of boxing like none other. Earlier, Devin Haney beat Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision in a matchup of former 140-pound champions, after Teofimo Lopez defended his junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Barboza Jr.

Scottie Scheffler leads at 18 under through 36 holes after long weather delay at the Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has padded his lead at 18 under through 36 holes after a long weather delay at his hometown PGA Tour event, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The top-ranked player finished an 8-under 63 after a six-hour delay that came halfway through his second round. Sam Stevens also finished his round and was 12 under. About half of the 150-plus players in the field will have to finish the second round Saturday. Scheffler set the 36-hole scoring record for the Nelson at 124.

The 151st Kentucky Derby could be a mudder’s delight with rain in the forecast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rain is in the forecast for the 151st Kentucky Derby and could turn the Churchill Downs dirt strip into something resembling peanut butter. A field of 19 3-year-olds is set to run 1 1/4 miles on Saturday. Thirteen of the contenders, including early 3-1 favorite Journalism, have never raced on a wet track. Six longshots have experience on a wet track, including four with victories. Coal Battle is 2 for 2, while Japanese horse Luxor Cafe is 3 for 4. Trainer Bob Baffert takes aim at a record-setting seventh victory with Citizen Bull after his other entry, Rodriguez, was scratched with a bruised foot. Grande was also scratched.

No team orders: McLaren plans to ‘let ’em race’ as Piastri and Norris battle for F1 championship

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Just five races into the Formula 1 season and there’s already a compelling championship battle with inner organization implications. Oscar Piastri has aggressively shown he won’t sit behind teammate Lando Norris. The Aussie has won three of the first five races this season to take hold of the lead in the driver standings. Norris sits 10 points back from Piastri with one victory on the season. And as F1 shifts to the United States for the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, McLaren boss Zak Brown insisted there will be no internal issues with this championship fight and, for now, he’ll let it play out naturally.

Jeff Sperbeck, former agent for John Elway, dies after golf cart injury. Here’s what we know

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — California authorities say the death of Jeff Sperbeck in a golf cart accident appears to be a horrific accident. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco spoke to the Denver Post on Friday about the death of John Elway’s business partner and former agent. The sheriff’s department is investigating the incident. A witness says Elway was at the scene of the crash. The 62-year-old Sperbeck died on Wednesday after his injury at the Madison Club near Palm Springs. Sperbeck was Elway’s longtime agent during Elway’s time on the Denver Broncos, his business partner and his close friend.

