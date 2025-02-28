AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:31 a.m. EST

Stephen Curry does it all in a 56-point masterpiece, from a halfcourt heave to a jersey toss to mom

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 56 points and made 12 3-pointers in Golden State’s 121-115 victory over Orlando. When he has it going like that, his coach just knows some shots are going in. That included one from beyond halfcourt that ended the first half. Curry went on to extend his NBA record by making at least 10 3-pointers for the 26th time and had his 14th 50-point game. Afterward, he tossed his jersey to his mom who was sitting in the stands.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire. The 35-year-old Kelce had been mulling whether to return for a 13th season. But the four-time All-Pro made his feelings clear in a text to Pat McAfee that the host read during “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. The four-time All-Pro wrote he’s “coming back for sure.” The Chiefs’ quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls ended with a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. Kelce professed his love for football several times leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say they’re reinstating Jon Gruden into their ring of honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say they’re reinstating former coach Jon Gruden into their ring of honor. The move comes less than four years after they removed him from the ring over his use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails to an NFL executive while he was a television analyst. Gruden resigned from his job as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders when reports of his comments surfaced early in the 2021 season.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards likely to be suspended after picking up 16th technical foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will likely be suspended for one game after being ejected and picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Edwards also could draw a fine after throwing the ball into the stands after being ejected. NBA rules state a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two additional technicals, the suspension will increase by one game.

In dominant triple-double performance, Pelicans’ Zion Williamson provides reminder of his talent

PHOENIX (AP) — The injuries have taken on toll on Zion Williamson during his six-year NBA career. So have the losses. But on nights like Thursday, there are tantalizing reminders of how good the 2019 No. 1 overall pick could become. Williamson finished 27 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his first career triple-double in the New Orleans Pelicans 124-116 win over the Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans have won three straight games, matching their longest streak of the season. Williamson’s big night was an encouraging moment in a tough season. Even after their three-game winning streak, the Pelicans have a 16-43 record and are far out of the playoff hunt.

Popovich says he will not return to the Spurs this season, has hope of coaching in the future

Gregg Popovich will not coach this season. He is not ruling out a comeback in the future. Popovich met with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, releasing a statement afterward to make his decision on this season — and hope for next season — public. The 76-year-old Popovich, the NBA’s all-time coaching wins leader, had a stroke at the team’s arena in San Antonio on Nov. 2 and has been away from the team since. Popovich says “I will continue to focus on my health with the hope that I can return to coaching in the future.”

Jake Knapp shoots a 59 at the Cognizant Classic, 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jake Knapp has joined the PGA Tour’s sub-60 club. Knapp — the 99th-ranked player in the world — shot a bogey-free 59 in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National on Thursday. It’s the 15th time that someone has broken 60 in a PGA Tour event. Knapp finished one shot off the tour scoring record of 58, done by Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. Knapp became the 14th player to shoot a sub-60 round. Furyk is the only one to do it twice.

Heisman Trophy winner and 2-way star Travis Hunter says he won’t work out at the NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-way star Travis Hunter says he won’t work out at the NFL scouting combine this week. The Heisman Trophy winner might play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL next season after doing the same at Colorado. Hunter said during his media availability in Indianapolis that it will be up to the team that drafts him to decide his primary position but that he hoped he would be allowed to line up on both sides of the ball. Hunter says “I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I feel like I can keep doing it.”

Gene Hackman’s role in ‘Hoosiers’ led to an unforgettable, beloved film for fans far beyond Indiana

There’s one reason Hackman’s dazzling acting career stands out for sports fans: His unforgettable role as Norman Dale, coach of the feel-good, state champion Hickory Huskers from a tiny Indiana town. News of Hackman’s death hit hard in the basketball-mad state. The movie was ranked as the No. 1 sports film of all-time by The Associated Press in 2020 and was released in 1986. Hackman starred as Dale, a man who was given a second chance at coaching after his first one ended after striking one of his players years earlier.

‘Toughest game on earth’ — Australia’s National Rugby League returns to Las Vegas

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Rugby league is using an NFL playbook to give Americans another taste of the game this weekend. Australia’s National Rugby League is taking its show to Las Vegas — for a second consecutive year — hoping it’ll leave a legacy for the game. Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’Landys has invited President Donald Trump to come and see for himself. He says he wants to introduce Trump to “the toughest game on earth.” Not to be confused with rugby union — which is played by teams of 15 — rugby league is a 13-a-side game that features bruising tackles, fast-pace attack and no helmets or pads for protection. An NRL doubleheader is on Saturday’s four-game program.

