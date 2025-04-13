AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:29 a.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy has masterful start at Augusta and closes in on career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is one round away from the green jacket and career Grand Slam. He got off to the greatest start in Masters history with six straight 3s on this card. He had another eagle late in the round for a 66. That gives him a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau going into the final round. DeChambeau made a 50-foot birdie on the last hole for a 69. They last met at the U.S. Open last year at Pinehurst No. 2 when DeChambeau beat McIlroy by one. McIlroy is trying to become the sixth player with the career Grand Slam.

Bryson DeChambeau is trying to chase down Rory McIlroy again in a major. He has 18 holes to do it

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has 18 holes to chase down Rory McIlroy at the Masters. He shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday, leaving him three shots back of McIlroy and playing in the same group with him Sunday. One year ago, DeChambeau trailed McIlroy by one with four holes left in the U.S. Open, but held things together when the Northern Irishman faltered, and was able to raise his second trophy in his nation’s championship. McIlroy shot 6-under 66 on Saturday and is 12 under for the tournament, and only those same 18 holes are separating him from winning the green jacket and completing the career grand slam.

Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg make Saturday moves at the Masters. Justin Rose drops back

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Patrick Reed and Ludvig Aberg made late Saturday moves at the Masters, while Justin Rose went in the opposite direction. Reed and Aberg each shot 3-under 69 and trailed Rory McIlroy by six shots with 18 holes to play. The 34-year-old Reed won the Masters in 2018. He now plays on LIV Golf and has plummeted in the world ranking as a result, but he says his ball-striking may be better than ever. He just needs his putter to heat up. Aberg was runner-up last year in his Masters debut. Rose shot 74, continuing a dispiriting pattern of falling out of the lead at Augusta National.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler fails to make a move, trails by 7 shots in Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The door was open all day for Scottie Scheffler. The defending Masters champion failed to take advantage time and time again, leaving him seven shots behind leader Rory McIlroy entering Sunday’s final round leaving his bid to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three green jackets in four years in serious jeopardy. Scheffler wasn’t particularly sharp all day and failed to give himself many birdie opportunities. In fact, he spent the vast majority of the day scrambling to save par and the reality is his even-par 72 could have been much worse. He is at 5-under 211 for the tournament.

Fan reaches into Mike Trout’s glove to snatch a catch from Angels outfielder

HOUSTON (AP) — A fan snatched the ball out of Mike Trout’s glove after the Los Angeles Angels star reached into the right field stands to make what appeared to be a great catch. Trout raced into the right-field corner on the fly ball hit by Yainer Diaz in the second inning, leaped and extended his left arm into the stands to make the grab. But a fan wearing a Houston Astros jersey immediately grabbed the ball as Trout immediately gestured to umpires that the fan had taken it out of his glove. First base umpire Alan Porter ruled it a foul ball and not a catch. It was not reviewed by replay.

Western Michigan wins its 1st Frozen Four hockey title, beating Boston University 6-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Owen Michaels scored two third-period goals to seal Western Michigan’s first Frozen Four championship in a 6-2 victory over Boston University on Saturday night. Iiro Hakkarainen and Wyatt Schingoethe had a goal and assist each, with Ty Henricks and Cole Crusberg-Roseen also scoring to cap the Broncos’ first Frozen Four appearance in the program’s 52-year history. Hampton Slukynsky stopped 24 shots and top-seeded Western Michigan (34-7-1) closed its winningest season with 10 straight victories. The Broncos reached the final with Michaels scoring his second goal 26 seconds into double-overtime in 3-2 victory over defending champion Denver in the semifinals Thursday night.

Game 82: The end of the line for some in the NBA, decision day for others

Game 82 for every team in the NBA has arrived. For 10 clubs, it’s the end of the season. For 13 others, it’s one last game before the postseason. And for seven teams in the Western Conference, Game 82 might feel like Game 7. The NBA regular season ends on Sunday, with seven postseason-bound West teams entering the final day wondering where they’ll land in the standings. And it all could be decided around the same time; each of the games that will affect those unclaimed West spots start a little after 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Denny Hamlin goes for 3 consecutive wins amid history at Bristol

At a track where he has enjoyed more success than any active NASCAR driver, history awaits Denny Hamlin at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will make his 400th consecutive start in the Cup Series and the 36th of his career at the 0.533-mile oval in Bristol, Tennessee. Hamlin has a circuit-leading four victories at the short track. After consecutive victories at Martinsville and Darlington, Hamlin could become the winningest driver in Joe Gibbs Racing history and join teammate Christopher Bell by notching the second three-race winning streak this season.

Trump receives a standing ovation as he enters a UFC event in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — President Donald Trump received a standing ovation and cheers as he entered a UFC event in Miami. Supporters waved Trump campaign hats Saturday night as he took his seat at the Kaseya Center for the featherweight championship bout. Trump is a longtime UFC fan and sports enthusiast. He brought several members of his administration to the event, including health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard. He entered the arena with UFC President Dana White.

Cubs have big night in 16-0 rout of Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Chicago Cubs had a big night against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. One night after being shut out, the Cubs broke out for 14 runs and 15 hits in the final three innings of a 16-0 victory to hand the Dodgers their first home loss of the season and their worst home shutout loss in franchise history. The Cubs finished 21 hits, including nine for extra bases.

