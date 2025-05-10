AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:28 p.m. EDT

Saints QB Derek Carr is retiring because of ‘significant degenerative changes’ to his right shoulder

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints say veteran quarterback Derek Carr has decided to retire because of a labral tear in his right shoulder and “significant degenerative changes” to his rotator cuff. The 34-year-old Carr has played for 11 pro seasons since being selected out of Fresno State by the then-Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. Carr was acquired by the Saints as a free agent in 2023 but had mixed results in New Orleans, going 14-13 as a starter while also struggling through oblique, hand and head injuries that caused him to miss seven games last season. His retirement comes two weeks after the Saints selected Louisville QB Tyler Shough in the second round of the draft.

Sinner wins in return from doping ban before home crowd at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has made a solid return from his three-month doping ban by beating 99th-ranked Mariano Navone 6-3, 6-4 before an adoring home crowd at the Italian Open. It was Sinner’s first match since he won his third Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. There weren’t too many signs of rust and it didn’t take long for Sinner to start crushing his groundstrokes on or near the lines. When the Italian broke for 3-1 in the first set the crowd inside Campo Centrale sang “Ole, ole, ole, Sin-ner, Sin-ner.” Three-time Rome champion Iga Swiatek lost to Danielle Collins 6-1, 7-5.

Haaland returns yet Man City stumbles to leave Champions League hopes in doubt

Manchester City’s Champions League qualification ambitions have been thrown back into doubt after a surprising 0-0 draw at already-relegated Southampton, the Premier League’s last-placed team. It could prove to be two crucial dropped points for third-placed City in a six-team race for the four remaining spots to get into the Champions League, along with champion Liverpool. Even Erling Haaland’s return after a six-week absence because of injury couldn’t inspire City. City has two more points than Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa. Villa beat Bournemouth 1-0 thanks to Ollie Watkins’ goal that took him to a club-record 75 in the Premier League.

Celtics stick with Horford over Porzingis as starting center in Game 3 vs. Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Celtics are sticking with Al Horford as their starting center for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, even though Kristaps Porzingis is available to play. Porzingis has been fighting an illness and was limited in the Celtics’ two losses to the New York Knicks in Boston. He didn’t play after the second half of Game 1, then went just 14 minutes off the bench in Game 2. Porzingis missed eight games in the second half of the season with an illness that began as an upper respiratory infection that worsened. It’s unclear if his struggles in this series are related.

Stuart Skinner replaces injured Calvin Pickard as Oilers’ starter for Game 3 vs. Golden Knights

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have switched goaltenders for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, with Stuart Skinner replacing Calvin Pickard on Saturday night. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch says Pickard is considered day to day. Pickard took over as Edmonton’s starter during a first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings. He was stellar in Edmonton’s 5-4 overtime win in Game 2 with 28 saves, but he appeared uncomfortable in the third period and was seen shaking out his left leg.

Jets tryout Giovanni Williams looks to join brothers Quinnen and Quincy to make some NFL history

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Giovanni Williams watched his older brothers chase their NFL dreams and become playmaking teammates with the New York Jets. Now, he’s getting a chance to join them and perhaps make some history in the process. Williams is the younger brother of defensive tackle Quinnen and linebacker Quincy and is in rookie minicamp with the Jets as a tryout after going undrafted out of Miles College, a Division II historically Black college in Alabama. If the younger Williams can make the team, it’s believed the Jets would be the first in NFL history to have three brothers on the same active roster.

Oh Ohtani! Dodgers star hits 3-run homer in late rally in 14-11 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Dodgers and Diamondbacks played one of the wildest games of the season in the desert, combining for 25 runs, 26 hits, two blown leads of at least three runs and six homers. It all came down to Shohei Ohtani. One of two players to win MVP in both leagues, Ohtani came to the plate in the ninth after the Dodgers rallied with three runs to tie it at 11. Ryan Thompson entered the game to face Ohtani with runners on first and second. Thompson got ahead of Ohtani 1-2, but left a breaking ball on the inside corner. Ohtani turned on it quickly and sent it into the seats in right for his 12th homer of the season.

The Invincibles: Chelsea completes historic unbeaten campaign in Women’s Super League

Chelsea became the first team to complete an undefeated 22-game campaign in the Women’s Super League after beating Liverpool 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Aggie Beever-Jones in the final round. Already crowned champion, Chelsea finished with 60 points — 12 more than second-place Arsenal — after 19 wins and three draws. The league was expanded to 12 teams, with 22 games in the season, in 2019-20.

Murray and Porter lead the Nuggets to a 113-104 bounce-back win over the Thunder

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Michael Porter Jr. bounced back with 21 clutch points, leading the Denver Nuggets past the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder 113-104 in overtime Friday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. Nikola Jokic added 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon had 22 points for the Nuggets. They led by no more than two points in regulation but went on an 11-2 run in the extra period. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a tough night for Thunder, missing 15 of 22 shots, going 1 for 6 from deep and finishing with 18 points. Jalen Williams led OKC with 32 points. Game 4 is Sunday at Ball Arena.

Donovan Mitchell scores 43 and Cavaliers beat the Pacers 126-104 to cut series deficit to 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 43 points and nine rebounds, and the finally full-strength Cleveland Cavaliers beat Indiana 126-104 on Friday night to cut the Pacers’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The road team has won all three games in the series, and the Pacers will have another chance to break that trend Sunday in Game 4. With NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, All-Star guard Darius Garland and key backup De’Andre Hunter all suited up, Mitchell got the support he needed. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 23 points.

