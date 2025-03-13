AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:26 p.m. EDT

Duke’s Cooper Flagg sprained his ankle and is a ‘longshot’ to play in ACC semifinals, coach says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer says it’s a “real longshot” that freshman star Cooper Flagg will be able to play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals because of an ankle sprain. The 6-foot-9 Flagg rolled his left ankle in the first half of the top-ranked Blue Devils’ quarterfinal win against Georgia Tech on Thursday. He hobbled off the court before heading to the locker room. He returned to the bench for the second half but didn’t play again. Duke plays in the semifinals on Friday night.

Ohtani’s Tokyo airport arrival hidden from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Japanese star

TOKYO (AP) — Hundreds of fans at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport lined up 10 deep and hoping to catch a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani as he arrived. But they saw nothing of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar. What they saw was a 40-meter-long temporary white wall to shield the players in case they came through the arrival area. The Chicago Cubs exited the same way when they arrived late Wednesday night. The Dodgers were seen on the tarmac disembarking from their charter from Phoenix and Ohtani was one of the first off. But the players didn’t make it to the arrival area, apparently taking an escape route.

UEFA wants to review double touch rule that was costly for Atletico in Champions League shootout

MADRID (AP) — UEFA says it will look into the possibility of reviewing the double touch rule that helped lead to Atletico Madrid’s loss in a penalty shootout against Real Madrid in the Champions League. UEFA says it will enter discussions with FIFA and the International Football Association Board “to determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional.” The International Football Association Board is soccer’s rules-making panel. UEFA’s statement comes a day after Atletico lost 4-2 in the shootout against city rival Real Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The growth of women’s sports is spurring a building boom

While it might not be the flashiest way to chart success, a building boom is showing that more investment is flowing into women’s sports. There’s already a dedicated soccer stadium in the National Women’s Soccer League and another one is planned. The WNBA has seen a jump in new practice facilities. These new facilities, often designed specifically for women’s needs, help teams attract and retain talent, while also allowing for new revenue streams, like additional sponsorship opportunities.

Three more Norwegian ski jumpers suspended in cheating scandal

Three more ski jumpers have been suspended in a cheating scandal. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation says Robin Pederson, Kristoffer Sundal and Robert Johansson have been provisionally suspended due to suspicion of manipulation of equipment. They follow the suspensions on Wednesday of Olympic gold medalists, Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang. FIS says it has been asked to seize all jump suits used by Norway at the world championships in Trondheim last week and found no irregularities in those used by women’s or combined men’s and women’s teams. But it says findings “raised additional suspicions of manipulation” and led to the suspensions of Pederson, Sundal and Johansson. They are suspended from all events organized by FIS or national ski associations.

Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday withdrew from a $1.3 billion ballpark project, citing hurricanes and delays that likely will drive up the proposal’s cost. The team issued a statement by principal owner Stuart Sternberg saying that “a series of events” in October, which included severe damage to the existing Tropicana Field, led to what he called “this difficult decision.” the Rays are set to play this season’s home games across Tampa Bay at the New York Yankees’ spring training home, 11,000-seat Steinbrenner Field. Meanwhile, repairs are envisioned to the Trop, including replacing its roof shredded by Hurricane Milton, that would have it ready for the 2026 season.

RJ Luis Jr. scores 20 as No. 6 St. John’s blows out Butler 78-57 to reach Big East semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. scored 20 points and No. 6 St. John’s romped to a 78-57 blowout of Butler in their Big East Tournament quarterfinal. One game after posting the program’s first triple-double this century, Kadary Richmond finished with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Red Storm. Aaron Scott also scored 15 for St. John’s, which has won seven straight games — and 17 of 18 since the new year. Coming off the school’s first outright Big East regular-season title in 40 years, the top-seeded Johnnies will next play either No. 4 seed Xavier or fifth-seeded Marquette. Patrick McCaffery had 16 points to lead No. 9 seed Butler.

Commanders, Bears, Patriots among the biggest winners in NFL free agency so far

The NFL’s new year officially kicked off Wednesday, two days after teams began spending big money in free agency. The Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots are among the biggest winners. The Commanders made two major moves through trades, acquiring star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to surround Jayden Daniels with even more talent on a team that reached the NFC championship game.

Mason Rudolph is reuniting with Pittsburgh Steelers on a 2-year deal, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph is back to where he once belonged. The veteran quarterback has reached an agreement to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been made public. The signing gives the Steelers at least one experienced quarterback on the roster after Pittsburgh declined to bring back Justin Fields, who signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets. Russell Wilson, who started Pittsburgh’s last 12 games in 2024, is meeting with other teams this week.

No. 1 Duke beats Georgia Tech 78-70 after losing Flagg, Brown to injuries in ACC quarterfinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kon Knueppel scored 28 points as No. 1 Duke overcame injuries to star Cooper Flagg and Maliq Brown to beat Georgia Tech 78-70 and advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals. Isaiah Evans scored 14 points on four 3-pointers and Khaman Maluach added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Blue Devils, who have won nine straight. Flagg appeared to land awkwardly on Baye Ndongo’s foot as he came down with a rebound late in the first half. He retreated to the bench and punched a seat in frustration. He then left, but returned to the bench in the second half without a boot on his foot.

