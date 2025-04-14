AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:23 p.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy showed he can handle the tough times. It made him a Masters champion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy finally has a Masters green jacket after a roller-coaster day at Augusta National. In so many ways, that final round resembled his last 11 years trying to get the one major he didn’t have. He looks brilliant at times. And then he makes a mess. That’s how it was going for McIlroy on one of the wildest final rounds at the Masters. What makes him most proud is the way he kept bouncing back. Just like he kept coming back for more after each major disappointment. McIlroy is one of only six players with the career Grand Slam.

Play-in time: Magic-Hawks, Warriors-Grizzlies on Tuesday, Bulls-Heat and Kings-Mavs on Wednesday

The fifth full season of the NBA’s play-in tournament starts Tuesday. No. 7 Orlando hosts No. 8 Atlanta in the Eastern Conference, and No. 7 Golden State hosts No. 8 Memphis in the Western Conference. The winners of those games make the playoffs. The Magic-Hawks winner earns the chance to play Boston and the Warriors-Grizzlies winner will be off to play Houston. The tournament continues Wednesday with two elimination games. Miami goes to Chicago and Dallas goes to Sacramento. The losers of Wednesday’s games are eliminated.

Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after one dismal season with high-priced roster

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have parted ways with veteran coach Mike Budenholzer following one dismal season that featured a fast start before a maddening slide for a high-priced roster that included Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns made the unsurprising announcement on Monday, one day after the franchise finished with a 36-46 record which put them 11th in the Western Conference. They lost nine of their last 10 games, failing to qualify for the play-in tournament. The team says “competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season.”

Pelicans fire basketball operations chief David Griffin after an injury-plagued 21-61 season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have fired basketball operations chief David Griffin. The move ends a six-year chapter during which the club drafted former Duke star Zion Williamson but still struggled to win consistently with three different coaches. Griffin leaves his post a day after a 115-100 loss to Oklahoma City that extended the club’s season-ending skid to seven games. The Pelicans’ 21-61 record was fourth worst in the NBA this season and was the franchise’s second-worst mark since arriving in New Orleans in 2002. The Pelicans qualified for postseason play the previous three seasons but never won a first-round series.

Paige Bueckers is ready for her WNBA closeup as she is set to get drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is ready to move on from college to the WNBA. The versatile UConn star is the odds-on favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings when the league holds its annual draft at The Shed in New York on Monday night. Bueckers will have plenty of company, especially with the WNBA having its first expansion team in 17 years in the Golden State Valkyries making their debut draft selection at No. 5 overall. The first round will feature 12 picks with 13 in each of the final two rounds.

Montreal-born Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs $500-million, 14-year deal to stay in ‘second house’

TORONTO (AP) — Calling Canada his “second house,” slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed his $500-million, 14-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Guerrero, 26, was born in Montreal while his Hall of Famer father Vladimir Sr. was playing for the Expos. The younger Guerrero signed with the Blue Jays as a 16-year-old in 2015 and made his big league debut in 2019.

Cam Ward leads talented group of players who went from hidden gems to top NFL draft prospects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Cam Ward might be the first name off this year’s NFL draft board. Five years ago, he was pretty much off everybody’s radar outside of West Columbia, Texas. Ward took the only scholarship offer he had coming out of high school and turned it into a record-breaking college career that has made him the frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick April 24. He’s hardly the only hidden gem-turned-top-prospect in the draft. The others include Cam Skattebo of Arizona State and Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green and players such as David Walker of Central Arkansas and Carson Schwesinger of UCLA.

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal, AP source says

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is officially in the transfer portal, according to a person with access to it. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Fulwiley has a “do not contact” designation, which most likely means she already has a strong idea where she will transfer to. The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard was the Southeastern Conference Sixth Player of the Year and helped the Gamecocks reach the national championship game, where they lost to UConn. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in her two seasons at the school.

Tommy Helms, a Reds second baseman who later managed in Pete Rose’s place in 1988-89, dies at 83

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tommy Helms, the slick-fielding infielder for the Cincinnati Reds who was the 1966 NL Rookie of the Year and had two short stints as the team’s manager, has died. He was 83. The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum said Helms’ wife, Cathy, told the organization that her husband died on Sunday in Cincinnati. The cause of death was not provided. Helms was known more for his glove than his bat in 1,435 games over 14 seasons. He was an All-Star in 1967-68 and won Gold Gloves as the National League’s top-fielding second baseman in 1970-71.

Boxing legend George Foreman remembered for his love of family, faith and cheeseburgers

HOUSTON (AP) — Friends and family of George Foreman have paid tribute to the boxing great at a memorial service in his hometown of Houston. Those gathered Monday remembered Foreman for his boxing career and also for his love of God and family, and for his desire to help his fellow man. Speakers at Monday’s service included one of his sons, the mayor of Houston and the former boxer who Foreman defeated in 1994 to become the oldest man at 45 to win the heavyweight championship. He also was an ordained minister and a businessman known to many as the face of the George Foreman Grill. Foreman died March 21 at age 76.

